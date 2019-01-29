The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, PRGO, AXGN and ALKS

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Danske Bank A/S made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 to December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

Class Period: August 7, 2017 to December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, AxoGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Class Period: February 17, 2017 to November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Alkermes plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

