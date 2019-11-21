Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DOMO, CGC, ET and GRUB

11/21/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)
Class Period: shareholders who acquired: (a) Domo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or around June 29, 2018; or (b) Domo securities between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

The DOMO lawsuit alleges Domo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (ii) Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed; (iii) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the DOMO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/domo-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4535 

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC)
Class Period: June 21, 2019 to November 13, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

The CGC lawsuit alleges that Canopy Growth Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) as a  result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the CGC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canopy-growth-corporation-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4535 

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)
Class Period: February 25, 2017 to November 11, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

The ET lawsuit alleges Energy Transfer LP made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Energy Transfer’s permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (ii) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Partnership and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action, thereby depreciating the Partnership’s unit value; and (iii) as a result, the Partnership’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ET lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/energy-transfer-lp-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4535 

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)
Class Period: July 30, 2019 to October 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

Grubhub Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments that the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (ii) Grubhub’s new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (iii) Grubhub’s vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive nonpartnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (iv) Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company’s profitability; and (v) Grubhub was tracking tens of millions of dollars below its revenue and earnings guidance and such guidance lacked any reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GRUB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grubhub-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4535 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
