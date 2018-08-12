Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FB, HMNY and GDS

08/12/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
Class Period: October 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Facebook, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), which was adopted by the European Union on or around April 14, 2016, would have a foreseeable and materially negative impact on use of the Platform, revenue growth, and profitability because the informed consent required by the GDPR resulted in many users rejecting Facebook’s privacy policies and/or procedures and exposed a significant number of fake accounts on the platform; (ii) by May 25, 2018, Facebook’s Platform use and revenue growth had already begun to decline as a result of Facebook’s efforts to comply with the GDPR; (iii) the decline in Facebook’s Platform use and the increase in costs as a result of complying with the GDPR had a materially adverse effect on Facebook’s financial health, including its revenue and projected growth; and (iv) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)
Class Period: August 15, 2017 to July 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Helios’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the HMNY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)
Class Period: November 2, 2016 to July 31, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges GDS Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GDS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
