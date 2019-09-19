The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GVA, NTAP, EVH and CADE

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)

Class Period: October 26, 2018 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

Throughout the class period, Granite Construction Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTAP)

Class Period: May 22, 2019 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

NetApp, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Class Period: March 3, 2017 to May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Evolent Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Evolent's partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport Health Plan ("Passport"); (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 to July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

During the class period, Cadence Bancorporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

