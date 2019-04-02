The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KHC, HCSG, BPI and CNDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

Class Period: July 6, 2015 to February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Throughout the class period, The Kraft Heinz Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants misrepresented that the Zero Based Budgeting (“ZBB”) and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum; (ii) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the Company’s organic sales growth and profitability; (iii) Defendants falsely represented the ability of the Company’s pipeline of new products to generate organic growth; (iv) Defendants falsely stated that “main-stays like Oscar Mayer [and] Kraft cheese” were “tangible drivers of [a] turnaround in the second half of 2018”; (v) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the intangible asset impairments associated with the Company’s Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands; and (vi) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the goodwill impairments affecting its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail divisions.

Get additional information about the KHC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)

Class Period: April 11, 2017 to March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2019

The complaint alleges Healthcare Services Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Defendant Wahl either knew or was reckless in not knowing that the Company had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the Company's track record without conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations; (b) Defendants concealed that the SEC had written to the Company in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (c) the Company concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 demanding the Company produce documents in connection with how it calculated earnings per share.

Get additional information about the HCSG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/healthcare-services-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE: BPI)

Class Period: March 8, 2016 to March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Bridgepoint Education Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (ii) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (iii) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (iv) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the BPI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bridgepoint-education-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 to November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that by February 2018, defendants began to represent to investors that Conduent had exited the transformation phase and had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. However, as demonstrated by defendants’ admissions on November 7, 2018, those representations were false, and Conduent remained mired in inadequate technology and third-party agreements that it had been saddled with upon its divestiture from Xerox. During a November 7, 2018 conference call, CEO Ashok Vemuri stated “we have had continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor. The performance issues stem from the vendors inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contracts which we inherited.” Vemuri also noted that an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted client and delivery performance.”

Get additional information about the CNDT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/conduent-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3

