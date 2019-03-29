The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LXRX, UXIN, AVEO and AMRN

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LXRX)

Class Period: March 11, 2016 to January 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data from Lexicon’s Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented; (ii) the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval prospects; and (iii) as a result, Lexicon’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 to January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The complaint alleges AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)

Class Period: September 24, 2018 to November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

According to the complaint, Amarin Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

