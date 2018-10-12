The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, ACHC and ADNT

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

During the class period, MGT Capital Investments Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O’Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 to October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 to June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

