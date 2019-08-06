Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, PYX, EROS and BUD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:38am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.     

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)
Class Period: February 9, 2017 to May 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

According to the complaint, 3M Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

Get additional information about the MMM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Pyxus International, Inc.  (NYSE: PYX)
Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint alleges Pyxus International, Inc.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5)  as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PYX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pyxus-international-inc-f-k-a-alliance-one-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS)
Class Period: July 28, 2017 to June 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

Eros International Plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Eros’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the EROS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eros-international-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)
Class Period: March 1, 2018 to October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the  sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

Get additional information about the BUD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aLGI HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:51aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:50aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Agent Banking outlet in Srimantapur, Cumilla
PU
09:50aFLEX LNG : Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2019 Results
PU
09:50aVIKING LINE : Good passenger figures for Viking Line in July
PU
09:50aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Positions held by current directors at the board and the board committees
PU
09:50aMAGNIT : Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
PU
09:50aMEGACHEM : Release Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
09:50aBORR DRILLING : Contract Award for Premium Jack-up Rig in Mexico
AQ
09:48aWeidmüller Partners with JAGGAER for Digital Transformation of Supplier Management and Procurement Processes
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : suspends Polyhalite $500 million bond offer
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi turns to Tencent to gain Universal foothold in China
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy
5ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITE : 2019 Nonferrous Metal Production Market And Processing Market Segmentat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group