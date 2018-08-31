Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, MD, FPI and ACAD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Throughout the class period, Mercury Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MRCY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3 

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)
Class Period: February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges MEDNAX, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections.     On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

Get additional information about the MD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3 

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)
Class Period: March 16, 2016 to July 10, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

According to the complaint, Farmland Partners Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) as a result, Farmland’s earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland’s non-arm’s length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FPI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3 

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Class Period: April 29, 2016 to July 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the ACAD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pMASTERCARD : Tajik National Bank extends licenses of payment systems
AQ
05:01pATS, CP at 52-week highs
AQ
05:01pGlobal Fruit Concentrate Market to Reach $41.8 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:01pIZEA Announces UnityRank in IZEAx
BU
05:01pAgTech Company Bear Flag Robotics Raises $3.5 Million Seed Round Led by True Ventures
BU
05:00pMEDNAX INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mednax, Inc. - MD
AC
04:58pNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE : Greece's NBG swings to loss in second-quarter on early retirement charge
RE
04:57pMORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Nationwide House Price Index August 2018
PU
04:57pPCG ENTERTAINMENT : PCGE Final Results RNS 2018
PU
04:57p31 AUGUST 2018 - SENS ANNOUNCEMENT : Global Credit Rating for Trustco's Credit Rating
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.