The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, MD and FPI

08/28/2018 | 08:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MRCY)
Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Mercury Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MRCY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)
Class Period: February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

According to the complaint, MEDNAX, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections.    

On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

Get additional information about the MD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)
Class Period: March 16, 2016 to July 10, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) that as a result, Farmland’s earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland’s non-arm’s length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FPI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

