Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NLSN, TSLA, LOGM and PDD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 06:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)
Class Period: February 8, 2018 to July 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

During the class period, Nielsen Holdings plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen disregarded its readiness for and the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; and (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients.

Get additional information about the NLSN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3 

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 14, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk’s statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company’s Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Tesla’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the TSLA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-submission-form?wire=3 

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Class Period: March 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

According to the complaint, LogMeIn, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

Get additional information about the LOGM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3 

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)
Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PDD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36aTOYOTA GT86 : ‘Their simplest yet most exciting model in years’
AQ
07:29aHIDDN : UKane noBale baqale ngonyawo olusha UKane noBale bashaya ngonyawo olusha
AQ
07:21aTESCO : Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis reveals his 16 biggest tips for 2018 so far
AQ
06:55aTELECOM EGYPT : releases financial results for first half of 2018
AQ
06:25aChina warns against virtual currency-related illegal fundraising
AQ
06:25aShanghai resumes group tours to ROK
AQ
06:23aGOLF : Matsuyama moves up to 26th after 3 rounds at Northern Trust
AQ
06:17aDASSAULT AVIATION : Congress demands detailed inquiry into Rafale jet deal
AQ
06:01aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NLSN, TSLA, LOGM and PDD
GL
05:59aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : win on Cristiano Ronaldo's home debut, Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli edge AC Milan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Didi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
3SMOE CART : SMOKE CARTEL : Savannah-based Smoke Cartel launches crowdfunding investment opportunity
4BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : BANK OF HAWAII : East Hawaii Island Branches Closed Today; All Other Branches and..
5Beyoncé And JAY-Z Through The BeyGOOD Initiative And The Shawn Carter Foundation Announce A New Scholarship..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.