The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSANY, TX, MAR and CMCM

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY)

Class Period: December 10, 2013 to November 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for more than a decade, Nissan had been materially understating its costs--and thus overstating profits--by paying a material portion of Ghosn’s executive compensation in the form of billions of Yen of deferred compensation that the Company was concealing from its public financial reports; (2) in so doing, Nissan was concealing from investors significant defects in its corporate governance; (3) Nissan’s overpayment of defendant Ghosn had caused it to exceed its shareholder-approved executive pay cap, thus threatening its continued stock listing; (4) Nissan lacked effective internal and reporting controls; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Nissan’s business metrics, operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 to November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

According to the complaint, Ternium S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Paolo Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium’s Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. According to the article, “The judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012. The officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela. Rocca’s group was compensated with $1.95 billion for the unit.”

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)

Class Period: November 9, 2016 to November 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

Marriott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)

Class Period: April 26, 2017 to November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019

During the class period, Cheetah Mobile Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile’s apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile’s apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile’s revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

