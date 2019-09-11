The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OMCL, LB, JE and NTAP

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 to July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the OMCL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 to November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

L Brands, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Get additional information about the LB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 to August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Just Energy Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the JE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/just-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTAP)

Class Period: May 22, 2019 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

The complaint alleges NetApp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NTAP lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/netapp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.