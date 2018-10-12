Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PZZA and GOOG

10/12/2018 | 08:34pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)
Class Period: February 25, 2014 to July 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Papa John’s International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Papa John’s executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PZZA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)
Class Period: April 24, 2018 to October 10, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google’s purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GOOG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
