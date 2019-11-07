The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SEE, FTCH, TEUM and AZZ

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Class Period: November 5, 2014 to August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Sealed Air Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

Get additional information about the SEE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Farfetch Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would refuse to reduce merchandise prices to match the rest of the market; (2) this sub-optimal pricing strategy rendered the Company's platform highly susceptible to underpricing by competitors, despite what Defendants touted as a "superior" platform; and (3) as a result, the Company's past and projected Platform Gross Merchandise Value growth rates were foreseeably unsustainable. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business strategy and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FTCH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 to October 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that the Company’s purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum’s unique products or exceptional service, or the Company’s competent management; but, in fact, Defendants had propped up the Company’s results by manipulating Pareteum’s accounting for revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had materially overstated the Company’s profitability by failing to properly account for the Company’s results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum’s reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company’s financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Pareteum was operating according to plan, or that Pareteum could achieve the guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

Get additional information about the TEUM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Azz, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)

Class Period: July 3, 2018 to October 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

The lawsuit alleges Azz, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the AZZ lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/azz-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



