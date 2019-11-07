Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SEE, FTCH, TEUM and AZZ

11/07/2019 | 09:29am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)
Class Period: November 5, 2014 to August 6, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Sealed Air Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

Get additional information about the SEE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Farfetch Limited  (NYSE: FTCH)
Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Farfetch Limited  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would refuse to reduce merchandise prices to match the rest of the market; (2) this sub-optimal pricing strategy rendered the Company's platform highly susceptible to underpricing by competitors, despite what Defendants touted as a "superior" platform; and (3) as a result, the Company's past and projected Platform Gross Merchandise Value growth rates were foreseeably unsustainable. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business strategy and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FTCH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 to October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it  was  not  true  that  the  Company’s  purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum’s unique products or exceptional service,  or  the  Company’s  competent  management;  but,  in  fact,  Defendants  had  propped  up  the  Company’s  results  by  manipulating  Pareteum’s  accounting  for  revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had  materially  overstated  the  Company’s  profitability  by  failing  to  properly  account  for  the  Company’s results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum’s reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company’s financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as  a  result  of  the  aforementioned  adverse  conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that  Pareteum  was  operating  according  to  plan,  or  that  Pareteum  could  achieve  the  guidance  sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

Get additional information about the TEUM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Azz, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)
Class Period: July 3, 2018 to October 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

The lawsuit alleges Azz, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the AZZ lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/azz-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 


