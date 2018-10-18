The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, OPK, PM, QRTEA and PVG

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

During the class period, OPKO Health Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE: PM)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 to April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges Philip Morris International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

