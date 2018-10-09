Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, HAS, ACHC and ADNT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)
Class Period: June 4, 2018 to September 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal and as a result, the Company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and (3) given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

Get additional information about the TGTX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)
Class Period: April 24, 2017 to October 23, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Hasbro, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Hasbro’s relationship with Toys “R” Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro’s business, as Toys “R” Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy store in the United States; (2) Toys “R” Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and liquidate; and (3) Hasbro was experiencing significant adverse sales issues in the key markets of the United Kingdom and Brazil which were negatively impacting the Company’s efforts to grow sales in those markets.

Get additional information about the HAS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC)
Class Period: February 23, 2017 to October 24, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

Get additional information about the ACHC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)
Class Period: October 31, 2016 to June 11, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

Get additional information about the ADNT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:08pRELIANT : and Deshaun Watson “Power It Forward” to Houston Habitat for Humanity Homeowners
BU
10:08pADOBE INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:08pVERACYTE : Announces Presentation of “Real World” Clinical Utility Data at CHEST 2018 Showing Percepta Classifier Reduces Invasive Procedures in Lung Cancer Diagnosis
BU
10:08pPURE BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:08pPEERSTREAM, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:08pPAYLOCITY : California Legislative Update
PU
10:08p8X8 : Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on October 29, 2018
BU
10:07pLINDSAY CORPORATION : Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10:07pLENDINGCLUB : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
10:07pWILLDAN GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.