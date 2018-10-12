Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRVN and SFIX

10/12/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)
Class Period: May 2, 2016 to October 8, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that Trevena misled its shareholders to believe that its April 28, 2016 End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was far more successful than it actually was. The Company did so by issuing a press release entitled "Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine," on May 2, 2016, in which it announced that it had "reached general agreement" with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130) and was "very pleased" with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA. In fact, FDA minutes from its April 28, 2016 meeting with the Company show that the FDA did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies, the proposed primary endpoint, or "the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine." 

Get additional information about the TRVN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)
Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the SFIX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
