The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, NVRO, LOGM and SBGI

09/05/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk’s statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company’s Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Tesla’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the TSLA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-submission-form?wire=3

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)
Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Pinduoduo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PDD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)
Class Period: January 8, 2018 to July 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Nevro Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NVRO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Class Period: March 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that LogMeIn, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

Get additional information about the LOGM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)
Class Period: February 22, 2017 to July 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Throughout the class period, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the merger of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) and Sinclair was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (ii) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (iii) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm’s length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair’s controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued outstanding shares of Tribune. On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. Then on August 9, 2018, Tribune said it had terminated the deal and was suing Sinclair for breach of contract following the FCC’s determination that Sinclair failed to fully disclose material information about the merger.

Get additional information about the SBGI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
