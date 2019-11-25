The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TWTR, REZI, GRUB and ACB

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 to October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Twitter’s common share price and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Twitter common stock by misrepresenting the Company’s operating condition and future business prospects. The scheme was perpetrated by making positive statements about Twitter’s business while defendants knew, or disregarded with deliberate recklessness, certain adverse facts. When defendants’ prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Twitter’s common stock fell precipitously.

Get additional information about the TWTR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4581



Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)

Class Period: October 29, 2018 to October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2020

Resideo Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the negative operational effects of the Company's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc. were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected Resideo’s product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting the Company’s FY19 financial forecasts at risk; and (b) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its FY19 guidance as claimed.

Get additional information about the REZI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/resideo-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4581



Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

Class Period: July 30, 2019 to October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

The GRUB lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Grubhub Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments that the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (ii) Grubhub’s new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (iii) Grubhub’s vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive nonpartnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (iv) Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company’s profitability; and (v) Grubhub was tracking tens of millions of dollars below its revenue and earnings guidance and such guidance lacked any reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GRUB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grubhub-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4581



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

Class Period: September 11, 2019 to November 14, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Aurora Cannabis Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) as opposed to the Company’s representations, Aurora’s revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ACB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aurora-cannabis-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4581



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.