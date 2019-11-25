Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TWTR, REZI, GRUB and ACB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:42am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)
Class Period: August 6, 2019 to October 23, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Twitter’s common share price and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Twitter common stock by misrepresenting the Company’s operating condition and future business prospects. The scheme was perpetrated by making positive statements about Twitter’s business while defendants knew, or disregarded with deliberate recklessness, certain adverse facts. When defendants’ prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Twitter’s common stock fell precipitously.

Get additional information about the TWTR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4581 

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)
Class Period: October 29, 2018 to October 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2020

Resideo Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the negative operational effects of the Company's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc. were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected Resideo’s product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting the Company’s FY19 financial forecasts at risk; and (b) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its FY19 guidance as claimed.

Get additional information about the REZI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/resideo-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4581 

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)
Class Period: July 30, 2019 to October 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

The GRUB lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Grubhub Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments that the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (ii) Grubhub’s new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (iii) Grubhub’s vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive nonpartnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (iv) Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company’s profitability; and (v) Grubhub was tracking tens of millions of dollars below its revenue and earnings guidance and such guidance lacked any reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GRUB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grubhub-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4581 

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)
Class Period: September 11, 2019 to November 14, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that during the class period Aurora Cannabis Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) as opposed to the Company’s representations, Aurora’s revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ACB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aurora-cannabis-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4581 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aMTU AERO ENGINES : Maintenance signs exclusive CFM56-7B contract with Malaysia Airlines Berhad
PU
09:58aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (November 25, 2019) First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
PU
09:57aCBS and Viacom to close merger on Dec. 4
RE
09:56aOrganigram expects revenue to rise in Q1 2020 compared with final quarter 2019
AQ
09:56aSPENDEDGE : Analyzes European Procurement Best Practices for Businesses - Request Free Platform Access for Detailed Insights
BU
09:55aThe Medicines Co. Shares Up 23% on Novartis Buyout Offer
DJ
09:55aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:53aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : GE brings in shipper Maersk's CFO as finance chief
RE
09:53aMexico to urge Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
RE
09:53aSINO HARBOUR : Voluntary announcement-increase in shareholdings by a substantial shareholder
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group