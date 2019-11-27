The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of UNIT, RUHN, IRBT and AZZ

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT)

Class Period: April 20, 2015 to February 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

Throughout the class period, Uniti Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)

Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 3, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

During the class period, Ruhnn Holding Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"), the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: November 21, 2016 to October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented the reason for iRobot’s acquisitions of Tokyo-based Sales on Demand Corporation and privately-held Robopolis SAS, which was to control the Company’s largest distributors so that defendants could inflate sales and revenue figures by stuffing the channel. Defendants further misled investors by repeatedly telling them throughout the Class Period that the Company was seeing continued double-digit revenue growth, and by attributing the growth to increased demand for the Roomba vacuums, when in reality defendants were engaging in channel-stuffing to artificially boost sales. Defendants also misstated that the Company’s channel inventory levels had not changed and would not change dramatically from quarter to quarter or year over year, when in fact iRobot was deliberately stuffing the channel in order to claim false revenue growth.

Azz, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)

Class Period: July 3, 2018 to October 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

According to the complaint, Azz, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

