The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of UNIT, RUHN, IRBT and AZZ

11/27/2019 | 10:02am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT)
Class Period: April 20, 2015 to February 15, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

Throughout the class period, Uniti Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the UNIT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/uniti-group-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4626

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)
Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 3, 2019 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

During the class period, Ruhnn Holding Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"), the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the RUHN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ruhnn-holding-limited-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4626

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)
Class Period: November 21, 2016 to October 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented the reason for iRobot’s acquisitions of Tokyo-based Sales on Demand Corporation and privately-held Robopolis SAS, which was to control the Company’s largest distributors so that defendants could inflate sales and revenue figures by stuffing the channel. Defendants further misled investors by repeatedly telling them throughout the Class Period that the Company was seeing continued double-digit revenue growth, and by attributing the growth to increased demand for the Roomba vacuums, when in reality defendants were engaging in channel-stuffing to artificially boost sales. Defendants also misstated that the Company’s channel inventory levels had not changed and would not change dramatically from quarter to quarter or year over year, when in fact iRobot was deliberately stuffing the channel in order to claim false revenue growth.

Get additional information about the IRBT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/irobot-corporation-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4626

Azz, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)
Class Period: July 3, 2018 to October 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

According to the complaint, Azz, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the AZZ lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/azz-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4626

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
