Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of USAT, MCHP, ABBV, ALNY and CPB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)
Class Period: November 9, 2017 to September 11, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period USA Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the USAT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)
Class Period: March 2, 2018 to August 9, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Microchip Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi’s financial performance was underperforming Microchip’s expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MCHP lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)
Class Period: October 25, 2013 to September 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Throughout the class period, AbbVie Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ABBV lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)
Class Period: February 15, 2018 to September 12, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

During the class period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ALNY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)
Class Period: August 31, 2017 to May 17, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CPB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36pINFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in South Carolina (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pCANON : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in West Virginia (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Wisconsin (Oct. 9)
AQ
08:36pMarketers Struggle to Assess Their Marketing Performance, According to Kantar's Study, Getting Media Right
BU
08:35pDANGOTE CEMENT : urges African investors to deepen regional market
AQ
08:35pORIJEN Pet Food Invites Los Angeles Pet Lovers & Pups to a Halloween-Themed Brunch on October 27
GL
08:33pMERCK : OSHA inspection opened after fall at Jaffrey manufacturer
AQ
08:33p#CISCOCHAT LIVE OCTOBER 18 : Cisco Small Business Portfolio
PU
08:32pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about upgrade of long-term credit rating by S&P Global Ratings
AQ
08:31pADIENT : to discuss Q4 fiscal 2018 financial results on November 9, 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.