The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of UXIN, MHLD, WTW and CTL

NEW YORK, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 to November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW)

Class Period: May 4, 2018 to February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019

Throughout the class period, Weight Watchers International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances, which were driving down Weight Watchers’ new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (b) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (c) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (d) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (e) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Weight Watchers’ business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

CenturyLink, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

