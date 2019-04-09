The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNDA, SYNH, UMC and NIO

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)

Class Period: November 4, 2015 to February 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

According to the complaint, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the VNDA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Syneos Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SYNH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)

Class Period: October 28, 2015 to November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that United Microelectronics Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the UMC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/united-microelectronics-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

NIO Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on JAC Auto to manufacture its vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO’s sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about NIO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NIO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nio-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.