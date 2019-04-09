Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNDA, SYNH, UMC and NIO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.    

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)
Class Period: November 4, 2015 to February 11, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

According to the complaint, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the VNDA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)
Class Period: May 10, 2017 to February 27, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Syneos Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SYNH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)
Class Period: October 28, 2015 to November 1, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that United Microelectronics Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the UMC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/united-microelectronics-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

NIO Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on JAC Auto to manufacture its vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO’s sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about NIO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all  relevant times.

Get additional information about the NIO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nio-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aPETROX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PTC
AQ
11:20aAIRBUS : Boeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries tumble on 737 MAX grounding
RE
11:20aAIRBUS : Boeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries tumble on 737 MAX grounding
RE
11:20aOman's share index closes higher marginally
AQ
11:19aTORSTAR CORPORATION : to Report 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
11:19aADEVINTA ASA : - Update on shares held by primary insiders after completion of the Demerger
AQ
11:19aNH HOTEL : Minor Hotels, NH Hotel Group to debut Anantara brand in Spain
AQ
11:19aIssue of Equity and PDMR sharedealing
AQ
11:19aWORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS : Receives 2019 CRO Leadership Awards for Outstanding Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality and Reliability
BU
11:18aSTANTEC : awarded prestigious RoSPA Order of Distinction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About