Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, EQT, INS and OMCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:07am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)
Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Venator Materials PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (a) the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (b) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company’s insurance policy; (c) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (d) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; and (e) the Company’s reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%.

Get additional information about the VNTR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)
Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, EQT Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EQT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS)
Class Period: January 23, 2019 to May 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Intelligent Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the “financial expert” on the Company’s Audit Committee, engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group; (2) the Company’s CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor; (3) the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Intelligent Systems’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or  misleading  and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/intelligent-systems-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)
Class Period: October 25, 2018 to July 11, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the OMCL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aBASEBALL : Japanese baseball linescores (Aug. 5)
AQ
09:33aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (August 5)
AQ
09:33aNASCENT Technology Announces Appointment of President and CEO
PR
09:32aSQUARE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, NVIDIA, or Square?
PR
09:32aAURORA CANNABIS : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Allakos, AMD, Micron Technology, or QUALCOMM?
PR
09:32aApple Rush Company, Inc. partners with AAG-Live in sponsorship of Woodstock Experience 2019
GL
09:32aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:32aKRYSTAL BIOTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:31aCIT : Names Ken Martin as Managing Director of Small Business Solutions Unit
PR
09:31aMiami International Holdings Reports July 2019 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group