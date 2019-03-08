Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, GSM, BRS and CAG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)
Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Throughout the class period, Wayfair Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the W lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)
Class Period: August 21, 2018 to November 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Ferroglobe PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GSM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ferroglobe-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)
Class Period: February 8, 2018 to February 12, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Bristow Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the BRS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)
Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made. 

Get additional information about the CAG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/conagra-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aLeadership Advisory Firm ghSMART Wins #1 Ranking in the 2019 Vault Study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" in the Category of Interaction with Clients
PR
10:11aIndependent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
GL
10:10aTrump says U.S. will do 'very well' with or without a trade deal with China
RE
10:10aWAL MART STORES : Sparking Change for Women, Girls and the Next Generation
PU
10:10aAPPLE : AR glasses tipped to launch in 2020 as an iPhone accessory
AQ
10:10aZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:10aInvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GGX Gold and its Request to Re-analyse Tellurium in Drill Core Samples that Originally Exceeded the Upper 500 gpt Analytical Limit - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com
NE
10:09aARITZIA : Completes $330 Million Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares and Concurrent Share Repurchase of $107 Million Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
AQ
10:08aTIBA PARKING SYSTEMS : Expands Within California Market, Wins City of Pasadena's Eight City Owned Garages With 58+ Lanes of PARCS Solutions
BU
10:06aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank under shareholder scrutiny over money-laundering report
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.