The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZGNX, INVVY, JMIA and XENT

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 to April 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

Zogenix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS: INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 to April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Indivior PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Jumia Technologies AG allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (b) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (c) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (d) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 to May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Intersect ENT, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

