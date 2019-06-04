Log in
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZGNX, INVVY, JMIA and XENT

06/04/2019 | 09:21am EDT

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)
Class Period: February 6, 2019 to April 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

Zogenix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ZGNX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zogenix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS: INVVY)
Class Period: March 10, 2015 to April 9, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Indivior PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INVVY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Jumia Technologies AG allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (b) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (c) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (d) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

Get additional information about the JMIA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/jumia-technologies-ag-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)
Class Period: August 1, 2018 to May 6, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Intersect ENT, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the XENT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/intersect-ent-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
