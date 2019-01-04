The Knot : 2019 “Best of Weddings” Winners Revealed

Today, The
Knot releases its annual “Best
of Weddings” and “Hall of Fame” award winners, recognizing The
Knot’s top trusted wedding vendors across the country on its leading
website and app. From cake bakers to bridal salons, the prestigious
award honors those wedding professionals who have both the highest
ratings and most reviews from real couples, their families and wedding
guests on The Knot. Exceptional vendors who have earned four or more of
The Knot Best of Weddings awards are inducted into The Knot Best of
Weddings Hall
of Fame.
“The Knot was founded on the mission of helping every couple plan their
wedding, regardless of their style, budget, location, culture or whom
they choose to marry,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief, The
Knot. “No wedding can be pulled off without the help of the incredible
professionals dedicated to bringing a couple’s unique wedding vision to
life. We’re honored to recognize these local pros each year who have
gone above and beyond, with The Knot Best of Weddings.”
Of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals on The Knot,
14,025 received the prestigious “Best of Weddings” accolade this year.
To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews
across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists,
photographers, caterers and more, to find the best and most rated
vendors of the year. Additionally, 981 wedding professionals were
inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame this year.
"Being a recipient of The Knot Best of Weddings award and now a Hall of
Fame winner has boosted our credibility as a trusted, best-in-class
wedding venue. We have long been one of the best-kept secrets in
Maryland, but having that 'seal of approval' from The Knot and the
couples we serve is extremely valuable in setting us apart. The winner's
badge on our site or storefront builds trust right away with our brides
and grooms, and it also represents the care, passion and high-quality
service and accommodations we provide," said Cara Paige, Marketing
Manager at Antrim
1844.
As the leading wedding brand and app, The Knot Best of Weddings gives
couples the confidence to find and book the best local vendors to bring
their unique wedding visions to life. In combination with years of
trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology makes planning one’s
wedding celebrations easier and more enjoyable.
Award winners receive an official Best of Weddings digital badge to be
showcased on their The Knot Storefront, social media and business
website. For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a
complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.
