The Knot : 2019 “Best of Weddings” Winners Revealed

Thirteenth Annual “Best of Weddings” and Seventh Annual “Hall of Fame” Awards Highlight Top Wedding Professionals Across the United States

Today, The Knot releases its annual “Best of Weddings” and “Hall of Fame” award winners, recognizing The Knot’s top trusted wedding vendors across the country on its leading website and app. From cake bakers to bridal salons, the prestigious award honors those wedding professionals who have both the highest ratings and most reviews from real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot. Exceptional vendors who have earned four or more of The Knot Best of Weddings awards are inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame.

“The Knot was founded on the mission of helping every couple plan their wedding, regardless of their style, budget, location, culture or whom they choose to marry,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief, The Knot. “No wedding can be pulled off without the help of the incredible professionals dedicated to bringing a couple’s unique wedding vision to life. We’re honored to recognize these local pros each year who have gone above and beyond, with The Knot Best of Weddings.”

Of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals on The Knot, 14,025 received the prestigious “Best of Weddings” accolade this year. To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more, to find the best and most rated vendors of the year. Additionally, 981 wedding professionals were inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame this year.

"Being a recipient of The Knot Best of Weddings award and now a Hall of Fame winner has boosted our credibility as a trusted, best-in-class wedding venue. We have long been one of the best-kept secrets in Maryland, but having that 'seal of approval' from The Knot and the couples we serve is extremely valuable in setting us apart. The winner's badge on our site or storefront builds trust right away with our brides and grooms, and it also represents the care, passion and high-quality service and accommodations we provide," said Cara Paige, Marketing Manager at Antrim 1844.

As the leading wedding brand and app, The Knot Best of Weddings gives couples the confidence to find and book the best local vendors to bring their unique wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology makes planning one’s wedding celebrations easier and more enjoyable.

Award winners receive an official Best of Weddings digital badge to be showcased on their The Knot Storefront, social media and business website. For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005513/en/