The Knot : Celebrates National Wedding Planning Day on March 1, Offering Couples a Chance to be Gifted Their First Wedding Gift Off The Knot : Registry Throughout the Entire Month

Following the end of Proposal Season—the months between Thanksgiving and
Valentine’s Day when the majority of US couples get engaged*—The
Knot celebrates National Wedding Planning Day on March 1. National
Wedding Planning Day is both a time for celebration and a time to
jump-start wedding planning for nearly 1 million newly engaged couples.
In honor of the holiday, The Knot is hosting 10 hours of livestreaming
segments—from defining your wedding style and budget tips, to etiquette
advice and registry 101—on Facebook
and Instagram
to help inspire, inform and connect with wedding-planning couples across
the globe. In addition, The Knot will gift lucky couples from around the
US their
very first wedding gift off The
Knot Registry all throughout the month of March.
Today’s couples use their wedding celebrations to showcase their own
unique love stories and personal style by incorporating customized
details. From traditional
Chinese silk lanterns to honor a bride’s heritage, to a street
taco bar to share their favorite eats, no detail is without
significance. Couples are not only sharing who they are and what they
value on their wedding day, but also through the creation of their
personal wedding registries—which reflect their relationship, lifestyle,
and offers a glimpse of what’s in store for their lives after “I do.”
In celebration of couples’ unique wedding visions and their future plans
as newlyweds, The Knot is offering couples a
chance to win their very first gift off their custom curated wedding
registry during the month of March when they create a registry on The
Knot Registry. The Knot Registry allows couples to curate their
ideal wedding registry: From household favorites at traditional
retailers and niche online shops, to cash funds for a new home or
adoption and honeymoon experiences or charity organizations close to
their hearts, The Knot Registry is the perfect solution for couples who
don’t want to feel limited by what they can put on their wedding
registry or where they can register. Through The Knot Registry, couples
are able to register for gifts at a wide range of price points and find
the best prices on popular retail registry items, making gifting that
much easier for guests.
“Couples aren’t just planning a wedding, they’re planning for their
future lives together. As the leading
resource for every step of wedding planning, The Knot celebrates
National Wedding Planning Day on March 1 with 10 hours of live content
to help empower brides and grooms to plan a celebration that’s perfectly
them,” says Kristen Maxwell Cooper, The Knot editor in chief. “We know
an important part of the planning journey includes setting up a wedding
registry so couples can prepare for their lives together. From top-notch
kitchen appliances, to cash for experiences on their honeymoon, or a
fertility fund to grow their family, there’s no limit to what to-be-weds
can register for on The Knot Registry. We’re excited to play a part in
couple’s futures by gifting them their very first wedding gift.”
Tune in to The Knot Facebook and Instagram Live starting at 9 a.m. today
for 10 hours of live uninterrupted wedding expertise and answers to each
and every question from to-be-wed viewers. In 2018, The Knot received
more than 2,500 questions on National Wedding Planning Day, and this
year anticipates even more. Joining The Knot team of wedding experts are
special guests—including Kleinfeld
Bridal stylist, Shay Yarbrough; wedding designer and planner, Jove
Meyer; and Beautini
founder and CEO, Brittany Lo, among others. Whether couples are hoping
to continue long-standing traditions, fuse customs from their cultural
backgrounds, put their own twists on tradition, or make new traditions
of their own, The Knot team is devoted to helping every couple plan a
wedding that’s uniquely theirs.
For everything you need to plan and book a unique wedding, download The
Knot Wedding Planner App on iOS and Android today.
|
The Knot National Wedding Planning Day
Live Plan-a-Thon Hourly Schedule:
|
|
|
|
|
|
9:00 a.m.
|
|
|
|
Defining Your Wedding Style — Tips on how to determine and
communicate your wedding style, color palette and more, setting the
stage for a wedding that’s uniquely yours
|
10:00 a.m.
|
|
|
|
Budget Tips & Tricks With Denise Porcaro Tupper, Founder of
Flower Girl NYC and Chef Madison Lee, Founder of Madison Lee’s Cakes —
Everything couples need to know to create and stick to a wedding
budget
|
11:00 a.m.
|
|
|
|
Booking Your Vendors With Professional Wedding Designer &
Planner Jove Meyer — How to find, contact and book the perfect
wedding pros who will bring your unique wedding vision to life
|
12:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Bridal Fashion & Menswear With Kleinfeld Bridal Consultant
Shay Yarbrough — Tips to help you navigate the various wedding
fashion offerings; choosing perfect wedding day looks for you and
your partner
|
1:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Bridal Beauty With Beautini Founder & CEO Brittany Lo —
Wellness and beauty advice; hair and makeup inspiration to help you
look and feel your best for your wedding
|
2:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
All About Registry — Everything you need to know to curate
a wedding registry that’s sure to start your newlywed lives off on
the right foot
|
3:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Creating the Ultimate Guest Experience — Tips to help you
create a wow-worthy wedding, leaving guests with lasting memories
for years to come
|
4:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Planning Your Day-Of Timeline — How to map out a
completely customized wedding day timeline perfect for the
celebration you want
|
5:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Travel Tips, Sponsored by AM
Resorts — Where to go, when to plan, how to budget
and more for all your wedding-related travel plans
|
6:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Etiquette, Advice and Additional Ideas — Any and
all other wedding advice courtesy of The Knot editors; helping
to-be-weds navigate their unique wedding planning journeys,
answering all of our wedding-related questions in real time
|
|
|
|
|
*The Knot 2017 Jewelry & Engagement Study
About The Knot
The Knot is the nation’s leading
multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning
experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and
managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted
brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1
wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app
The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines,
and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired
approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them.
Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com
and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot
and @TheKnot on Twitter,
Pinterest
and Instagram.
