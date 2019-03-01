The Knot : Celebrates National Wedding Planning Day on March 1, Offering Couples a Chance to be Gifted Their First Wedding Gift Off The Knot : Registry Throughout the Entire Month

Engaged Couples Are Invited to Tune In to The Knot LIVE on Facebook and Instagram March 1 for 10 Hours of Live Video Featuring Planning Tips, Special Guests, Registry How-Tos and Real-Time Q&A’s With The Knot Team of Wedding Experts

Following the end of Proposal Season—the months between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day when the majority of US couples get engaged*—The Knot celebrates National Wedding Planning Day on March 1. National Wedding Planning Day is both a time for celebration and a time to jump-start wedding planning for nearly 1 million newly engaged couples. In honor of the holiday, The Knot is hosting 10 hours of livestreaming segments—from defining your wedding style and budget tips, to etiquette advice and registry 101—on Facebook and Instagram to help inspire, inform and connect with wedding-planning couples across the globe. In addition, The Knot will gift lucky couples from around the US their very first wedding gift off The Knot Registry all throughout the month of March.

Today’s couples use their wedding celebrations to showcase their own unique love stories and personal style by incorporating customized details. From traditional Chinese silk lanterns to honor a bride’s heritage, to a street taco bar to share their favorite eats, no detail is without significance. Couples are not only sharing who they are and what they value on their wedding day, but also through the creation of their personal wedding registries—which reflect their relationship, lifestyle, and offers a glimpse of what’s in store for their lives after “I do.”

In celebration of couples’ unique wedding visions and their future plans as newlyweds, The Knot is offering couples a chance to win their very first gift off their custom curated wedding registry during the month of March when they create a registry on The Knot Registry. The Knot Registry allows couples to curate their ideal wedding registry: From household favorites at traditional retailers and niche online shops, to cash funds for a new home or adoption and honeymoon experiences or charity organizations close to their hearts, The Knot Registry is the perfect solution for couples who don’t want to feel limited by what they can put on their wedding registry or where they can register. Through The Knot Registry, couples are able to register for gifts at a wide range of price points and find the best prices on popular retail registry items, making gifting that much easier for guests.

“Couples aren’t just planning a wedding, they’re planning for their future lives together. As the leading resource for every step of wedding planning, The Knot celebrates National Wedding Planning Day on March 1 with 10 hours of live content to help empower brides and grooms to plan a celebration that’s perfectly them,” says Kristen Maxwell Cooper, The Knot editor in chief. “We know an important part of the planning journey includes setting up a wedding registry so couples can prepare for their lives together. From top-notch kitchen appliances, to cash for experiences on their honeymoon, or a fertility fund to grow their family, there’s no limit to what to-be-weds can register for on The Knot Registry. We’re excited to play a part in couple’s futures by gifting them their very first wedding gift.”

Tune in to The Knot Facebook and Instagram Live starting at 9 a.m. today for 10 hours of live uninterrupted wedding expertise and answers to each and every question from to-be-wed viewers. In 2018, The Knot received more than 2,500 questions on National Wedding Planning Day, and this year anticipates even more. Joining The Knot team of wedding experts are special guests—including Kleinfeld Bridal stylist, Shay Yarbrough; wedding designer and planner, Jove Meyer; and Beautini founder and CEO, Brittany Lo, among others. Whether couples are hoping to continue long-standing traditions, fuse customs from their cultural backgrounds, put their own twists on tradition, or make new traditions of their own, The Knot team is devoted to helping every couple plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs.

For everything you need to plan and book a unique wedding, download The Knot Wedding Planner App on iOS and Android today.

The Knot National Wedding Planning Day Live Plan-a-Thon Hourly Schedule: 9:00 a.m. Defining Your Wedding Style — Tips on how to determine and communicate your wedding style, color palette and more, setting the stage for a wedding that’s uniquely yours 10:00 a.m. Budget Tips & Tricks With Denise Porcaro Tupper, Founder of Flower Girl NYC and Chef Madison Lee, Founder of Madison Lee’s Cakes — Everything couples need to know to create and stick to a wedding budget 11:00 a.m. Booking Your Vendors With Professional Wedding Designer & Planner Jove Meyer — How to find, contact and book the perfect wedding pros who will bring your unique wedding vision to life 12:00 p.m. Bridal Fashion & Menswear With Kleinfeld Bridal Consultant Shay Yarbrough — Tips to help you navigate the various wedding fashion offerings; choosing perfect wedding day looks for you and your partner 1:00 p.m. Bridal Beauty With Beautini Founder & CEO Brittany Lo — Wellness and beauty advice; hair and makeup inspiration to help you look and feel your best for your wedding 2:00 p.m. All About Registry — Everything you need to know to curate a wedding registry that’s sure to start your newlywed lives off on the right foot 3:00 p.m. Creating the Ultimate Guest Experience — Tips to help you create a wow-worthy wedding, leaving guests with lasting memories for years to come 4:00 p.m. Planning Your Day-Of Timeline — How to map out a completely customized wedding day timeline perfect for the celebration you want 5:00 p.m. Travel Tips, Sponsored by AM Resorts — Where to go, when to plan, how to budget and more for all your wedding-related travel plans 6:00 p.m. Etiquette, Advice and Additional Ideas — Any and all other wedding advice courtesy of The Knot editors; helping to-be-weds navigate their unique wedding planning journeys, answering all of our wedding-related questions in real time

*The Knot 2017 Jewelry & Engagement Study

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005080/en/