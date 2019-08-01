Log in
The Kronos Customer Experience: Sprint Mart's Secrets to Success Through CX on The Working Smarter Café

08/01/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Kronos Incorporated:

What:

Chris McKinney, director of human resources at Sprint Mart, joins the Working Smarter Café podcast to discuss how the Kronos customer experience (CX) plays a crucial role in driving business success and unlocking organizational goals through an empowering employee experience. Among the highlights:

 

  • Why smart scheduling engages and empowers employees while also improving efficiency and driving operational savings;
  • The importance of selecting a solution provider who knows, leads, connects, and empowers the customer; and
  • McKinney’s key lessons for a successful HCM implementation.

 

When:

Available now

 

Where:

The Working Smarter Café blog

 

Why:

Hosted by Kronite Lauren Nawfel, the Working Smarter Café podcast shares experiences and ideas centered around helping Kronos customers work smarter through a blend of success stories, best practices, and workforce management and HCM insights through customer success stories, thought leaders, and product experts.

 

Bonus:

New to the Working Smarter Café podcast? Check out this prior episode featuring a discussion with ALE Solutions on the importance of mobile in the modern workforce.

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.


