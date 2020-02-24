The Kyle Pease Foundation : Hosts 243 Push-Assist Athletes, Volunteers in Publix Atlanta Half Marathon

Annual Fundraiser Boosts Nonprofit’s Mission to Provide Persons with Disabilities Opportunities to Compete in Sports

For the eighth consecutive year, The Kyle Pease Foundation will bring a record number of push-assist teams, wheelchair athletes and volunteers to compete in the 2020 Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K taking place on March 1, 2020. In partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the group of 64 athletes and 179 volunteers representing 12 states, will race to further promote inclusion in sports and break down barriers for athletes with disabilities.

On average, The Kyle Pease Foundation participates in 20 events per year, with the Publix Atlanta Half Marathon being its largest. Since its inception, The Foundation has supported over 135 families with more than 1,000 finish lines crossed. Through continuous fundraising efforts, it has raised $3 million to further its mission and provide employment opportunities, adaptive equipment and inclusive experiences for athletes of all abilities.

Athletes and Volunteers Inspire

Every athlete and volunteer arrives at the race with a different personal story. Kevin Enners, a 26-year-old Marietta, Georgia native, has been competing with The Foundation since 2012. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Enners is a non-verbal communicator and shows an extreme athletic prowess. He is currently employed by The Foundation as a project manager and is an accomplished blogger.

“Some people are gifted with runner bodies and fly through races effortlessly. I am not one of those people. Due to my Cerebral Palsy, I train and race with a recumbent cycle,” shares Enners. “The mental and physical exhaustion associated with training and competing is worth it because it gives me a sense of freedom. I am so grateful for The Kyle Pease Foundation. It has leveled the playing field for athletes like myself, proving time and again that where there’s a wheel, there’s a way.”

For Mike Ragan, a 46-year-old Roswell, Georgia resident and father of two, The Foundation is an opportunity to pass along his running and training wisdom to fellow volunteers as they race for inclusion. He helps organize and staff more than a dozen endurance events each year, including the Publix Atlanta Half Marathon.

“As an avid endurance sports fan, I love sharing my passion with other athletes,” says Ragan. “Experiencing the wave of emotions with the entire Kyle Pease Foundation team after a race is an unbelievable feeling, and what fuels me to keep coming back for more.”

Support the Mission of Inclusion

Join The Kyle Pease Foundation and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as they cheer on the 62 in-chair athletes from the sidelines. The official 2020 Rally Corner is located at 1026 North Highland Avenue Northeast. For more information on The Foundation, athlete and volunteer opportunities or to donate, visit: http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org.

About The Kyle Pease Foundation

The Kyle Pease Foundation, founded in 2011, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled through sports. It is focused on generating awareness of inclusion and raising funds to promote success for persons with disabilities by providing assistance to meet their individual needs. Its founders, Brent and Kyle Pease, who strive to provide an inclusive community to all, made history as the first push-assisted brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018. The Foundation’s programs include scholarships, medical or adaptive sports equipment and contributing to organizations that provide similar assistance to disabled persons. The Foundation also participates in educational campaigns to create awareness about Cerebral Palsy and other disabilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005063/en/