The LINK Foundation : Announces First Cycle 2020 Grant Recipients – Strengthening the Nonprofit Sector Across Pennsylvania

05/27/2020 | 11:57am EDT

The Board of Directors of The LINK Foundation is pleased to announce the First Cycle 2020 award recipients of the LINK Foundation Grant Program, awarding a total of $25,000 to 4 organizations.

The LINK Foundation, a community foundation, is proud to support and engage organizations and projects towards positive and measurable impact helping to grow a vibrant Pennsylvania region.

“We are thrilled to be catalysts of positively investing in building strong communities, and championing a greater community impact,” said Jewel Cooper, Board Chair.

FIRST CYCLE AWARD RECIPIENTS

  • Junior Achievement of South-Central Pennsylvania - juniorachievement.org/web/ja-scpa
  • Brethren Housing Association - bha-pa.org
  • Shalom House - shalomhouse.net
  • Logos Academy Harrisburg - logoshbg.org

About The LINK Foundation

The LINK Foundation was founded in 2019 by LINKBANCORP, Inc., and is proudly supported by LINKBANK to strengthen the nonprofit sector across Pennsylvania. The Foundation’s mission is to strengthen the communities it serves and positively impact lives by funding initiatives focused on development of future leaders, promoting financial literacy, and fortifying personal growth.

To learn more, visit LINKFound.org.

For more information, contact: community@linkfound.org or visit www.LINKfound.org.


© Business Wire 2020
