The LYCRA Company Annnounces GRS Certification for Its New LYCRA® EcoMade Fiber

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, announced its new LYCRA® EcoMade fibers Type 166E and 162E, currently produced in Brazil, have been certified to the GRS (Global Recycled Standard). LYCRA® EcoMade fiber is the company’s first branded spandex that is made with pre-consumer recycled materials. This offering will be the primary focus of The LYCRA® Company’s booth at the Kingpins New York denim trade show, November 19-20.

“We’re excited to have received GRS certification for these new products,” said Jean Hegedus, sustainability director, The LYCRA Company. The Global Recycled Standard verifies recycled material and includes strict social, environmental and chemical requirements.

LYCRA® EcoMade fiber offers the same lasting comfort, fit and freedom of movement as the original LYCRA® fiber, but is made partly with fiber waste collected at the company’s manufacturing sites and blended with virgin polymer at specific concentrations. This reduces waste and puts it back into production.

“We believe sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement that touches every aspect of our business, from reducing energy, water usage and waste at our sites to developing new products with excellent performance and a smaller footprint,” said Hegedus. “As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability under The LYCRA Company’s Planet Agenda, we have also set a goal to convert the vast majority of our COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® fiber business to post-consumer recycled versions by 2021.”

Trade show guests are welcome to visit The LYCRA Company booth to see its latest innovations for denim designed with sustainability in mind. Kingpins will take place November 19-20 at Basketball City, Pier 36 in New York City. Hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more show information, visit kingpinsshow.com/new-york.

To learn more about The LYCRA Company’s Planet Agenda and sustainable products like LYCRA® EcoMade technology, go to LYCRA.com/sustainability.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, as well as specialty chemicals used in the spandex and polyurethane value chains. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA®T400®, L by LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, TACTEL®, and TERATHANE®. While The LYCRA Company’s name is new, its legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company is focused on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

