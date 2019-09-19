Log in
The LYCRA Company : Announces New Solutions for the Circular Economy Under Its Planet Agenda Sustainability Platform

09/19/2019 | 05:00am EDT

The LYCRA Company announced today that it is amplifying its Planet Agenda sustainability platform with the launch of LYCRA® EcoMade fiber, its first branded elastane made with pre-consumer content. The company also announced plans to convert the majority of COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® fiber products to include recycled content by the end of 2021. The official launch will take place at Intertextile Shanghai, September 25-27.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005142/en/

The LYCRA Company Announces New Solutions for the Circular Economy Under Its Planet Agenda Sustainability Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

The LYCRA Company Announces New Solutions for the Circular Economy Under Its Planet Agenda Sustainability Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Planet Agenda platform focuses on providing insights, technologies, products, and processes that can contribute to a more sustainable industry,” says Jean Hegedus, The LYCRA Company’s sustainability director. “Planet Agenda is built around three interdependent pillars: product sustainability, manufacturing excellence, and corporate responsibility. Through these pillars, we offer a variety of sustainable solutions focused on waste reduction, safe and transparent chemical usage, garment wear life, and sustainable resources.”

The EcoMade family of recycled products now spans the majority of The LYCRA Company’s apparel brands, including LYCRA®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, and THERMOLITE® fibers.

Earlier this year, the company announced that LYCRA® 166L fiber, which is used in wovens, has been granted Gold Level Material Health Certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. All of The LYCRA Company’s LYCRA® fiber apparel production sites are also certified for OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, in accordance with Appendix 6. A complete list of product certifications can be found online at: lycra.com/sustainability.

The LYCRA Company will be showcasing many of these innovations at the upcoming Intertextile Show in Shanghai, September 25-27. Guests are invited to visit the LYCRA® brand stand E56 in Hall 4.1, and E55 in Hall 7.2 (Denim), to see the latest sustainable options and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, as well as specialty chemicals used in the spandex and polyurethane value chains. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, L by LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, TACTEL®, and TERATHANE®. While The LYCRA Company’s name is new, its legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company is focused on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA®, T400®, COOLMAX®, and THERMOLITE® are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.


© Business Wire 2019
