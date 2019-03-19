The LYCRA Company : Introduces T859 LYCRA HyFit® Fiber

The LYCRA Company announced today that it will be exhibiting at IDEA19,
where it will unveil T859 LYCRA HyFit® fiber, its latest
spandex/elastane innovation for the global personal care industry.
Converting to T859 LYCRA HyFit® fiber offers manufacturers of
diapers, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene products significant
cost savings in addition to the following benefits:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005260/en/
The LYCRA Company unveils new T859 LYCRA HyFit® fiber for diapers, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene products at IDEA19 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
-
Cuts overall elastic consumption by approximately 20%
-
Delivers more meters per kilogram of fiber by replacing heavier
decitex with lighter decitex which leads to fewer package-to-package
transfers
-
Fewer package transfers should result in increased diaper line uptime
-
Decreases amount of product handling and warehouse space required
-
Produces a more environmentally-friendly product with a smaller carbon
footprint
-
Reduces emissions and transportation costs through regional product
sourcing
A patent application has been filed for T859 LYCRA HyFit®
fiber, which is being manufactured in Waynesboro, Virginia before
production rolls out to global facilities. Product samples will be
available in each region so that customers may begin their own
evaluation and qualification process. As with all LYCRA®
brand fibers, this innovation is backed by unmatched technical support
that helps diaper manufacturers keep their operations running
efficiently.
“The LYCRA Company is committed to advancing the hygiene industry by
innovating products that meet the consumer’s need for exceptional
comfort and fit while also helping our customers achieve their goals,”
said Scott Blackadar, president, personal care. “We developed T859 LYCRA
HyFit® fiber to help manufacturers reduce their operating
costs and carbon footprint without sacrificing a garment’s quality or
performance, or the consumer’s wearing experience.”
The LYCRA HyFit® booth at IDEA19 will be a place to discover
everything new about the hygiene industry’s leading stretch fiber
brand—from its logo, website and “Making Waves” marketing campaign to
the new company behind it all—The LYCRA Company. On January 31, 2019,
Shandong Ruyi Investment Holding purchased INVISTA’s Apparel & Advanced
Textiles business unit, which now operates as an independent subsidiary
of one of the leading textile and apparel companies in China.
To learn more about premium branded stretch fibers for the personal care
industry, visit booth #2002 at IDEA19, or the brand’s new website: HyFit.LYCRA.com.
IDEA19 is the preeminent trade show for nonwovens and engineered
fabrics, and will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from
March 25-28, 2019. For additional show information, visit www.idea2019.com.
About The LYCRA Company
The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions
for the apparel and hygiene industries, as well as specialty chemicals
used in the spandex and polyurethane value chains. Headquartered in
Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its
innovative products, technical expertise, and unmatched marketing
support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®,
LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, L by LYCRA®,
COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®,
TACTEL®, and TERATHANE®. While The LYCRA Company’s
name is new, its legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the
original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company
is focused on adding value to its customers’ products by developing
unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and
lasting performance. For more information, visit www.connect.lycra.com
and www.lycra.com.
LYCRA® and LYCRA HyFit®
are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005260/en/