Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Labour Force Survey Results Fourth Quarter, 2019 (October - December, 2019) Round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:31am EST

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Labour Force Survey

(October- December, 2019) Round

(Q4/2019)

Press Report on the

Labour Force Survey Results

31/02/2020

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

PAGE NUMBERS OF ENGLISH TEXT ARE PRINTED IN SQUARE BRACKETS. TABLES ARE PRINTED IN THE ARABIC ORDER (FROM RIGHT TO LEFT).

This document is prepared in accordance with the standard procedures stated in the Code of Practice for Palestine Official Statistics 2006

  • February, 2020
    All Rights Reserved.

Citation:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 2020. Labour Force Survey: (October- December, 2019) Round, (Q4/2019). Press Report on the Labour Force Survey Results. Ramallah -

Palestine.

All correspondence should be directed to:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O. Box 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (970/972) 2 298 2700

Fax: (970/972) 2 298 2710

Toll Free: 1800300300 diwan@pcbs.gov.ps E-Mail: Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

Table of

contents

Subject

Page

Main Results

[7]

Concepts and Definitions

[9]

Tables

11

Caution for Users

Revision to Palestine's labour underutilization statistics

Following ILO technical assessment mission in 2018, the PCBS implemented revisions to the concepts and definitions underpinning labour underutilization statistics, which the PCBS will release as of the first quarter of 2019. These methodological changes were carried out in order to bring PCBS statistics fully in line with the latest international standards pertaining to labour underutilization statistics, established by the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS, 2013). The following indicators were recommended by the 19th ICLS for measuring labour underutilization comprehensively:

  1. Unemployment rate (LU1); the concept of the unemployed was narrowed to include only those who didn't work during the reference period, seek seriously for work and have welling and ability to work. The people who didn't seek work during the last four weeks preceding the interview were excluded from the definition because they will start work in the near future, (Waiting employers reply, have already made arrangements for self-employed, who are waiting for work permits to work in Israel and the Israeli settlements, or have already found work to start later), while previously they were included in the definition of the unemployed.
  2. Combined rate of revised unemployment and underemployment (LU2);
  3. Combined rate of revised unemployment and potential labour force (LU3), including discouraged jobseekers; and
  4. Composite measure of labour underutilization (LU4); Refers to the mismatches between

labour supply and

demand which include:

1. Unemployment rate

2.Time- related

underemployment. 3. Potential labour force.

By adopting the latest standards and the full set of labour underutilization indicators, PCBS statistics will provide a more detailed picture of the different forms of labour underutilization in the Palestinian labour market. One important implication is that the PCBS is now applying the strict unemployment measure called for in the 19th ICLS, 2013 resolution (LU1). Discouraged jobseekers - those persons classified as: (1) available for work; (2) not currently seeking work; and (3) having sought work during the past six months - are no longer included in PCBS unemployment estimates. This results in lower estimated unemployment and labour force participation rates. The other measures of labour underutilization listed above will be calculated and disseminated by the PCBS alongside the strict LU1 unemployment rate in order to provide a more comprehensive view of different forms of labour underutilization in Palestine.

For the West Bank, adoption of the strict unemployment rate (LU1) measure results in only a small change in the unemployment estimate, while for Gaza Strip, there is a much larger change. The reason for the large difference in Gaza Strip is that discouragement is widespread

  • a large number of persons who were previously classified as unemployed are actually discouraged jobseekers. These individuals were previously seeking work and are still available to work, but are no longer actively seeking for a job. Large numbers of discouraged jobseekers in conjunction with a high rate of unemployment reflects the severe labour market distress in Gaza. With little hope to find employment, many jobseekers are giving up on their search for work.

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4-2019

Unemployment Rate in Gaza Strip is Three Times Higher than in the West Bank

(Revised ILO Standards ICLS 19th)

24% was the unemployment rate among labour force participants 15 Years and Over in Palestine, total labour underutilization stands at 32%.

Using the latest Revised ILO standards ICLS 19th, the number of unemployed was 329,600 in the 4th quarter of 2019, distributed as 208,200 in Gaza Strip and 121,400 in the West Bank. The unemployment rate in Gaza Strip was 43% compared with 14% in the West Bank, while the unemployment rate for males in Palestine was 21% compared with 38% for females.

Total labour underutilization was 474,200 person including 73,100 discouraged jobseekers and 20,600 in time-related underemployment.

Revised ILO Standards (ICLS 19th) Unemployment Rate by Region1, 1st Quarter of 2018 - Q4-2019

3rd quarter 2019 to 906 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019, which increased in Gaza Strip by 5.8%, and also in the West Bank increased by 1.6%, for the same period.

The services sector and other branches (included education and health) was the biggest employer in the local market, where the percentage of employment was more than one third of the employed in the West Bank compared with more than the half in Gaza Strip.

The average weekly hours worked by wage employees in the West Bank was 44.2 hours compared with 35.3 hours in Gaza Strip. And the average number of days worked per month was 22.5 days in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The number of employed in Israel and Israeli settlements decreased by about 6,000 between the 3rd quarter and the 4th quarter 2019

50

Palestine

West Bank

Gaza Strip

41.7

42.7

40

26.5

30

24.0

20

13.7

10

18.1

0

A large gap in the labour force participation rate between males and females

About 7 out of 10 males participated in the labor force, compared with about 2 out of 10 females.

Females participation in the labour force was 19% in Gaza Strip compared with 17% in the West Bank.

The number of employed in the local market increased between the 3rd quarter and the 4th quarter 2019

The number of the employed in the local market increased from 881 thousand in the

The number of employed in Israel and Israeli settlements was about 135 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019, and the largest share of those who had a permit as it reached 72%, and 20% for who worked without any permit, while the percentage of who had an Israeli identity card or foreign passport was about 8%.

The number of employed in Israeli settlements was about 24 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019 compared with 22 thousand in the 3rd quarter 2019.

The construction sector recorded the highest employment rate in Israel and Israeli settlements, which was 65% of the total Palestinian employment in Israel and Israeli settlements.

The average daily wage for the wage employees in Israel and Israeli settlements decreased between the 3rd quarter 2019 and the 4th quarter 2019 from 261 NIS to 255 NIS respectively.

1 Return back to users caution

[7]

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4-2119

About 7 out of 10 employed were wage employees

71% of employed were wage employees,

25% were self-employed and employers, while 4% were unpaid family members.

About half of the wage employees in the private sector were hired without any contract.

51% of wage employees in the private sector were hired without any contract, and 27% of wage employees contributed to a pension fund. In contrast, less than half of wage female employees in private sector (47%) got a paid maternity leave.

31% of wage employees in the private sector received less than the minimum wage (1,450 NIS) in Palestine

The percentage of wage employees in the private sector who received less than the minimum wage in the West Bank increased from about 8% in the 3rd quarter 2019 to about 9% in the 4thquarter 2019, while the percentage in Gaza Strip decreased from 87% to 80% during the same period.

Despite the low percentage in Gaza Strip compared with last years the gap in the monthly wage percentage remained high; 652 NIS in Gaza Strip compared with 1,027 NIS in the West Bank.

Child labour percentage in the West Bank was higher than in Gaza Strip

3% of children aged (10-17 years) were employed about (5% in the West Bank and 1% in Gaza Strip).

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 0811311311

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

[8]

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

Concepts and Definitions

Population of Working Age:

All persons aged 15 years and above.

Reference Period:

The week ending on Friday preceding the interviewer's visit to the household.

Labour Force:

All persons aged 15 years and above who are either employed or unemployed.

Employed:

Persons aged 15 years and over who were at work at least one hour during the reference period, or who were not at work during the reference period, but held a job or owned business from which they were temporarily absent (because of illness, vacation, temporarily stoppage, or any other reason) he she was employed, unpaid family member or other. The employed person is normally classified in one of two categories according to the number of weekly work hours, i.e. 1-14 work hours and 15 work hours and above. Also the absence due to sick leave, vacation, temporarily stoppage, or any other reason. Employed persons are classified according to employment status as follows:

1.

Employer

2. Self-employed

3. Paid- employed (wage employee)

4.

Unpaid family member

Time related underemployment:

All persons who were employed during a short reference period and the total actual hours worked in all jobs were less than 35 hours and they wanted to work additional hours, who were available to work additional hours if they given an opportunity for additional work.

Unemployed (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th):

Unemployed persons are those individuals aged 15 years and above who did not work at all during the reference period, who were not absent from a job, were available for work and actively seeking a job during the Last four weeks by one of the following methods news paper, registered at employment office, ask friends or relatives or any other method, where Discouraged jobseekers - those persons classified as: (1) available for work; (2) not currently seeking work; and (3) having sought work during the past six months are excluded.

Discouraged jobseekers:

All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were currently available but did not carry out activities to seek employment in the last four weeks because they sought for employment in the last six months and were discouraged to finding a job.

Potential labour force:

All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were neither in employment nor in unemployment were considered as either:

  1. Unavailable jobseekers:
    All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period carried out activities to seek employment were not currently available.
  2. Available potential jobseekers:
    All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were currently available but did not carry out activities to seek employment.
  3. Willing potential jobseekers:

[9]

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period did not carry out activities to seek employment and were not currently available but want employment.

Labour underutilization:

Refers to mismatches between labour supply and demand which include:

  1. Unemployment rate
  2. Time- related underemployment
  3. Potential labour force

Individuals Outside Labour Force:

The individuals not economically active comprises all persons 15 years and above, who were neither employed nor unemployed accordingly to the definitions over. Because they don't have any desire to work or because of the availability of another source of income.

Unpaid trainee:

The person who performed any unpaid work to produce goods and services for others, in order to acquire experience or skills in the workplace in order to be able to find jobs, transportation or allowance or meals or gifts that offered to trainee are not considered as wage

Own-use production:

The person who performed any activity to produce goods or provide services for own final consumption or for his/ her family consumption, including producing or processing for storage agricultural, fishing, hunting and gathering products, and manufacturing household goods ( clothing, food, and furniture).

Volunteer work:

The person in volunteer work are who performed any unpaid activity, non compulsory activity to produce goods or provide services for others, it includes work done through, or for, self help, mutual aid or community based groups of which volunteer is a member, which transportation allowance or meals or gifts that offered to volunteer are not considered as wage, and unpaid work required as part of education or training programmers are excluded from volunteer work

[01]

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلاو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :1 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 1: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region, Sex and Labour Force Status, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Labour Force Status

لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا

Region and Sex

عومجملا

ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ

ةمماعلا ىوقلا لخاد

سنجلاو ةقطنملا

Total

Outside Labour Force

In Labour Force

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

West Bank

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Males

100

975,100

52.2

248,700

5..2

726,400

روكذ

Females

100

943,900

1..8

784,300

8..1

159,600

ثانا

Total

100

1,919,000

8.35

1,033,000

2.34

886,000

عومجملا

Gaza Strip

ةزغ عاطق

Males

100

593,700

...5

215,100

...1

378,600

روكذ

Females

100

584,900

18..

475,600

81.5

109,300

ثانا

Total

100

1,178,600

853.

690,700

2.32

487,900

عومجملا

Palestine

نيطسمف

Males

100

1,568,800

51..

463,800

5...

1,105,000

روكذ

Females

100

1,528,800

15..

1,259,900

85..

268,900

ثانا

Total

100

3,097,600

883.

1,723,700

2232

1,373,900

عومجملا

ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرمو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :2 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 2: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region, Sex and Revised Labour Force Components, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Revised Labour Force Components

ةحقنملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرم

عومجملا

ةلاطبلا

تقولاب ةلصتم ةصقان ةلامع

ةمات ةلامع

سنجلاو ةقطنملا

Region and Sex

Time Related

Total

Unemployment

Full Employment

Underemployment

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

West Bank

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Males

100

726,400

88..

81,700

8..

11,300

15.5

633,400

روكذ

Females

100

159,600

5..1

39,700

...

500

5..1

119,400

ثانا

Total

100

886,000

..31

121,400

.3.

11,800

5838

752,800

عومجملا

Gaza Strip

ةزغ عاطق

Males

100

378,600

.1.2

145,700

5..

7,500

21.2

225,400

روكذ

Females

100

109,300

25..

62,500

8.8

1,300

.8..

45,500

ثانا

Total

100

487,900

2431

208,200

.35

8,800

8838

270,900

عومجملا

Palestine

نيطسمف

Males

100

1,105,000

5...

227,400

8.5

18,800

55.5

858,800

روكذ

Females

100

268,900

.1..

102,200

..5

1,800

.8..

164,900

ثانا

Total

100

1,373,900

4238

329,600

.38

20,600

1238

1,023,700

عومجملا

00

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا لاكشأو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا نمض رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :3 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table .: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Labour Underutilization from Palestine by Region, Sex and Forms of Labour Underutilization, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Revised Labour Force Components

ةحقنملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرم

لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا

ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا

ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا

تقولاب ةمصتملا

ةلاطبلا

ةقطنملا

Region and

Unemployment and

Labour

Time- related

Sex

potential labour force

Unemployment

سنجلاو

Underutilization

underemployment

and unemployment

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

West Bank

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Males

13.5

98,600

11.9

87,300

12.9

93,000

88..

81,700

روكذ

Females

28.0

46,500

27.7

46,000

25.2

40,200

5..1

39,700

ثانا

Total

16.2

145,100

14.8

133,300

15.0

133,200

..31

121,400

عومجملا

Gaza Strip

ةزغ عاطق

Males

45.4

187,100

43.5

179,600

40.5

153,200

.1.2

145,700

روكذ

Females

75.7

142,000

75.1

140,700

58.4

63,800

25..

62,500

ثانا

Total

54.9

329,100

53.4

320,300

44.5

217,000

2431

208,200

عومجملا

Palestine

نيطسمف

Males

25.0

285,700

23.3

266,900

22.3

246,200

5...

227,400

روكذ

Females

53.3

188,500

52.8

186,700

38.7

104,000

.1..

102,200

ثانا

Total

31.7

474,200

30.3

453,600

25.5

350,200

4238

329,600

عومجملا

مومبد يممع لهؤم نوممحي نيذلا نيجيرخمل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :4 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( صصختلا بسح نيطسمف يف ىمعأف طسوتم

Table 2: Labour Force Participation Rate and Unemployment Rate for Graduates who hold

Associate Diploma Certificate and Above in Palestine by Specialization

(Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Specialization

ةلاطبلا لدعم

ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن

صصختلا

Unemployment Rate

Participation Rate

Teacher Training and Education Science

38.6

63.3

نيممعم دادعاو ةيوبرت مومع

Humanities

32.9

66.8

ةيناسنإ مومع

Social and Behavioral Science

33.4

68.3

ةيكومسلاو ةيعامتجلاا مومعلا

Journalism and Information

*49.6

75.3

ملاعلإاو ةفاحصلا

Business and Administration

27.9

70.7

ةيرادلإاو ةيراجتلا لامعلأا

Law

17.9

74.5

نوناقلا

Life Sciences

18.2

73.0

ةيعيبطلا مومعلا

Mathematics and Statistics

19.4

75.4

ءاصحلإاو تايضايرلا

Computer Science

30.1

74.6

بوساحلا ممع

Engineering and Engineering Occupations

23.0

84.7

ةيسدنيلا نيملاو ةسدنيلا

Architectural and Construction

29.5

80.5

ءانبلاو ةيرامعملا مومعلا

Health

26.0

78.2

ةحصلا

Personal Services

7.9

*60.0

ةيصخشلا تامدخلا

Other Specialization

24.7

64.0

تاصصختلا يقاب

Total

29.8

70.2

عومجملا

)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high

.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*(

.

09

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

سنجلاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :5 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 5: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Age Group

Sex

سنجلا

ةيرمعلا ةئفلا

Total

عومجملا

Females

ثانإ

Males

روكذ

15-19

16.7

0.7

32.0

81-82

20-24

44.7

19.4

68.9

5.-5.

25-29

60.7

29.7

90.2

51-52

30-34

59.7

26.8

91.9

..-..

35-39

57.8

24.0

91.6

.1-.2

40-44

56.8

22.4

90.7

..-..

45-49

54.6

20.6

87.4

.1-.2

50+

31.1

9.8

52.5

+2.

Total

44.4

17.6

70.4

عومجملا

ةقطنملاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :6 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 6: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

ةيرمعلا ةئفلا

Age Group

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

15-19

16.7

12.2

19.6

81-82

20-24

44.7

43.4

45.6

5.-5.

25-29

60.7

61.7

59.9

51-52

30-34

59.7

58.5

60.6

..-..

35-39

57.8

56.9

58.3

.1-.2

40-44

56.8

52.5

59.3

..-..

45-49

54.6

50.3

56.8

.1-.2

50+

31.1

21.6

36.0

+2.

Total

44.4

41.4

46.2

عومجملا

سنجلاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :7 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 7: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Years of Schooling

Sex

سنجلا

ةساردلا تاونس

Total

عومجملا

Females

ثانإ

Males

روكذ

0

5.3

2.7

13.7

.

1-6

40.8

7.1

65.9

. -8

7-9

42.8

5.9

69.7

1 -5

10-12

39.0

5.2

71.5

85-8.

13+

56.4

41.4

73.4

+8.

Total

44.4

17.6

70.4

عومجملا

01

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

ةقطنملاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :8 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 8: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

ةساردلا تاونس

Years of Schooling

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

0

5.3

2.9

6.3

.

1-6

40.8

41.1

40.6

.-8

7-9

42.8

34.5

47.4

1-5

10-12

39.0

31.2

43.8

85-8.

13+

56.4

58.8

54.6

+8.

Total

44.4

41.4

46.2

عومجملا

ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نم ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :9 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ءوجملا ةلاحو

Table 9: Labour Force Participation Rate and Unemployment Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years

and Above) in Palestine by Region, Refugee Status and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم

سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن

Region and Refugee

Unemployment Rate and Sex

Participation Rate and Sex

ءوجملا ةلاحو ةقطنملا

Status

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

Total

Females

Males

Total

Females

Males

West Bank

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Refugee

13.0

24.5

10.1

46.5

18.9

73.7

ئجلا

Non-Refugee

14.0

25.0

11.7

46.1

16.2

74.8

ئجلا ريغ

Total

13.7

24.9

11.3

46.2

16.9

74.5

عومجملا

Gaza Strip

ةزغ عاطق

Refugee

43.7

59.1

38.6

41.7

20.9

62.5

ئجلا

Non-Refugee

40.8

52.6

38.2

40.8

14.6

66.0

ئجلا ريغ

Total

42.7

57.3

38.5

41.4

18.7

63.8

عومجملا

Palestine

نيطسمف

Refugee

30.5

46.0

25.9

43.6

20.1

67.0

ئجلا

Non-Refugee

19.6

30.9

17.2

44.8

15.8

72.8

ئجلا ريغ

Total

24.0

38.0

20.6

44.4

17.6

70.4

عومجملا

01

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :10 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةيجاوزلا ةلاحلاو ةقطنملا

Table 10: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) and Unemployment Rate among Participated Individuals in Palestine by Region, Marital Status and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم

سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن

Region and Marital

Unemployment Rate and Sex

Participation Rate and Sex

ةيجاوزلا ةلاحلاو ةقطنملا

Status

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

Total

Females

Males

Total

Females

Males

West Bank

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Never Married

22.3

33.8

19.6

42.5

19.0

60.3

ًادبأ جوزتي مل

Currently Married

9.1

19.8

7.0

50.7

16.1

85.2

ًايلاح جوزتم

Other

18.1

19.9

*13.5

18.3

14.9

*41.6

ىرخأ

Total

13.7

24.9

11.3

46.2

16.9

74.5

عومجملا

Gaza Strip

ةزغ عاطق

Never Married

62.3

66.1

61.1

36.2

20.3

48.5

ًادبأ جوزتي مل

Currently Married

33.5

53.3

28.4

46.2

18.6

74.7

ًايلاح جوزتم

Other

44.8

*43.1

*49.9

14.3

12.4

*26.9

ىرخأ

Total

42.7

57.3

38.5

41.4

18.7

63.8

عومجملا

Palestine

نيطسمف

Never Married

35.9

46.5

33.0

40.1

19.5

55.9

ًادبأ جوزتي مل

Currently Married

18.0

34.1

14.6

48.9

17.0

81.2

ًايلاح جوزتم

Other

25.8

26.9

*22.9

16.9

14.0

36.5

ىرخأ

Total

24.0

38.0

20.6

44.4

17.6

70.4

عومجملا

)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high

.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*(

.

عونو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :11 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو عمجتلا

Table 11: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) and Unemployment Rate among Participated Individuals in Palestine by Region, Type of Locality and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم

سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن

Region and Type of

Unemployment Rate and Sex

Participation Rate and Sex

عمجتلا عونو ةقطنملا

locality

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

Total

Females

Males

Total

Females

Males

West Bank

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Urban

13.7

24.3

88..

45.4

16.3

73.7

رضح

Rural

13.1

25.4

8...

48.3

18.4

76.8

فير

Camps

17.3

29.5

8...

47.3

19.0

75.0

تاميخم

Total

13.7

24.9

..3.

46.2

16.9

74.5

عومجملا

Gaza Strip

ةزغ عاطق

Urban

41.7

55.7

.5.1

41.3

18.5

64.0

رضح

Camps

48.3

66.4

.5.1

41.8

20.1

62.3

تاميخم

Total

42.7

57.3

.538

41.4

18.7

63.8

عومجملا

Palestine

نيطسمف

Urban

25.0

38.7

58.5

43.6

17.2

69.6

رضح

Rural

13.1

25.4

8...

48.3

18.4

76.8

فير

Camps

36.2

53.4

.8..

43.8

19.7

66.8

تاميخم

Total

24.0

38.0

483.

44.4

17.6

70.4

عومجملا

01

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

سنجلاو ةقطنملاو لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا بسح نيطسمف يف )ةنس 92-51( بابشمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :59 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 12: Percentage Distribution of Youth Aged (15-29 Years) in Palestine by Labour Force Status, Region and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region and Sex

سنجلاو ةقطنملا

Labour Force Status

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

Total

Female

Males

Total

Female

Males

Total

Female

Males

In Labour Force

39.7

16.0

62.5

38.3

18.7

57.2

40.7

14.1

66.0

ةمماعلا ىوقلا لخاد

Outside Labour Force

60.3

84.0

37.5

61.7

81.3

42.8

59.3

85.9

34.0

ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ

Total

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

عومجملا

Full Employment

61.1

38.9

66.7

36.3

21.5

41.0

76.6

54.3

81.2

ةماتلا ةلامعلا

Time Related

1.9

0.7

2.1

2.4

1.1

2.8

1.6

0.4

1.8

تقولاب ةلصتم ةصقان ةلامع

Underemployment

ةلاطبلا

Unemployment

37.0

60.4

31.2

61.3

77.4

56.2

21.8

45.3

17.0

Total

.88

.88

.88

.88

.88

.88

.88

100

.88

عومجملا

سنجلاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :53 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 13: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Age Group

Sex

سنجلا

ةيرمعلا ةئفلا

Total

عومجملا

Females

ثانإ

Males

روكذ

15-19

..3.

-

33.5

81-82

20-24

41.5

63.5

35.6

5.-5.

25-29

34.4

58.9

26.8

51-52

30-34

23.4

44.0

17.6

..-..

35-39

15.0

23.6

12.7

.1-.2

40-44

13.0

13.2

12.9

..-..

45-49

9.5

6.9

10.1

.1-.2

50+

8.3

1.9

9.6

+2.

Total

24.0

38.0

20.6

عومجملا

(-) in tables means observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

01

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

ةقطنملاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 14: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),

October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

ةيرمعلا ةئفلا

Age Group

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

15-19

..3.

58.5

23.5

81-82

20-24

41.5

69.3

24.2

5.-5.

25-29

34.4

56.0

19.1

51-52

30-34

23.4

38.2

14.0

..-..

35-39

15.0

26.1

8.2

.1-.2

40-44

13.0

26.1

6.2

..-..

45-49

9.5

20.5

4.5

.1-.2

50+

8.3

14.3

6.5

+2.

عومجملا

Total

24.0

42.7

13.7

سنجلاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 15: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in

Palestine by Years of Schooling and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),

October- December, 2019

Years of Schooling

Sex

سنجلا

ةساردلا تاونس

Total

عومجملا

Females

ثانإ

Males

روكذ

0

-

-

-

.

1-6

21.2

9.4

22.2

.-8

7-9

20.8

12.3

21.3

1-5

10-12

21.1

17.4

21.4

85-8.

13+

28.6

44.0

18.6

+8.

عومجملا

Total

24.0

38.0

20.6

(-) in tables means observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

ةقطنملاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 16: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above)

in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),

October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

ةساردلا تاونس

Years of Schooling

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

0

-

-

-

.

1-6

21.2

40.9

12.1

.-8

7-9

20.8

44.3

11.5

1-5

10-12

21.1

41.4

12.2

85-8.

13+

28.6

43.3

17.1

+8.

عومجملا

Total

24.0

42.7

13.7

(-) in tables means observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

01

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف لمعلا نع نيمطاعلا دارفلأل رهشلأاب لطعتلا ةرتف لدعم :17 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 17: The Average of Unemployment Duration in Months in Palestine by Region and Sex

(Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Sex

سنجلا

ةقطنملا

Region

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

Total

Females

Males

West Bank

838

*9.1

*3.7

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Gaza Strip

..38

25.4

16.2

ةزغ عاطق

Palestine

.238

19.1

11.7

نيطسمف

)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high

.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*(

Note: Unemployed period means the period of being Unemployed

ءدب ذنم درفلا لطعت

ةرتف يى لطعتلا ةرتفب دصقي :ةظحلام

since the individual was available for work or leaving last work.

.ريخلأا لمعمل وكرت وا لمعمل هدادعتسا

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( لمعلا ناكمو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :18 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 18: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from

Palestine by Region and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),

October- December, 2019

Place of work

لمعلا ناكم

ةقطنملا

Region

عومجملا

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ

ىرخأ ةظفاحم

ةظفاحملا سفن

Total

Israel and Settlements

Other Governorate

Same Governorate

West Bank

.88

85.5

1..

5...

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Gaza Strip

.88

0..

15..

84.4

ةزغ عاطق

Palestine

.88

13.8

.834

76.5

نيطسمف

لمعلا ناكمو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :19 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 19: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from

Palestine by Economic Activity and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),

October- December, 2019

Place of work

لمعلا ناكم

Economic Activity

عومجملا

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

يداصتقلاا طاشنلا

Total

Israel and

Gaza

West

Settlements

Strip

Bank

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

7.0

6.9

6.8

7.1

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

11.7

13.0

5.8

14.0

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

17.7

64.6

2.8

14.3

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

21.9

9.2

21.4

24.9

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and

6.0

1.7

8.2

6.0

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Communication

Services and Other Branches

35.7

4.6

55.0

33.7

ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Total

.88

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

01

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ناكم بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 نيمماعلا ددع :20 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 20: Number of Employed Individuals Aged 15 Years and Above from Palestine by Place of

Work and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),

October- December, 2019

Place of work*

Region

ةقطنملا

*لمعلا ناكم

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

West Bank

627,600

100

627,500

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Gaza Strip

278,800

278,800

-

ةزغ عاطق

Israel

111,400

-

111,400

ليئارسا

Settlements

23,500

-

23,500

تارمعتسملا

Total

1,041,300

278,900

762,400

عومجملا

(*): Workers abroad are excluded.

.جراخلا يف نيمماعلا لمشت لا :)*(

(-) in tables means observations are too small.

.ةيلخلا يف تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ناكم بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعلا عيزوت :21 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 21: Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by

Place of Work and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

Place of Work*

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

*لمعلا ناكم

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

ةبسنلا

ددعلا

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

Number

Palestine

87.1

906,500

11.1

278,900

82.3

627,600

نيطسمف

Israel and Settlements

9.3

97,100

-

-

12.7

97,100

)لمع حيرصت لمحي( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ

(Individuals who have Permit)

Israel and Settlements

حيرصت لمحي لا( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ

(Individuals who not have

2.5

26,500

-

-

3.5

26,500

)لمع

Permit)

Israel and Settlements

نوممحي نيذلا دارفلأا( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ

(Individuals who have Israeli

1.1

11,300

-

-

1.5

11,300

)يبنجأ رفس زاوج /ةيميئارسا ةقاطب

Identity or foreign passport)

Total

.88

1,041,400

.88

278,900

.88

762,500

عومجملا

(*): Workers abroad are

.جراخلا يف نيمماعلا لمشت لا :)*(

excluded.

(-) in tables means observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

02

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشت لا( ةقطنملاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :22 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( )تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا

Table 22: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Economic Activity and Region (Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded) (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

Economic Activity

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

يداصتقلاا طاشنلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

7.0

6.8

7.1

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

11.5

5.7

14.0

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

10.8

2.8

14.3

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

23.8

21.4

24.9

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

6.7

8.2

6.0

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Education

12.8

17.0

10.9

ميمعتلا

Health

4.5

5.6

3.9

ةحصلا

Services and Other Branches

22.9

32.5

18.9

ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

91

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو سنجلاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :23 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 23: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by

Economic Activity, Sex and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

سنجلاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا

Economic Activity and Sex

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

*ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank*

Males

روكذ

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

7.0

7.9

6.6

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

12.7

6.4

15.0

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

21.1

3.4

27.4

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

24.1

24.8

23.9

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

6.8

9.7

5.7

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

28.3

47.8

21.4

ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

Females

ثانإ

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

7.2

1.4

9.4

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

6.5

2.5

8.0

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

0.2

-

0.3

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

10.4

4.4

12.8

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

2.2

0.9

2.7

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

73.5

90.8

66.8

ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

Both Sexes

نيسنجلا لاك

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

7.0

6.8

7.1

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

11.7

5.7

13.9

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

17.7

2.8

23.2

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

21.9

21.4

22.2

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

6.0

8.2

5.2

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

35.7

55.1

28.4

ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

*: Includes workers in Israel and Settlements

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيمماعلا لمشي :*

(-): means that the observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

90

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس ددعو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :24 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 24: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Economic Activity and Weekly Work Hours (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس

يداصتقلاا طاشنلا

Economic Activity

Weekly Work Hours

عومجملا

+.2

..-8

Total

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

7.3

5.9

12.3

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

12.1

13.1

8.3

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

17.9

17.3

19.9

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

22.9

25.7

12.8

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

6.2

6.6

4.7

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

33.6

31.4

42.0

ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

Note: Does not include absent workers

ميلامعأ نع نيبئاغلا نيمماعلا لمشت لا :ةظحلام

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو ةنهملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :25 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 25: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Occupation and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

ةنهملا

Occupation

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Legislators, Senior Officials & Managers

2.9

2.0

3.2

ايمعلا ةرادلإا وفظومو نوعرشملا

Professionals, Technicians, Associates and Clerks

28.0

39.8

23.7

ةبتكلاو نودعاسملاو نوصصختملاو نوينفلا

Service, Shop & Market Workers

18.8

25.0

16.5

قاوسلأا يف ةعابلاو تامدخلا لامع

Skilled Agricultural & Fishery Workers

3.7

1.6

4.4

ديصلاو ةعارزلا يف ةريملا لامعلا

Craft and Related Trade Workers

20.1

9.3

24.0

نيملا نم اييلإ امو فرحلا يف نومماعلا

Plant & Machine Operators & Assemblers

9.0

8.6

9.1

اىوعمجمو تلالآا ومغشم

Elementary Occupations

17.5

13.7

19.1

ةيلولأا نيملا

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

99

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

ةقطنملاو ةيممعلا ةلاحلاو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :26 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 26: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Sex, Employment Status and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Sex and Employment

Region

ةقطنملا

ةيممعلا ةلاحلاو سنجلا

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Status

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Males

روكذ

Employer

7.2

3.1

8.7

لمع بابرأ

Self Employed

19.4

15.0

20.9

صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي

Wage Employee

70.6

80.4

67.1

رجأب نومدختسم

Unpaid Family Member

2.8

1.5

3.3

رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

Females

ثانإ

Employer

2.5

2.3

2.6

لمع بابرأ

Self Employed

12.4

9.2

13.7

صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي

Wage Employee

75.8

85.3

72.1

رجأب نومدختسم

Unpaid Family Member

9.3

3.2

11.6

رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

Both Sexes

نيسنجلا لاك

Employer

6.5

3.0

7.8

لمع بابرأ

Self Employed

18.3

14.1

19.8

صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي

Wage Employee

71.5

81.2

67.9

رجأب نومدختسم

Unpaid Family Member

3.7

1.7

4.5

رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( عاطقلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :27 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 27: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region and Sector (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Sectorعاطقلا

Region

ةقطنملا

عومجملا

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا

ىرخأ تاعاطق

صاخ عاطق

*ماع عاطق

Israel and

Other

Total

Private Sector

Public Sector*

Settlements

Sectors

West Bank

.88

85.5

5..

...5

82..

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Gaza Strip

.88

0.0

8.0

56.5

35.5

ةزغ عاطق

Palestine

.88

13.0

3.8

62.5

20.7

نيطسلف

*: Palestinian govermental sector

ينيطسمفلا يموكحلا عاطقلا :*

91

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

بسح )رثكأف ةنس 51( رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعمو ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعمو ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم :28 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( لمعلا ناكم

Table 28: Average Weekly Work Hours, Monthly Work Days and Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees Aged (15 Years and Above) by Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),

October- December, 2019

Place of work

لمعلا ناكم

Indicator

عومجملا

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

رشؤملا

Total

Israel and

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Settlements

Average Weekly Work Hours

41.1

40.2

35.3

44.2

ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم

Average Monthly Work Days*

21.9

19.1

22.5

22.5

*ةيريشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم

Median Daily Wage in NIS

100.0

250.0

40.0

100.0

لقيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا

Average Daily Wage in NIS

125.6

254.8

62.6

118.1

لقيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم

*: Includes usual or paid work days

.ةيمعفلا وأ ةيدايتعلإا لمعلا مايأ لمشت :*

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( عاطقلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :29 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 29: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Region and Sector

(Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Sector

عاطقلا

Region

عومجملا

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا

ىرخأ تاعاطق

صاخ عاطق

**ماع عاطق

ةقطنملا

Israel and

Total

Settlements

Other Sector

Private Sector

Public Sector**

West Bank

149.6

254.8

164.3

114.5

119.4

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Gaza Strip

62.6

-

105.6

31.1

95.5

ةزغ عاطق

Palestine

125.6

254.8

130.8

91.0

110.4

نيطسمف

**: Palestinian govermental sector

ينيطسمفلا يموكحلا عاطقلا :**

.

(-): means that the observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :30 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 30: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees in Palestine by Region and Sex

(Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Sex

سنجلا

ةقطنملا

Region

عومجملا

ثانإ

روكذ

Total

Females

Males

West Bank

118.1

106.7

121.1

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Gaza Strip

62.6

80.9

58.0

ةزغ عاطق

Palestine

99.7

98.4

100.1

نيطسمف

Note: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشت لا :ةظحلام

91

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

لمعلا ناكمو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :31 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 31: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Economic Activity

and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Place of work

لمعلا ناكم

Economic Activity

عومجملا

ليئارسا

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

يداصتقلاا طاشنلا

تارمعتسملاو

Total

Israel and

Gaza

West

Strip

Bank

Settlements

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

84.2

163.0

21.0

90.7

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

117.7

219.2

*30.6

103.5

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

208.9

283.3

*37.5

126.8

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

89.6

217.7

28.1

101.6

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage & Communication

88.9

-

*29.5

*138.3

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

113.2

211.2

87.7

126.4

ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Total

125.6

254.8

62.6

118.1

عومجملا

)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high

.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت

)*(

.

(-): means that the observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت

)-(

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( يممعلا لهؤملاو ةمدخلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم :32 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 32: Average Monthly Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Length of Services in Years and Educational Qualification (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Educational Qualification

يممعلا لهؤملا

Length of Services in

عومجملا

ىمعأف طسوتم مومبد

لقأف يوناث

ةمدخلا تاونس

Years

Total

Intermediate Diploma

Secondary & Less

and Above

0-3

2,724

2,337

2,896

.-.

4-9

3,426

3,317

3,490

1-.

10+

3,809

3,758

3,851

+8.

Total

3,265

3,164

3,326

عومجملا

لكيش 55111 نم لقأ ًايرهش ًرجأا نوضاقتي نيذلا *صاخلا عاطقلا يف رجأب نيمدختسملا ددعو لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم :33 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رجلأل ىندلأا دحلا(

Table 33: Average Monthly Wage in NIS and Number of Wage Employees in the Private Sector* Who Receive Less Than 1,450 NIS (Minimum Wage) in Palestine by Region, October- December, 2019

رجأب نيمدختسملا ددع

لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم

ةقطنملا

Region

Number of Wage

Average Monthly Wage

Employees

NIS

West Bank

5.,1..

1,027

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Gaza Strip

95,600

652

ةزغ عاطق

Palestine

...,288

727

نيطسمف

*: Workers in Israel and Settlements and Abroad are excluded

جراخلاو تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيلماعلا لمشي لا: *

91

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

،ةقطنملاو لمعلا تازايتماب ةصاخلا تارشؤملا ضعب بسح نيطسمف يف صاخلا عاطقلا يف رجأب نيمدختسممل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :34 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 34: Percentage Distribution for Wage Employees in Private Sector in Palestine by Some

Indicators of Work Advantages and Region, October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

رشؤملا

Indicator

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Distribution of Wage Employees by Nature

:ماودلا ةعيبط بسح رجأب نيمدختسملا عيزوت

of Work:

Full Time/ Permanently

96.2

91.4

98.4

مظتنم لماك تقو

Part Time

1.2

1.5

1.1

يئزج لمع

Temporarily / Seasonal / Casual

2.6

7.1

0.5

يمسوم /يضرع /تقؤم لمع

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

Distribution of Wage Employees by

:لمع دوقع رفوت بسح رجأب نيمدختسملا عيزوت

Contract Availability:

With Written Contract/ Limited Period

13.1

7.5

15.7

ةدودحم ةدمل بوتكم لمع دقع دجوي

With Written Contract/ Unlimited Period

16.5

16.3

16.6

ةدودحم ريغ ةدمل بوتكم لمع دقع دجوي

Verbal Agreement

19.1

0.2

27.7

يوفش قافتا بجومب لمعي

Without Work Contract

51.3

76.0

40.0

لمع دقع نودب لمعي

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

Wage Employees by Advantages Provided

يتلا تازايتملإا ضعب بسح رجأب نومدختسملا

by Employers:

:لمعلا بحاص اهمدقي

Percentage of Individuals

who Contribute

to

26.8

17.4

31.1

ليومت يف ةمىاسم ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن

the Pension Fund

ةمدخلا ةياين ةأفاكم /دعاقتلا

Percentage of Individuals

who Received

28.4

18.5

32.9

ةعوفدم ةيونس تازاجا ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن

Annual Paid Leave

Percentage of Individuals

who Received Sick

30.5

19.2

35.7

ةعوفدم ةيضرم تازاجا ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن

Paid Leave

Percentage of Women who Received

46.5

*...1

46.3

ةعوفدم ةمومأ تازاجا ىمع نمصحي يتاوملا ةبسن

Maternity Paid Leave from Employed Women

تلاماعلا ءاسنلا نم رجلأا

)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high

.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*(

.

91

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

،ةقطنملاو ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل ءامتنلااو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :35 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 35: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from

Palestine by Sex, Affiliation to Workers Vocational Union and Region,

October- December, 2019

Sex & Affiliation to Workers Union

Region

ةقطنملا

ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل باستنلااو سنجلا

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Males

روكذ

Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union

16.0

35.7

1.1

ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم

Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union

84.0

64.3

91.2

ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

Females

ثانا

Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union

26.8

.5..

20.6

ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم

Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union

73.2

57.4

51..

ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

Both Sexes

نيسنجلا لاك

Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union

17.7

36.8

10.7

ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم

Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union

82.3

63.2

89.3

ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا بسح نيطسمف يف )ةنس 51-51( لافطلأل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :36 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 36: Percentage Distribution of Children Aged (10-17 Years) in Palestine by Labour Force Status and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا

Labour Force Status

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Employed

3.2

1.4

4.5

لمعي

Not Working

1.6

2.2

1.1

لمعي لا

Outside Labour Force

95.2

96.4

94.4

ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ

Total

.88

.88

.88

عومجملا

91

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

ةقطنملاو ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ ءاقبلا ببسو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ دارفلأل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :37 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(

Table 37: Percentage Distribution of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) who Outside Labour Force in Palestine by Sex, Reason and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

ىوقلا جراخ ءاقبلا ببسو سنجلا

Sex and Reason

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

ةمماعلا

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Males

روكذ

Old/ illness

.13.

...5

.5..

ضرملا /نسلا ربك

Housekeeping

8

.

.

لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا

Studying/ Training

283.

...1

2...

بيردتلا /ةساردلا

Others

.138

55.2

85..

ىرخأ بابسأ

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

Females

ثانا

Old/ illness

13.

1.2

...

ضرملا /نسلا ربك

Housekeeping

..35

2..1

...1

لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا

Studying/ Training

443.

58..

55.1

بيردتلا /ةساردلا

Others

53.

85..

...

ىرخأ بابسأ

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

Both Sexes

نيسنجلا لاك

Old/ illness

.838

81..

8..1

ضرملا /نسلا ربك

Housekeeping

2834

.1.5

.1.5

لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا

Studying/ Training

4531

55.2

51.2

بيردتلا /ةساردلا

Others

.83.

82..

5.2

ىرخأ بابسأ

Total

100

100

100

عومجملا

،ةقطنملاو طاشنلا عون بسح نيطسمف نم رجلأا ةعوفدملا ريغ ةطشنلأا يف نيكراشملا )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأا ةبسن :38 لودج

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت

Table 38:Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) who Participated in Unpaid Activities from Palestine by Type of Unpaid Activity and Region, October- December, 2019

Region

ةقطنملا

Type of Unpaid Activity

نيطسمف

ةزغ عاطق

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

رجلأا عوفدملا ريغ طاشنلا عون

Palestine

Gaza Strip

West Bank

Unpaid Trainee Work

83.

...

..8

رجلأا عوفدم ريغ بردتم

Volunteer Work

831

..1

...

يعوطتلا لمعلا

Own- Use Production Work

431

5..

..8

يتاذلا كلايتسلال جاتنلاا

Own- Use Providers of Service for Household

..34

11.1

11..

ةرسلأا ىدل رجلأا عوفدم ريغ يتامدخ لمع

91

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS

9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف رسلاا سأرتت يتلا ثانلاا ةبسن :39 لودج

Table 39: Percentage of Females Headed Households in Palestine by Region,

October- December, 2019

Region

رسلاا سأرتت ىتلا ثانلاا ةبسن

ةقطنملا

Percentage of Females Headed

Households

West Bank

88.5

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

Gaza Strip

1.5

ةزغ عاطق

Palestine

10.8

نيطسمف

92

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

2019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن

2019 لوأ نوناك-لوأ نيرشت ،سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 18( ةمماعلا ىوقمل ةيسيئرلا تارشؤملا

Main Indicators of Labour Force (18 Years and Above) in Palestine by Region and Sex, October- December, 2019

Region and Sex

سنجلاو ةقطنملا

Indicator

Palestine

نيطسمف

Gaza Strip

ةزغ عاطق

West Bank

ةيبرغلا ةفضلا

رشؤملا

عومجملا

ثانا

روكذ

عومجملا

ثانا

روكذ

عومجملا

ثانا

روكذ

Total

Females

Males

Total

Females

Males

Total

Females

Males

Labour Force Participation Rate

48.2

19.5

76.2

45.5

20.9

70.1

49.8

18.7

79.8

ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن

Employment Rate

76.3

62.0

79.8

57.7

42.7

62.2

86.5

75.1

89.1

ةلامعلا ةبسن

Unemployment Rate

23.7

38.0

20.2

42.3

57.3

37.8

13.5

24.9

10.9

ةلاطبلا ةبسن

Percentage Distribution of Employed by

بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا

Economic Activity

يداصتقلاا طاشنلا

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

6.7

7.1

6.6

6.6

1.4

7.6

6.7

9.3

6.3

امسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

11.5

6.5

12.5

5.6

2.5

6.3

13.7

8.0

14.8

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

17.9

0.2

21.3

2.8

-

3.4

23.4

0.3

27.8

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

21.5

10.4

23.6

21.1

4.4

24.5

21.6

12.8

23.3

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

6.1

2.2

6.9

8.1

0.9

9.6

5.4

2.7

5.9

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

36.3

73.6

29.1

55.7

90.8

48.6

29.2

66.9

21.9

ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations

ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن

Craft and Related Trade Workers

4.9

23.2

9.3

3.8

10.4

24.3

5.4

27.9

نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا

20.2

Elementary Occupation Workers

16.8

5.3

19.1

13.1

2.5

15.3

18.2

6.4

20.4

ةيلولأا نهملا

Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements

13.2

0.8

15.6

-

-

-

18.0

1.1

21.3

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن

Percentage Distribution of Employed by

بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا

Employment Status

ةيممعلا ةلاحلا

Employers

6.6

2.5

7.4

3.0

2.3

3.1

8.0

2.6

9.0

لمع بابرأ

Self - Employed

18.5

12.4

19.6

14.0

9.2

14.9

20.1

13.7

21.3

صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا

Wage Employees

71.7

75.9

70.9

81.4

85.3

80.6

68.2

72.2

67.4

رجأب نيمدختسملا

Unpaid Family Members

3.2

9.1

2.0

1.7

3.2

1.3

3.7

11.4

2.3

رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ

Average Weekly Work Hours*

41.1

34.9

42.8

35.2

31.4

36.2

44.1

36.5

46.2

*ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم

Average Monthly Work Days*

22.5

23.2

22.3

22.6

25.0

21.9

22.5

22.4

22.5

*ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم

Median Daily Net Wage in NIS*

96.2

96.2

96.2

40.3

80.6

38.5

103.8

100.0

103.8

*لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا

Average Daily Net Wage in NIS*

100.6

98.4

101.1

63.1

80.9

58.6

119.3

106.7

122.8

*لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم

Note:

:ةظحلام

*: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:*

(-) in tables means observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

30

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 20192019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن

2019-2017 ,نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا

Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and Above) in Palestine, 2017- 2019

Indicator

2019

Q4-2019

Q3-2019

Q2-2019

Q1-2019

2018

Q4-2018

Q3-2018

Q2-2018

Q1-2018

2017

Q4-2017

Q3-2017

Q2-2017

Q1-2017

رشؤملا

Labour Force Participation Rate

44.3

44.4

44.2

44.2

44.3

43.5

44.1

43.9

42.7

43.1

44.0

44.2

44.9

43.8

44.0

ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن

Employment Rate

74.7

76.0

75.4

74.0

73.2

73.8

75.8

73.1

72.6

73.5

74.3

75.3

73.3

73.7

75.9

ةلامعلا ةبسن

Revised Unemployment Rate

25.3

24.0

24.6

26.0

26.8

26.2

24.2

26.9

27.4

26.5

25.7

24.7

26.7

26.3

24.1

حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم

Time- related underemployment and unemployment

26.8

25.5

26.1

27.4

28.5

27.9

25.8

28.6

29.1

28.1

27.6

26.4

28.5

28.2

26.7

تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا

Unemployment and potential labour force

31.5

30.3

31.0

32.1

32.8

33.2

31.4

34.0

34.8

32.9

31.0

29.9

31.6

31.4

29.6

ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا

Labour Underutilization

32.9

31.7

32.4

33.4

34.4

34.7

32.8

35.5

36.2

34.4

32.0

31.5

33.2

33.1

32.0

لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا

Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic

طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا

Activity

يداصتقلاا

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

6.1

7.0

6.1

5.7

5.4

6.3

6.0

5.9

7.0

6.5

6.7

6.7

6.3

7.0

6.8

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

12.3

11.7

12.2

13.0

12.2

13.0

13.3

13.2

13.1

12.6

13.1

13.0

12.8

13.1

13.4

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

17.4

17.7

18.0

16.9

16.8

17.7

18.2

18.5

17.4

16.7

17.2

17.2

18.1

16.4

16.9

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

22.6

21.9

22.9

22.7

22.8

21.7

20.9

22.3

22.2

21.4

21.6

21.5

22.5

21.5

20.8

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

5.9

6.0

5.4

5.9

6.1

6.2

5.8

6.4

6.2

6.2

6.5

6.0

6.6

6.9

6.5

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

35.7

35.7

35.4

35.8

36.7

35.1

35.8

33.7

34.1

36.6

35.1

35.6

33.5

35.1

35.7

ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations

ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن

Craft and Related Trade Workers

20.1

20.1

20.3

20.1

19.9

19.8

19.2

20.3

20.8

19.0

18.9

18.9

19.1

19.1

18.7

نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا

Elementary Occupation Workers

17.3

17.5

17.3

17.7

17.0

17.5

18.1

17.3

16.9

17.8

18.9

18.2

19.0

18.8

19.6

ةيلولأا نهملا

Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements

13.2

12.9

13.8

13.1

12.9

13.3

13.1

13.7

13.6

13.0

13.0

12.3

12.7

13.1

13.8

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن

Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment

ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا

Status

ةيممعلا

Employers

6.5

6.5

6.4

6.5

6.7

7.1

7.3

7.1

7.1

6.7

6.5

7.0

6.7

6.2

6.1

لمع بابرأ

Self - Employed

18.1

18.3

18.4

18.1

17.8

18.9

18.3

18.9

19.8

18.7

18.6

18.2

18.8

19.0

18.3

صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا

Wage Employees

71.4

71.5

71.2

71.3

71.8

69.7

70.1

69.5

68.5

70.7

70.4

70.1

69.7

70.5

71.3

رجأب نيمدختسملا

Unpaid Family Members

4.0

3.7

4.0

4.1

3.7

4.3

4.3

4.5

4.6

3.9

4.5

4.7

4.8

4.3

4.3

رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ

Average Weekly Work Hours*

41.8

41.2

42.8

41.5

41.6

41.8

41.4

42.3

41.8

41.6

41.9

41.8

42.4

41.4

42.0

*ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم

Average Monthly Work Days*

22.7

22.5

22.8

23.2

22.5

22.7

22.7

22.7

23.0

22.5

22.8

23.1

23.1

22.9

22.2

*ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم

Median Daily Net Wage in NIS*

96.2

96.2

96.2

96.2

96.2

90.0

96.1

90.0

90.0

84.6

76.9

80.0

76.9

76.9

76.9

*لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا

Average Daily Net Wage in NIS*

100.9

99.7

105.7

100.0

98.3

94.7

97.9

95.3

93.3

91.8

87.2

88.6

85.2

88.5

86.5

*لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم

Note:

:ةظحلام

*: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:*

Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017

2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q

31

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019

2019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن

2019 -2017 ،ةيبرغلا ةفضلا يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا

Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and above) in the West Bank, 2017- 2019

Indicator

2019

Q4-2019

Q3-2019

Q2-2019

Q1-2019

2018

Q4-2018

Q3-2018

Q2-2018

Q1-2018

2017

Q4-2017

Q3-2017

Q2-2017

Q1-2017

رشؤملا

Labour Force Participation Rate

46.4

46.2

46.1

46.5

46.7

45.9

47.1

46.6

45.1

44.8

45.6

45.7

46.2

45.8

45.6

ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن

Employment Rate

85.4

86.3

86.7

85.0

83.6

82.7

84.2

83.0

81.5

81.9

81.6

83.1

81.4

79.9

81.5

ةلامعلا ةبسن

Revised Unemployment Rate

14.6

13.7

13.3

15.0

16.4

17.3

15.8

17.0

18.5

18.1

18.4

16.9

18.6

20.1

18.5

حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم

Time- related underemployment and unemployment

15.9

15.0

14.4

16.2

17.8

18.8

17.2

18.7

19.9

19.5

20.2

18.3

20.5

21.9

20.8

تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا

Unemployment and potential labour force

15.7

14.8

14.6

16.0

17.3

18.1

16.5

17.8

19.5

18.8

19.2

17.6

19.5

21.0

19.4

ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا

Labour Underutilization

16.9

16.2

15.7

17.1

18.8

19.6

17.9

19.4

20.9

20.2

21.0

19.0

21.4

22.7

21.7

لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا

Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic

طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا

Activity

يداصتقلاا

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

6.5

7.1

6.8

6.4

5.7

6.5

6.3

6.1

7.4

6.4

7.3

6.9

6.7

7.8

7.8

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

14.4

13.9

14.3

15.1

14.2

15.6

16.0

15.6

15.3

15.4

16.0

15.9

15.7

15.9

16.4

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

22.3

23.2

23.1

21.3

21.5

22.9

23.8

23.6

22.4

21.6

21.9

22.3

23.0

20.8

21.3

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

22.8

22.2

22.6

23.2

23.2

21.6

20.7

22.1

21.9

21.9

21.7

21.9

22.9

21.5

20.6

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

4.9

5.2

4.2

4.9

5.3

5.3

4.7

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.7

4.9

5.5

6.6

6.0

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

29.1

28.4

29.0

29.1

30.1

28.1

28.5

27.1

27.5

29.2

27.4

28.1

26.2

27.3

27.8

ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations

ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن

Craft and Related Trade Workers

23.8

24.0

24.3

23.5

23.3

23.4

22.9

24.1

24.2

22.6

22.7

22.7

22.8

22.9

22.3

نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا

Elementary Occupation Workers

18.8

19.1

18.7

19.0

18.4

18.9

19.9

18.4

17.9

18.7

19.9

19.0

20.1

19.8

20.4

ةيلولأا نهملا

Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements

17.8

17.7

18.5

17.5

17.4

18.2

17.7

18.3

18.6

18.1

18.4

17.3

17.9

18.6

19.9

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن

Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment

ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا

Status

ةيممعلا

Employers

7.7

7.8

7.6

7.8

7.6

8.4

8.7

8.3

8.5

8.1

7.8

8.5

7.9

7.4

7.4

لمع بابرأ

Self - Employed

19.5

19.8

19.6

19.5

19.1

20.1

19.8

19.9

20.7

20.0

20.4

20.1

20.0

21.2

20.2

صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا

Wage Employees

68.3

67.9

68.4

68.0

68.8

66.7

66.8

66.7

65.9

67.6

66.7

66.1

66.6

66.5

67.5

رجأب نيمدختسملا

Unpaid Family Members

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.7

4.5

4.8

4.7

5.1

4.9

4.3

5.1

5.3

5.5

4.9

4.9

رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ

Average Weekly Work Hours*

44.1

44.2

45.1

43.7

43.6

43.8

43.5

43.8

43.8

44.2

44.2

44.1

44.4

43.8

44.4

*ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم

Average Monthly Work Days*

22.8

22.5

22.9

23.3

22.5

22.8

22.6

22.8

23.0

22.7

22.9

23.2

23.1

23.0

22.4

*ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم

Median Daily Net Wage in NIS*

100.0

100.0

103.9

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

96.2

96.2

96.2

96.2

92.3

*لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا

Average Daily Net Wage in NIS*

118.9

118.1

127.8

116.6

113.7

109.4

112.2

110.4

107.9

106.4

101.8

102.3

98.9

104.1

101.9

*لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم

Note:

:ةظحلام

*: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:*

Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017

2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q

32

PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 20192019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن

2019 -2017 ،ةزغ عاطق يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا

Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and Above) in Gaza Strip, 2017- 2019

Indicator

2019

Q4-2019

Q3-2019

Q2-2019

Q1-2019

2018

Q4-2018

Q3-2018

Q2-2018

Q1-2018

2017

Q4-2017

Q3-2017

Q2-2017

Q1-2017

رشؤملا

Labour Force Participation Rate

40.9

41.4

41.2

40.5

40.4

39.6

39.3

39.4

38.8

40.4

41.4

41.7

42.7

40.4

41.3

ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن

Employment Rate

54.9

57.3

54.9

53.3

53.7

56.9

59.1

54.1

55.7

58.3

61.2

60.6

58.3

61.6

65.2

ةلامعلا ةبسن

Revised Unemployment Rate

45.1

42.7

45.1

46.7

46.3

43.1

40.9

45.9

44.3

41.7

38.8

39.4

41.7

38.4

34.8

حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم

Time- related underemployment and unemployment

47.1

44.5

47.1

48.6

48.4

45.0

42.7

47.6

46.4

43.8

41.0

41.6

43.3

40.5

37.7

تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا

Unemployment and potential labour force

55.6

53.4

55.7

56.8

56.6

55.7

54.2

58.2

57.2

53.4

48.9

49.4

50.7

48.3

45.9

ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا

Labour Underutilization

57.2

54.9

57.3

58.3

58.3

57.2

55.6

59.6

58.8

55.0

50.7

51.2

52.0

50.1

48.3

لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا

Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic

طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا

Activity

يداصتقلاا

Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry

4.7

6.8

3.9

3.6

4.3

5.7

5.2

5.2

5.7

6.8

5.4

6.2

5.5

5.1

4.7

كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا

Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing

6.2

5.7

6.0

6.7

6.4

6.0

5.8

6.0

6.8

5.3

6.1

5.9

5.7

6.5

6.4

ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا

Construction

3.4

2.8

3.3

4.1

3.2

3.5

2.6

3.7

3.6

4.1

5.8

4.8

5.9

5.7

6.9

دييشتلاو ءانبلا

Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels

22.0

21.4

24.0

21.3

21.6

21.8

21.5

23.0

23.1

20.0

21.1

20.3

21.7

21.2

21.2

قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا

Transportation, Storage and Communication

8.6

8.2

8.8

8.9

8.5

8.6

8.9

9.0

8.4

8.1

8.4

8.8

9.5

7.9

7.5

تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا

Services and Other Branches

55.1

55.1

54.0

55.4

56.0

54.4

56.0

53.1

52.4

55.7

53.2

54.0

51.6

53.7

53.3

ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا

Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations

ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن

Craft and Related Trade Workers

9.4

9.3

8.7

10.1

9.8

9.7

9.0

8.9

11.4

9.8

10.0

9.5

10.0

10.0

10.4

نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا

Elementary Occupation Workers

13.4

13.7

13.7

13.4

12.6

14.2

13.1

14.3

13.8

15.7

16.7

16.3

16.6

16.1

18.4

ةيلولأا نهملا

Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن

Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment

ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا

Status

ةيممعلا

Employers

3.2

3.0

3.2

2.8

4.0

3.4

3.5

3.7

3.3

3.2

3.4

3.4

3.7

3.3

3.2

لمع بابرأ

Self - Employed

14.3

14.1

15.2

14.1

13.7

15.6

14.1

15.9

17.3

15.3

14.2

13.5

15.6

13.5

14.1

صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا

Wage Employees

80.5

81.2

79.2

80.8

80.5

78.0

79.3

77.7

75.6

78.8

79.3

80.0

77.1

80.2

79.8

رجأب نيمدختسملا

Unpaid Family Members

2.0

1.7

2.4

2.3

1.8

3.0

3.1

2.7

3.8

2.7

3.1

3.1

3.6

3.0

2.9

رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ

Average Weekly Work Hours*

35.6

35.3

37.4

36.6

37.2

37.3

36.8

38.9

37.4

36.3

37.6

37.4

38.3

37.1

37.8

*ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم

Average Monthly Work Days*

22.7

22.5

22.8

22.8

22.6

22.6

22.8

22.6

23.0

22.1

22.6

22.9

23.0

22.8

21.9

*ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم

Median Daily Net Wage in NIS*

40.0

40.0

38.5

40.0

42.0

44.2

50.0

39.4

42.3

40.5

40.0

40.0

38.5

40.0

40.0

*لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا

Average Daily Net Wage in NIS*

61.2

62.6

55.9

62.5

63.2

63.1

67.0

60.2

62.6

62.1

59.5

62.4

56.8

59.9

58.7

*لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم

Note:

:ةظحلام

*: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded

تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:*

Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017

2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q

(-) in tables means observations are too small.

.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(

33

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:55aVALOE OYJ : Has Been Informed About the Decision of the Audit Oversight Unit in the Finnish Patent and Registration Office Regarding the Authorized Public Accountant Who Acted E.g. as 's Responsible Auditor. the Decision Does Not Concern Val
AQ
04:55aOHB SE : OHB SE confirms guidance and expects positive operating cash flow for 2019, guidance for 2020 negatively impacted by Ariane program, therefore partly below market expectations
EQ
04:51aAirbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
RE
04:51aUS BANCORP : 10 years and 5 kids later, Josip Belavic went back to school
PU
04:51aRetail Sales Indices
PU
04:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Confirmation of Ireland as Home Member State
PU
04:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Article 8
PU
04:51aWAF : West African Commissions Crushing Ahead of Schedule
PU
04:51aSELF STORAGE : SSG - Share capital increase registered
AQ
04:49aANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : Director Share Dealings in Company
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results
3NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
4IPSEN : IPSEN :  Ipsen Presents Its 2019 Results, Provides 2020 Guidance and Updates 2022 Financial Outlook
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Swung to Loss in 2019, Sets 2020 Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group