|
The Labour Force Survey Results Fourth Quarter, 2019 (October - December, 2019) Round
02/13/2020 | 04:31am EST
State of Palestine
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
Labour Force Survey
(October- December, 2019) Round
(Q4/2019)
Press Report on the
Labour Force Survey Results
31/02/2020
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
PAGE NUMBERS OF ENGLISH TEXT ARE PRINTED IN SQUARE BRACKETS. TABLES ARE PRINTED IN THE ARABIC ORDER (FROM RIGHT TO LEFT).
This document is prepared in accordance with the standard procedures stated in the Code of Practice for Palestine Official Statistics 2006
-
February, 2020
All Rights Reserved.
Citation:
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 2020. Labour Force Survey: (October- December, 2019) Round, (Q4/2019). Press Report on the Labour Force Survey Results. Ramallah -
Palestine.
All correspondence should be directed to:
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
P.O. Box 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.
Tel: (970/972) 2 298 2700
Fax: (970/972) 2 298 2710
Toll Free: 1800300300 diwan@pcbs.gov.ps E-Mail: Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
Table of
|
contents
|
Subject
|
Page
|
Main Results
|
[7]
|
Concepts and Definitions
|
[9]
|
Tables
|
11
Caution for Users
Revision to Palestine's labour underutilization statistics
Following ILO technical assessment mission in 2018, the PCBS implemented revisions to the concepts and definitions underpinning labour underutilization statistics, which the PCBS will release as of the first quarter of 2019. These methodological changes were carried out in order to bring PCBS statistics fully in line with the latest international standards pertaining to labour underutilization statistics, established by the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS, 2013). The following indicators were recommended by the 19th ICLS for measuring labour underutilization comprehensively:
-
Unemployment rate (LU1); the concept of the unemployed was narrowed to include only those who didn't work during the reference period, seek seriously for work and have welling and ability to work. The people who didn't seek work during the last four weeks preceding the interview were excluded from the definition because they will start work in the near future, (Waiting employers reply, have already made arrangements for self-employed, who are waiting for work permits to work in Israel and the Israeli settlements, or have already found work to start later), while previously they were included in the definition of the unemployed.
-
Combined rate of revised unemployment and underemployment (LU2);
-
Combined rate of revised unemployment and potential labour force (LU3), including discouraged jobseekers; and
-
Composite measure of labour underutilization (LU4); Refers to the mismatches between
|
labour supply and
|
demand which include:
|
1. Unemployment rate
|
2.Time- related
|
underemployment. 3. Potential labour force.
|
|
By adopting the latest standards and the full set of labour underutilization indicators, PCBS statistics will provide a more detailed picture of the different forms of labour underutilization in the Palestinian labour market. One important implication is that the PCBS is now applying the strict unemployment measure called for in the 19th ICLS, 2013 resolution (LU1). Discouraged jobseekers - those persons classified as: (1) available for work; (2) not currently seeking work; and (3) having sought work during the past six months - are no longer included in PCBS unemployment estimates. This results in lower estimated unemployment and labour force participation rates. The other measures of labour underutilization listed above will be calculated and disseminated by the PCBS alongside the strict LU1 unemployment rate in order to provide a more comprehensive view of different forms of labour underutilization in Palestine.
For the West Bank, adoption of the strict unemployment rate (LU1) measure results in only a small change in the unemployment estimate, while for Gaza Strip, there is a much larger change. The reason for the large difference in Gaza Strip is that discouragement is widespread
-
a large number of persons who were previously classified as unemployed are actually discouraged jobseekers. These individuals were previously seeking work and are still available to work, but are no longer actively seeking for a job. Large numbers of discouraged jobseekers in conjunction with a high rate of unemployment reflects the severe labour market distress in Gaza. With little hope to find employment, many jobseekers are giving up on their search for work.
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4-2019
Unemployment Rate in Gaza Strip is Three Times Higher than in the West Bank
(Revised ILO Standards ICLS 19th)
24% was the unemployment rate among labour force participants 15 Years and Over in Palestine, total labour underutilization stands at 32%.
Using the latest Revised ILO standards ICLS 19th, the number of unemployed was 329,600 in the 4th quarter of 2019, distributed as 208,200 in Gaza Strip and 121,400 in the West Bank. The unemployment rate in Gaza Strip was 43% compared with 14% in the West Bank, while the unemployment rate for males in Palestine was 21% compared with 38% for females.
Total labour underutilization was 474,200 person including 73,100 discouraged jobseekers and 20,600 in time-related underemployment.
Revised ILO Standards (ICLS 19th) Unemployment Rate by Region1, 1st Quarter of 2018 - Q4-2019
3rd quarter 2019 to 906 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019, which increased in Gaza Strip by 5.8%, and also in the West Bank increased by 1.6%, for the same period.
The services sector and other branches (included education and health) was the biggest employer in the local market, where the percentage of employment was more than one third of the employed in the West Bank compared with more than the half in Gaza Strip.
The average weekly hours worked by wage employees in the West Bank was 44.2 hours compared with 35.3 hours in Gaza Strip. And the average number of days worked per month was 22.5 days in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The number of employed in Israel and Israeli settlements decreased by about 6,000 between the 3rd quarter and the 4th quarter 2019
|
50
|
Palestine
|
West Bank
|
Gaza Strip
|
41.7
|
|
|
|
|
42.7
|
40
|
|
|
26.5
|
|
|
30
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
10
|
18.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
A large gap in the labour force participation rate between males and females
About 7 out of 10 males participated in the labor force, compared with about 2 out of 10 females.
Females participation in the labour force was 19% in Gaza Strip compared with 17% in the West Bank.
The number of employed in the local market increased between the 3rd quarter and the 4th quarter 2019
The number of the employed in the local market increased from 881 thousand in the
The number of employed in Israel and Israeli settlements was about 135 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019, and the largest share of those who had a permit as it reached 72%, and 20% for who worked without any permit, while the percentage of who had an Israeli identity card or foreign passport was about 8%.
The number of employed in Israeli settlements was about 24 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019 compared with 22 thousand in the 3rd quarter 2019.
The construction sector recorded the highest employment rate in Israel and Israeli settlements, which was 65% of the total Palestinian employment in Israel and Israeli settlements.
The average daily wage for the wage employees in Israel and Israeli settlements decreased between the 3rd quarter 2019 and the 4th quarter 2019 from 261 NIS to 255 NIS respectively.
1 Return back to users caution
[7]
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4-2119
About 7 out of 10 employed were wage employees
71% of employed were wage employees,
25% were self-employed and employers, while 4% were unpaid family members.
About half of the wage employees in the private sector were hired without any contract.
51% of wage employees in the private sector were hired without any contract, and 27% of wage employees contributed to a pension fund. In contrast, less than half of wage female employees in private sector (47%) got a paid maternity leave.
31% of wage employees in the private sector received less than the minimum wage (1,450 NIS) in Palestine
The percentage of wage employees in the private sector who received less than the minimum wage in the West Bank increased from about 8% in the 3rd quarter 2019 to about 9% in the 4thquarter 2019, while the percentage in Gaza Strip decreased from 87% to 80% during the same period.
Despite the low percentage in Gaza Strip compared with last years the gap in the monthly wage percentage remained high; 652 NIS in Gaza Strip compared with 1,027 NIS in the West Bank.
Child labour percentage in the West Bank was higher than in Gaza Strip
3% of children aged (10-17 years) were employed about (5% in the West Bank and 1% in Gaza Strip).
For more information, please contact:
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
Ramallah, Palestine.
Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700
Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710
Toll free.: 0811311311
E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps
Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps
[8]
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
Concepts and Definitions
Population of Working Age:
All persons aged 15 years and above.
Reference Period:
The week ending on Friday preceding the interviewer's visit to the household.
Labour Force:
All persons aged 15 years and above who are either employed or unemployed.
Employed:
Persons aged 15 years and over who were at work at least one hour during the reference period, or who were not at work during the reference period, but held a job or owned business from which they were temporarily absent (because of illness, vacation, temporarily stoppage, or any other reason) he she was employed, unpaid family member or other. The employed person is normally classified in one of two categories according to the number of weekly work hours, i.e. 1-14 work hours and 15 work hours and above. Also the absence due to sick leave, vacation, temporarily stoppage, or any other reason. Employed persons are classified according to employment status as follows:
|
1.
|
Employer
|
2. Self-employed
|
3. Paid- employed (wage employee)
|
4.
|
Unpaid family member
|
|
Time related underemployment:
All persons who were employed during a short reference period and the total actual hours worked in all jobs were less than 35 hours and they wanted to work additional hours, who were available to work additional hours if they given an opportunity for additional work.
Unemployed (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th):
Unemployed persons are those individuals aged 15 years and above who did not work at all during the reference period, who were not absent from a job, were available for work and actively seeking a job during the Last four weeks by one of the following methods news paper, registered at employment office, ask friends or relatives or any other method, where Discouraged jobseekers - those persons classified as: (1) available for work; (2) not currently seeking work; and (3) having sought work during the past six months are excluded.
Discouraged jobseekers:
All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were currently available but did not carry out activities to seek employment in the last four weeks because they sought for employment in the last six months and were discouraged to finding a job.
Potential labour force:
All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were neither in employment nor in unemployment were considered as either:
-
Unavailable jobseekers:
All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period carried out activities to seek employment were not currently available.
-
Available potential jobseekers:
All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were currently available but did not carry out activities to seek employment.
-
Willing potential jobseekers:
[9]
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period did not carry out activities to seek employment and were not currently available but want employment.
Labour underutilization:
Refers to mismatches between labour supply and demand which include:
-
Unemployment rate
-
Time- related underemployment
-
Potential labour force
Individuals Outside Labour Force:
The individuals not economically active comprises all persons 15 years and above, who were neither employed nor unemployed accordingly to the definitions over. Because they don't have any desire to work or because of the availability of another source of income.
Unpaid trainee:
The person who performed any unpaid work to produce goods and services for others, in order to acquire experience or skills in the workplace in order to be able to find jobs, transportation or allowance or meals or gifts that offered to trainee are not considered as wage
Own-use production:
The person who performed any activity to produce goods or provide services for own final consumption or for his/ her family consumption, including producing or processing for storage agricultural, fishing, hunting and gathering products, and manufacturing household goods ( clothing, food, and furniture).
Volunteer work:
The person in volunteer work are who performed any unpaid activity, non compulsory activity to produce goods or provide services for others, it includes work done through, or for, self help, mutual aid or community based groups of which volunteer is a member, which transportation allowance or meals or gifts that offered to volunteer are not considered as wage, and unpaid work required as part of education or training programmers are excluded from volunteer work
[01]
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلاو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :1 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 1: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region, Sex and Labour Force Status, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Labour Force Status
|
|
|
|
لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Region and Sex
|
|
عومجملا
|
ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ
|
ةمماعلا ىوقلا لخاد
|
سنجلاو ةقطنملا
|
|
Total
|
Outside Labour Force
|
In Labour Force
|
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Males
|
100
|
975,100
|
52.2
|
248,700
|
5..2
|
726,400
|
روكذ
|
Females
|
100
|
943,900
|
1..8
|
784,300
|
8..1
|
159,600
|
ثانا
|
Total
|
100
|
1,919,000
|
8.35
|
1,033,000
|
2.34
|
886,000
|
عومجملا
|
Gaza Strip
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Males
|
100
|
593,700
|
...5
|
215,100
|
...1
|
378,600
|
روكذ
|
Females
|
100
|
584,900
|
18..
|
475,600
|
81.5
|
109,300
|
ثانا
|
Total
|
100
|
1,178,600
|
853.
|
690,700
|
2.32
|
487,900
|
عومجملا
|
Palestine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
Males
|
100
|
1,568,800
|
51..
|
463,800
|
5...
|
1,105,000
|
روكذ
|
Females
|
100
|
1,528,800
|
15..
|
1,259,900
|
85..
|
268,900
|
ثانا
|
Total
|
100
|
3,097,600
|
883.
|
1,723,700
|
2232
|
1,373,900
|
عومجملا
ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرمو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :2 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 2: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region, Sex and Revised Labour Force Components, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Revised Labour Force Components
|
|
ةحقنملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرم
|
|
|
|
عومجملا
|
|
ةلاطبلا
|
تقولاب ةلصتم ةصقان ةلامع
|
|
ةمات ةلامع
|
سنجلاو ةقطنملا
|
Region and Sex
|
|
|
Time Related
|
|
|
Total
|
Unemployment
|
Full Employment
|
|
Underemployment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةبسنلا
|
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
|
ددعلا
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
|
Number
|
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Males
|
100
|
726,400
|
88..
|
81,700
|
8..
|
11,300
|
15.5
|
633,400
|
روكذ
|
Females
|
100
|
159,600
|
5..1
|
39,700
|
...
|
500
|
5..1
|
119,400
|
ثانا
|
Total
|
100
|
886,000
|
..31
|
121,400
|
.3.
|
11,800
|
5838
|
752,800
|
عومجملا
|
Gaza Strip
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
100
|
378,600
|
.1.2
|
145,700
|
5..
|
7,500
|
21.2
|
225,400
|
روكذ
|
Females
|
100
|
109,300
|
25..
|
62,500
|
8.8
|
1,300
|
.8..
|
45,500
|
ثانا
|
Total
|
100
|
487,900
|
2431
|
208,200
|
.35
|
8,800
|
8838
|
270,900
|
عومجملا
|
Palestine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
Males
|
100
|
1,105,000
|
5...
|
227,400
|
8.5
|
18,800
|
55.5
|
858,800
|
روكذ
|
|
Females
|
100
|
268,900
|
.1..
|
102,200
|
..5
|
1,800
|
.8..
|
164,900
|
ثانا
|
Total
|
100
|
1,373,900
|
4238
|
329,600
|
.38
|
20,600
|
1238
|
1,023,700
|
عومجملا
00
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا لاكشأو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا نمض رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :3 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table .: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Labour Underutilization from Palestine by Region, Sex and Forms of Labour Underutilization, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Revised Labour Force Components
|
|
|
ةحقنملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرم
|
|
|
لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا
|
ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا
|
ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا
|
|
|
|
|
تقولاب ةمصتملا
|
|
ةلاطبلا
|
ةقطنملا
|
Region and
|
Unemployment and
|
|
|
Labour
|
Time- related
|
|
Sex
|
|
potential labour force
|
Unemployment
|
سنجلاو
|
Underutilization
|
underemployment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and unemployment
|
|
|
|
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Males
|
13.5
|
98,600
|
11.9
|
87,300
|
12.9
|
93,000
|
88..
|
81,700
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
28.0
|
46,500
|
27.7
|
46,000
|
25.2
|
40,200
|
5..1
|
39,700
|
ثانا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
16.2
|
145,100
|
14.8
|
133,300
|
15.0
|
133,200
|
..31
|
121,400
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaza Strip
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Males
|
45.4
|
187,100
|
43.5
|
179,600
|
40.5
|
153,200
|
.1.2
|
145,700
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
75.7
|
142,000
|
75.1
|
140,700
|
58.4
|
63,800
|
25..
|
62,500
|
ثانا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
54.9
|
329,100
|
53.4
|
320,300
|
44.5
|
217,000
|
2431
|
208,200
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Palestine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
Males
|
25.0
|
285,700
|
23.3
|
266,900
|
22.3
|
246,200
|
5...
|
227,400
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
53.3
|
188,500
|
52.8
|
186,700
|
38.7
|
104,000
|
.1..
|
102,200
|
ثانا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
31.7
|
474,200
|
30.3
|
453,600
|
25.5
|
350,200
|
4238
|
329,600
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
مومبد يممع لهؤم نوممحي نيذلا نيجيرخمل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :4 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( صصختلا بسح نيطسمف يف ىمعأف طسوتم
Table 2: Labour Force Participation Rate and Unemployment Rate for Graduates who hold
Associate Diploma Certificate and Above in Palestine by Specialization
(Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
Specialization
|
ةلاطبلا لدعم
|
ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن
|
صصختلا
|
Unemployment Rate
|
Participation Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Teacher Training and Education Science
|
38.6
|
63.3
|
نيممعم دادعاو ةيوبرت مومع
|
Humanities
|
32.9
|
66.8
|
ةيناسنإ مومع
|
Social and Behavioral Science
|
33.4
|
68.3
|
ةيكومسلاو ةيعامتجلاا مومعلا
|
Journalism and Information
|
*49.6
|
75.3
|
ملاعلإاو ةفاحصلا
|
Business and Administration
|
27.9
|
70.7
|
ةيرادلإاو ةيراجتلا لامعلأا
|
Law
|
17.9
|
74.5
|
نوناقلا
|
Life Sciences
|
18.2
|
73.0
|
ةيعيبطلا مومعلا
|
Mathematics and Statistics
|
19.4
|
75.4
|
ءاصحلإاو تايضايرلا
|
Computer Science
|
30.1
|
74.6
|
بوساحلا ممع
|
Engineering and Engineering Occupations
|
23.0
|
84.7
|
ةيسدنيلا نيملاو ةسدنيلا
|
Architectural and Construction
|
29.5
|
80.5
|
ءانبلاو ةيرامعملا مومعلا
|
Health
|
26.0
|
78.2
|
ةحصلا
|
Personal Services
|
7.9
|
*60.0
|
ةيصخشلا تامدخلا
|
Other Specialization
|
24.7
|
64.0
|
تاصصختلا يقاب
|
Total
|
29.8
|
70.2
|
عومجملا
|
|
)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high
|
.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*(
|
.
|
|
|
09
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
سنجلاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :5 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 5: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
Age Group
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
سنجلا
|
ةيرمعلا ةئفلا
|
Total
|
عومجملا
|
Females
|
ثانإ
|
Males
|
روكذ
|
|
|
15-19
|
|
16.7
|
|
0.7
|
|
32.0
|
81-82
|
20-24
|
|
44.7
|
|
19.4
|
|
68.9
|
5.-5.
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-29
|
|
60.7
|
|
29.7
|
|
90.2
|
51-52
|
30-34
|
|
59.7
|
|
26.8
|
|
91.9
|
..-..
|
35-39
|
|
57.8
|
|
24.0
|
|
91.6
|
.1-.2
|
40-44
|
|
56.8
|
|
22.4
|
|
90.7
|
..-..
|
45-49
|
|
54.6
|
|
20.6
|
|
87.4
|
.1-.2
|
50+
|
|
31.1
|
|
9.8
|
|
52.5
|
+2.
|
Total
|
|
44.4
|
|
17.6
|
|
70.4
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةقطنملاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :6 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 6: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
ةيرمعلا ةئفلا
|
Age Group
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
15-19
|
16.7
|
12.2
|
19.6
|
81-82
|
|
|
20-24
|
44.7
|
43.4
|
45.6
|
5.-5.
|
|
|
25-29
|
60.7
|
61.7
|
59.9
|
51-52
|
|
|
30-34
|
59.7
|
58.5
|
60.6
|
..-..
|
|
|
35-39
|
57.8
|
56.9
|
58.3
|
.1-.2
|
|
|
40-44
|
56.8
|
52.5
|
59.3
|
..-..
|
|
|
45-49
|
54.6
|
50.3
|
56.8
|
.1-.2
|
|
|
50+
|
31.1
|
21.6
|
36.0
|
+2.
|
|
|
Total
|
44.4
|
41.4
|
46.2
|
عومجملا
سنجلاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :7 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 7: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
Years of Schooling
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
سنجلا
|
ةساردلا تاونس
|
Total
|
عومجملا
|
Females
|
ثانإ
|
Males
|
روكذ
|
|
|
0
|
|
5.3
|
|
2.7
|
|
13.7
|
.
|
1-6
|
|
40.8
|
|
7.1
|
|
65.9
|
. -8
|
7-9
|
|
42.8
|
|
5.9
|
|
69.7
|
1 -5
|
10-12
|
|
39.0
|
|
5.2
|
|
71.5
|
85-8.
|
13+
|
|
56.4
|
|
41.4
|
|
73.4
|
+8.
|
Total
|
|
44.4
|
|
17.6
|
|
70.4
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
ةقطنملاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :8 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 8: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
|
Region
|
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
ةساردلا تاونس
|
Years of Schooling
|
نيطسمف
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
|
Palestine
|
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
5.3
|
2.9
|
6.3
|
.
|
1-6
|
|
|
40.8
|
41.1
|
40.6
|
.-8
|
7-9
|
|
|
42.8
|
34.5
|
47.4
|
1-5
|
10-12
|
|
|
39.0
|
31.2
|
43.8
|
85-8.
|
13+
|
|
|
56.4
|
58.8
|
54.6
|
+8.
|
Total
|
|
44.4
|
41.4
|
46.2
|
عومجملا
ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نم ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :9 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ءوجملا ةلاحو
Table 9: Labour Force Participation Rate and Unemployment Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years
and Above) in Palestine by Region, Refugee Status and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
|
سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم
|
|
سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن
|
|
|
Region and Refugee
|
Unemployment Rate and Sex
|
Participation Rate and Sex
|
ءوجملا ةلاحو ةقطنملا
|
Status
|
عومجملا
|
|
ثانإ
|
|
روكذ
|
عومجملا
|
ثانإ
|
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Females
|
|
Males
|
Total
|
Females
|
|
Males
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Refugee
|
13.0
|
24.5
|
|
10.1
|
46.5
|
18.9
|
|
73.7
|
ئجلا
|
Non-Refugee
|
14.0
|
25.0
|
|
11.7
|
46.1
|
16.2
|
|
74.8
|
ئجلا ريغ
|
Total
|
13.7
|
24.9
|
|
11.3
|
46.2
|
16.9
|
|
74.5
|
عومجملا
|
Gaza Strip
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Refugee
|
43.7
|
59.1
|
|
38.6
|
41.7
|
20.9
|
|
62.5
|
ئجلا
|
Non-Refugee
|
40.8
|
52.6
|
|
38.2
|
40.8
|
14.6
|
|
66.0
|
ئجلا ريغ
|
Total
|
42.7
|
57.3
|
|
38.5
|
41.4
|
18.7
|
|
63.8
|
عومجملا
|
Palestine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
Refugee
|
30.5
|
46.0
|
|
25.9
|
43.6
|
20.1
|
|
67.0
|
ئجلا
|
Non-Refugee
|
19.6
|
30.9
|
|
17.2
|
44.8
|
15.8
|
|
72.8
|
ئجلا ريغ
|
Total
|
24.0
|
38.0
|
|
20.6
|
44.4
|
17.6
|
|
70.4
|
عومجملا
01
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :10 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةيجاوزلا ةلاحلاو ةقطنملا
Table 10: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) and Unemployment Rate among Participated Individuals in Palestine by Region, Marital Status and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
|
سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم
|
|
|
سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن
|
|
|
Region and Marital
|
Unemployment Rate and Sex
|
Participation Rate and Sex
|
ةيجاوزلا ةلاحلاو ةقطنملا
|
Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
عومجملا
|
ثانإ
|
|
روكذ
|
عومجملا
|
|
ثانإ
|
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Females
|
|
Males
|
Total
|
|
Females
|
|
Males
|
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Never Married
|
22.3
|
33.8
|
|
19.6
|
42.5
|
19.0
|
|
60.3
|
ًادبأ جوزتي مل
|
Currently Married
|
9.1
|
19.8
|
|
7.0
|
50.7
|
16.1
|
|
85.2
|
ًايلاح جوزتم
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
18.1
|
19.9
|
|
*13.5
|
18.3
|
14.9
|
|
*41.6
|
ىرخأ
|
Total
|
13.7
|
24.9
|
|
11.3
|
46.2
|
16.9
|
|
74.5
|
عومجملا
|
Gaza Strip
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Never Married
|
62.3
|
66.1
|
|
61.1
|
36.2
|
20.3
|
|
48.5
|
ًادبأ جوزتي مل
|
Currently Married
|
33.5
|
53.3
|
|
28.4
|
46.2
|
18.6
|
|
74.7
|
ًايلاح جوزتم
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
44.8
|
*43.1
|
|
*49.9
|
14.3
|
12.4
|
|
*26.9
|
ىرخأ
|
Total
|
42.7
|
57.3
|
|
38.5
|
41.4
|
18.7
|
|
63.8
|
عومجملا
|
Palestine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
Never Married
|
35.9
|
46.5
|
|
33.0
|
40.1
|
19.5
|
|
55.9
|
ًادبأ جوزتي مل
|
Currently Married
|
18.0
|
34.1
|
|
14.6
|
48.9
|
17.0
|
|
81.2
|
ًايلاح جوزتم
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
25.8
|
26.9
|
|
*22.9
|
16.9
|
14.0
|
|
36.5
|
ىرخأ
|
Total
|
24.0
|
38.0
|
|
20.6
|
44.4
|
17.6
|
|
70.4
|
عومجملا
|
|
)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high
|
.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*(
|
.
|
|
|
عونو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :11 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو عمجتلا
Table 11: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) and Unemployment Rate among Participated Individuals in Palestine by Region, Type of Locality and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
|
سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم
|
|
|
سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن
|
|
|
Region and Type of
|
Unemployment Rate and Sex
|
Participation Rate and Sex
|
عمجتلا عونو ةقطنملا
|
locality
|
عومجملا
|
ثانإ
|
|
روكذ
|
عومجملا
|
|
ثانإ
|
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Females
|
|
Males
|
Total
|
|
Females
|
|
Males
|
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Urban
|
13.7
|
24.3
|
|
88..
|
45.4
|
16.3
|
|
73.7
|
رضح
|
Rural
|
13.1
|
25.4
|
|
8...
|
48.3
|
18.4
|
|
76.8
|
فير
|
Camps
|
17.3
|
29.5
|
|
8...
|
47.3
|
19.0
|
|
75.0
|
تاميخم
|
Total
|
13.7
|
24.9
|
|
..3.
|
46.2
|
16.9
|
|
74.5
|
عومجملا
|
Gaza Strip
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Urban
|
41.7
|
55.7
|
|
.5.1
|
41.3
|
18.5
|
|
64.0
|
رضح
|
Camps
|
48.3
|
66.4
|
|
.5.1
|
41.8
|
20.1
|
|
62.3
|
تاميخم
|
Total
|
42.7
|
57.3
|
|
.538
|
41.4
|
18.7
|
|
63.8
|
عومجملا
|
Palestine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
Urban
|
25.0
|
38.7
|
|
58.5
|
43.6
|
17.2
|
|
69.6
|
رضح
|
Rural
|
13.1
|
25.4
|
|
8...
|
48.3
|
18.4
|
|
76.8
|
فير
|
Camps
|
36.2
|
53.4
|
|
.8..
|
43.8
|
19.7
|
|
66.8
|
تاميخم
|
Total
|
24.0
|
38.0
|
|
483.
|
44.4
|
17.6
|
|
70.4
|
عومجملا
01
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
سنجلاو ةقطنملاو لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا بسح نيطسمف يف )ةنس 92-51( بابشمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :59 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 12: Percentage Distribution of Youth Aged (15-29 Years) in Palestine by Labour Force Status, Region and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Region and Sex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
سنجلاو ةقطنملا
|
|
Labour Force Status
|
|
نيطسمف
|
|
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا
|
|
Palestine
|
|
|
Gaza Strip
|
|
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
عومجملا
|
ثانإ
|
روكذ
|
عومجملا
|
|
ثانإ
|
روكذ
|
عومجملا
|
ثانإ
|
|
روكذ
|
|
|
Total
|
Female
|
Males
|
Total
|
|
Female
|
Males
|
Total
|
Female
|
|
Males
|
|
In Labour Force
|
39.7
|
16.0
|
62.5
|
38.3
|
18.7
|
57.2
|
40.7
|
14.1
|
|
66.0
|
ةمماعلا ىوقلا لخاد
|
Outside Labour Force
|
60.3
|
84.0
|
37.5
|
61.7
|
81.3
|
42.8
|
59.3
|
85.9
|
|
34.0
|
ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
Full Employment
|
61.1
|
38.9
|
66.7
|
36.3
|
21.5
|
41.0
|
76.6
|
54.3
|
|
81.2
|
ةماتلا ةلامعلا
|
Time Related
|
1.9
|
0.7
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
1.1
|
2.8
|
1.6
|
0.4
|
|
1.8
|
تقولاب ةلصتم ةصقان ةلامع
|
Underemployment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةلاطبلا
|
Unemployment
|
37.0
|
60.4
|
31.2
|
61.3
|
77.4
|
56.2
|
21.8
|
45.3
|
|
17.0
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
100
|
|
.88
|
عومجملا
سنجلاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :53 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 13: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
Age Group
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
سنجلا
|
ةيرمعلا ةئفلا
|
Total
|
عومجملا
|
Females
|
ثانإ
|
Males
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-19
|
|
..3.
|
|
-
|
|
33.5
|
81-82
|
20-24
|
|
41.5
|
|
63.5
|
|
35.6
|
5.-5.
|
25-29
|
|
34.4
|
|
58.9
|
|
26.8
|
51-52
|
30-34
|
|
23.4
|
|
44.0
|
|
17.6
|
..-..
|
35-39
|
|
15.0
|
|
23.6
|
|
12.7
|
.1-.2
|
40-44
|
|
13.0
|
|
13.2
|
|
12.9
|
..-..
|
45-49
|
|
9.5
|
|
6.9
|
|
10.1
|
.1-.2
|
50+
|
|
8.3
|
|
1.9
|
|
9.6
|
+2.
|
Total
|
|
24.0
|
|
38.0
|
|
20.6
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-) in tables means observations are too small.
|
|
|
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
01
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
ةقطنملاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 14: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),
October- December, 2019
|
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
ةيرمعلا ةئفلا
|
Age Group
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
15-19
|
|
..3.
|
58.5
|
23.5
|
81-82
|
|
|
|
20-24
|
|
41.5
|
69.3
|
24.2
|
5.-5.
|
|
|
|
25-29
|
|
34.4
|
56.0
|
19.1
|
51-52
|
|
|
|
30-34
|
|
23.4
|
38.2
|
14.0
|
..-..
|
|
|
|
35-39
|
|
15.0
|
26.1
|
8.2
|
.1-.2
|
|
|
|
40-44
|
|
13.0
|
26.1
|
6.2
|
..-..
|
|
|
|
45-49
|
|
9.5
|
20.5
|
4.5
|
.1-.2
|
|
|
|
50+
|
|
8.3
|
14.3
|
6.5
|
+2.
|
|
|
عومجملا
|
Total
|
24.0
|
42.7
|
13.7
سنجلاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 15: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in
Palestine by Years of Schooling and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),
October- December, 2019
|
Years of Schooling
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
سنجلا
|
|
ةساردلا تاونس
|
Total
|
عومجملا
|
Females
|
ثانإ
|
Males
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-6
|
|
21.2
|
|
9.4
|
|
22.2
|
|
.-8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7-9
|
|
20.8
|
|
12.3
|
|
21.3
|
|
1-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-12
|
|
21.1
|
|
17.4
|
|
21.4
|
|
85-8.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13+
|
|
28.6
|
|
44.0
|
|
18.6
|
|
+8.
|
|
|
|
|
|
عومجملا
|
Total
|
|
24.0
|
|
38.0
|
|
20.6
|
|
(-) in tables means observations are too small.
|
|
|
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
ةقطنملاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 16: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above)
in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),
October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
ةساردلا تاونس
|
Years of Schooling
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
.
|
|
|
1-6
|
21.2
|
40.9
|
12.1
|
.-8
|
|
|
7-9
|
20.8
|
44.3
|
11.5
|
1-5
|
|
|
10-12
|
21.1
|
41.4
|
12.2
|
85-8.
|
|
|
13+
|
28.6
|
43.3
|
17.1
|
+8.
|
|
عومجملا
|
Total
|
24.0
|
42.7
|
13.7
|
(-) in tables means observations are too small.
|
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
01
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف لمعلا نع نيمطاعلا دارفلأل رهشلأاب لطعتلا ةرتف لدعم :17 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 17: The Average of Unemployment Duration in Months in Palestine by Region and Sex
(Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Sex
|
|
سنجلا
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
Region
|
عومجملا
|
|
ثانإ
|
روكذ
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Females
|
Males
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bank
|
838
|
|
*9.1
|
*3.7
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Gaza Strip
|
..38
|
|
25.4
|
16.2
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Palestine
|
.238
|
|
19.1
|
11.7
|
|
نيطسمف
|
)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high
|
|
.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*(
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Unemployed period means the period of being Unemployed
|
ءدب ذنم درفلا لطعت
|
ةرتف يى لطعتلا ةرتفب دصقي :ةظحلام
|
since the individual was available for work or leaving last work.
|
|
.ريخلأا لمعمل وكرت وا لمعمل هدادعتسا
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( لمعلا ناكمو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :18 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 18: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from
Palestine by Region and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),
October- December, 2019
|
|
Place of work
|
|
لمعلا ناكم
|
ةقطنملا
|
Region
|
عومجملا
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ
|
ىرخأ ةظفاحم
|
ةظفاحملا سفن
|
|
Total
|
Israel and Settlements
|
Other Governorate
|
Same Governorate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bank
|
.88
|
85.5
|
1..
|
5...
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Gaza Strip
|
.88
|
0..
|
15..
|
84.4
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Palestine
|
.88
|
13.8
|
.834
|
76.5
|
نيطسمف
|
|
|
|
|
|
لمعلا ناكمو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :19 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 19: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from
Palestine by Economic Activity and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),
October- December, 2019
|
|
Place of work
|
|
لمعلا ناكم
|
|
Economic Activity
|
عومجملا
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
يداصتقلاا طاشنلا
|
|
Total
|
Israel and
|
Gaza
|
West
|
|
|
Settlements
|
Strip
|
Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
7.0
|
6.9
|
6.8
|
7.1
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
11.7
|
13.0
|
5.8
|
14.0
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
Construction
|
17.7
|
64.6
|
2.8
|
14.3
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
21.9
|
9.2
|
21.4
|
24.9
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
Transportation, Storage and
|
6.0
|
1.7
|
8.2
|
6.0
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
Communication
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services and Other Branches
|
35.7
|
4.6
|
55.0
|
33.7
|
ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
01
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ناكم بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 نيمماعلا ددع :20 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 20: Number of Employed Individuals Aged 15 Years and Above from Palestine by Place of
Work and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),
October- December, 2019
|
Place of work*
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
*لمعلا ناكم
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
West Bank
|
627,600
|
100
|
627,500
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Gaza Strip
|
278,800
|
278,800
|
-
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Israel
|
111,400
|
-
|
111,400
|
ليئارسا
|
Settlements
|
23,500
|
-
|
23,500
|
تارمعتسملا
|
Total
|
1,041,300
|
278,900
|
762,400
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*): Workers abroad are excluded.
|
|
|
.جراخلا يف نيمماعلا لمشت لا :)*(
|
(-) in tables means observations are too small.
|
|
.ةيلخلا يف تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ناكم بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعلا عيزوت :21 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 21: Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by
Place of Work and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
|
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
|
|
Place of Work*
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
*لمعلا ناكم
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
ةبسنلا
|
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
|
ددعلا
|
ةبسنلا
|
ددعلا
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
|
Palestine
|
87.1
|
906,500
|
11.1
|
278,900
|
82.3
|
627,600
|
|
نيطسمف
|
Israel and Settlements
|
9.3
|
97,100
|
-
|
-
|
12.7
|
97,100
|
|
)لمع حيرصت لمحي( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ
|
(Individuals who have Permit)
|
|
Israel and Settlements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
حيرصت لمحي لا( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Individuals who not have
|
2.5
|
26,500
|
-
|
-
|
3.5
|
26,500
|
|
)لمع
|
Permit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Israel and Settlements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
نوممحي نيذلا دارفلأا( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Individuals who have Israeli
|
1.1
|
11,300
|
-
|
-
|
1.5
|
11,300
|
|
)يبنجأ رفس زاوج /ةيميئارسا ةقاطب
|
Identity or foreign passport)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
.88
|
1,041,400
|
.88
|
278,900
|
.88
|
762,500
|
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*): Workers abroad are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.جراخلا يف نيمماعلا لمشت لا :)*(
|
excluded.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-) in tables means observations are too small.
|
|
|
|
|
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
02
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشت لا( ةقطنملاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :22 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( )تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا
Table 22: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Economic Activity and Region (Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded) (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
|
Economic Activity
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
يداصتقلاا طاشنلا
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
7.0
|
6.8
|
7.1
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
11.5
|
5.7
|
14.0
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
Construction
|
10.8
|
2.8
|
14.3
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
23.8
|
21.4
|
24.9
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
6.7
|
8.2
|
6.0
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
Education
|
12.8
|
17.0
|
10.9
|
ميمعتلا
|
Health
|
4.5
|
5.6
|
3.9
|
ةحصلا
|
Services and Other Branches
|
22.9
|
32.5
|
18.9
|
ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو سنجلاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :23 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 23: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by
Economic Activity, Sex and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
سنجلاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا
|
Economic Activity and Sex
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
*ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
|
|
|
روكذ
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
7.0
|
7.9
|
6.6
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
|
|
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
12.7
|
6.4
|
15.0
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
21.1
|
3.4
|
27.4
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
|
|
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
24.1
|
24.8
|
23.9
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
|
|
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
6.8
|
9.7
|
5.7
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
|
|
|
Services and Other Branches
|
28.3
|
47.8
|
21.4
|
ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
|
|
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
|
|
|
ثانإ
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
7.2
|
1.4
|
9.4
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
|
|
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
6.5
|
2.5
|
8.0
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
0.2
|
-
|
0.3
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
|
|
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
10.4
|
4.4
|
12.8
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
|
|
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
2.2
|
0.9
|
2.7
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
|
|
|
Services and Other Branches
|
73.5
|
90.8
|
66.8
|
ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
|
|
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
Both Sexes
|
|
|
|
نيسنجلا لاك
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
7.0
|
6.8
|
7.1
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
|
|
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
11.7
|
5.7
|
13.9
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
17.7
|
2.8
|
23.2
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
|
|
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
21.9
|
21.4
|
22.2
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
|
|
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
6.0
|
8.2
|
5.2
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
|
|
|
Services and Other Branches
|
35.7
|
55.1
|
28.4
|
ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
|
|
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
*: Includes workers in Israel and Settlements
|
|
|
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيمماعلا لمشي :*
|
(-): means that the observations are too small.
|
|
|
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
90
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس ددعو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :24 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 24: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Economic Activity and Weekly Work Hours (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس
|
|
|
يداصتقلاا طاشنلا
|
Economic Activity
|
Weekly Work Hours
|
|
عومجملا
|
+.2
|
|
..-8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
7.3
|
5.9
|
|
|
12.3
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
12.1
|
13.1
|
|
|
8.3
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
Construction
|
17.9
|
17.3
|
|
|
19.9
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
22.9
|
25.7
|
|
|
12.8
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
6.2
|
6.6
|
|
|
4.7
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
Services and Other Branches
|
33.6
|
31.4
|
|
|
42.0
|
ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
|
|
.88
|
عومجملا
|
Note: Does not include absent workers
|
|
|
|
|
ميلامعأ نع نيبئاغلا نيمماعلا لمشت لا :ةظحلام
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو ةنهملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :25 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 25: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Occupation and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
ةنهملا
|
Occupation
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
Legislators, Senior Officials & Managers
|
2.9
|
2.0
|
3.2
|
ايمعلا ةرادلإا وفظومو نوعرشملا
|
Professionals, Technicians, Associates and Clerks
|
28.0
|
39.8
|
23.7
|
ةبتكلاو نودعاسملاو نوصصختملاو نوينفلا
|
Service, Shop & Market Workers
|
18.8
|
25.0
|
16.5
|
قاوسلأا يف ةعابلاو تامدخلا لامع
|
Skilled Agricultural & Fishery Workers
|
3.7
|
1.6
|
4.4
|
ديصلاو ةعارزلا يف ةريملا لامعلا
|
Craft and Related Trade Workers
|
20.1
|
9.3
|
24.0
|
نيملا نم اييلإ امو فرحلا يف نومماعلا
|
Plant & Machine Operators & Assemblers
|
9.0
|
8.6
|
9.1
|
اىوعمجمو تلالآا ومغشم
|
Elementary Occupations
|
17.5
|
13.7
|
19.1
|
ةيلولأا نيملا
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
ةقطنملاو ةيممعلا ةلاحلاو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :26 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 26: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Sex, Employment Status and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
Sex and Employment
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
ةيممعلا ةلاحلاو سنجلا
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Status
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
|
|
|
روكذ
|
Employer
|
7.2
|
3.1
|
8.7
|
لمع بابرأ
|
Self Employed
|
19.4
|
15.0
|
20.9
|
صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي
|
Wage Employee
|
70.6
|
80.4
|
67.1
|
رجأب نومدختسم
|
Unpaid Family Member
|
2.8
|
1.5
|
3.3
|
رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
|
Females
|
|
|
|
ثانإ
|
Employer
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
لمع بابرأ
|
Self Employed
|
12.4
|
9.2
|
13.7
|
صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي
|
Wage Employee
|
75.8
|
85.3
|
72.1
|
رجأب نومدختسم
|
Unpaid Family Member
|
9.3
|
3.2
|
11.6
|
رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
|
Both Sexes
|
|
|
|
نيسنجلا لاك
|
Employer
|
6.5
|
3.0
|
7.8
|
لمع بابرأ
|
Self Employed
|
18.3
|
14.1
|
19.8
|
صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي
|
Wage Employee
|
71.5
|
81.2
|
67.9
|
رجأب نومدختسم
|
Unpaid Family Member
|
3.7
|
1.7
|
4.5
|
رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( عاطقلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :27 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 27: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region and Sector (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
Sectorعاطقلا
|
Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
عومجملا
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا
|
ىرخأ تاعاطق
|
صاخ عاطق
|
*ماع عاطق
|
|
|
|
|
Israel and
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Private Sector
|
Public Sector*
|
|
|
|
Settlements
|
Sectors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bank
|
.88
|
85.5
|
5..
|
...5
|
82..
|
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Gaza Strip
|
.88
|
0.0
|
8.0
|
56.5
|
35.5
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Palestine
|
.88
|
13.0
|
3.8
|
62.5
|
20.7
|
|
نيطسلف
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*: Palestinian govermental sector
|
|
|
|
|
ينيطسمفلا يموكحلا عاطقلا :*
91
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
بسح )رثكأف ةنس 51( رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعمو ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعمو ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم :28 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( لمعلا ناكم
Table 28: Average Weekly Work Hours, Monthly Work Days and Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees Aged (15 Years and Above) by Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th),
October- December, 2019
|
|
Place of work
|
|
لمعلا ناكم
|
|
Indicator
|
عومجملا
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
رشؤملا
|
|
Total
|
Israel and
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
Settlements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Weekly Work Hours
|
41.1
|
40.2
|
35.3
|
44.2
|
ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم
|
Average Monthly Work Days*
|
21.9
|
19.1
|
22.5
|
22.5
|
*ةيريشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم
|
Median Daily Wage in NIS
|
100.0
|
250.0
|
40.0
|
100.0
|
لقيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا
|
Average Daily Wage in NIS
|
125.6
|
254.8
|
62.6
|
118.1
|
لقيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم
|
*: Includes usual or paid work days
|
|
|
|
|
.ةيمعفلا وأ ةيدايتعلإا لمعلا مايأ لمشت :*
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( عاطقلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :29 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 29: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Region and Sector
(Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
|
Sector
|
|
|
|
|
عاطقلا
|
|
|
Region
|
عومجملا
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا
|
|
ىرخأ تاعاطق
|
صاخ عاطق
|
**ماع عاطق
|
ةقطنملا
|
|
Israel and
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Settlements
|
|
Other Sector
|
Private Sector
|
Public Sector**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bank
|
149.6
|
254.8
|
|
164.3
|
114.5
|
119.4
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
Gaza Strip
|
62.6
|
|
-
|
105.6
|
31.1
|
95.5
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
|
Palestine
|
125.6
|
254.8
|
|
130.8
|
91.0
|
110.4
|
نيطسمف
|
|
**: Palestinian govermental sector
|
|
|
|
|
ينيطسمفلا يموكحلا عاطقلا :**
|
.
|
(-): means that the observations are too small.
|
|
|
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :30 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 30: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees in Palestine by Region and Sex
(Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Sex
|
|
سنجلا
|
ةقطنملا
|
Region
|
عومجملا
|
|
ثانإ
|
روكذ
|
|
Total
|
|
Females
|
Males
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bank
|
118.1
|
|
106.7
|
121.1
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Gaza Strip
|
62.6
|
|
80.9
|
58.0
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Palestine
|
99.7
|
|
98.4
|
100.1
|
نيطسمف
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded
|
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشت لا :ةظحلام
91
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
لمعلا ناكمو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :31 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 31: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Economic Activity
and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Place of work
|
|
لمعلا ناكم
|
|
Economic Activity
|
عومجملا
|
ليئارسا
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
يداصتقلاا طاشنلا
|
تارمعتسملاو
|
|
Total
|
Israel and
|
Gaza
|
West
|
|
|
Strip
|
Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Settlements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
84.2
|
163.0
|
21.0
|
90.7
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
117.7
|
219.2
|
*30.6
|
103.5
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
Construction
|
208.9
|
283.3
|
*37.5
|
126.8
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
89.6
|
217.7
|
28.1
|
101.6
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
Transportation, Storage & Communication
|
88.9
|
-
|
*29.5
|
*138.3
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
Services and Other Branches
|
113.2
|
211.2
|
87.7
|
126.4
|
ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
Total
|
125.6
|
254.8
|
62.6
|
118.1
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high
|
.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت
|
)*(
|
.
|
|
|
(-): means that the observations are too small.
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت
|
)-(
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( يممعلا لهؤملاو ةمدخلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم :32 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 32: Average Monthly Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Length of Services in Years and Educational Qualification (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Educational Qualification
|
يممعلا لهؤملا
|
|
Length of Services in
|
عومجملا
|
ىمعأف طسوتم مومبد
|
لقأف يوناث
|
ةمدخلا تاونس
|
Years
|
|
Total
|
Intermediate Diploma
|
Secondary & Less
|
|
|
and Above
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-3
|
2,724
|
2,337
|
2,896
|
.-.
|
4-9
|
3,426
|
3,317
|
3,490
|
1-.
|
10+
|
3,809
|
3,758
|
3,851
|
+8.
|
Total
|
3,265
|
3,164
|
3,326
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
لكيش 55111 نم لقأ ًايرهش ًرجأا نوضاقتي نيذلا *صاخلا عاطقلا يف رجأب نيمدختسملا ددعو لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم :33 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رجلأل ىندلأا دحلا(
Table 33: Average Monthly Wage in NIS and Number of Wage Employees in the Private Sector* Who Receive Less Than 1,450 NIS (Minimum Wage) in Palestine by Region, October- December, 2019
|
|
رجأب نيمدختسملا ددع
|
|
لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم
|
ةقطنملا
|
Region
|
Number of Wage
|
Average Monthly Wage
|
|
Employees
|
|
NIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bank
|
5.,1..
|
|
1,027
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Gaza Strip
|
95,600
|
|
652
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Palestine
|
...,288
|
|
727
|
نيطسمف
|
|
|
|
|
|
*: Workers in Israel and Settlements and Abroad are excluded
|
جراخلاو تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيلماعلا لمشي لا: *
91
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
،ةقطنملاو لمعلا تازايتماب ةصاخلا تارشؤملا ضعب بسح نيطسمف يف صاخلا عاطقلا يف رجأب نيمدختسممل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :34 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 34: Percentage Distribution for Wage Employees in Private Sector in Palestine by Some
Indicators of Work Advantages and Region, October- December, 2019
|
|
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
رشؤملا
|
Indicator
|
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution of Wage Employees by Nature
|
|
|
|
:ماودلا ةعيبط بسح رجأب نيمدختسملا عيزوت
|
of Work:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Time/ Permanently
|
|
|
96.2
|
91.4
|
98.4
|
مظتنم لماك تقو
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part Time
|
|
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
يئزج لمع
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temporarily / Seasonal / Casual
|
|
2.6
|
7.1
|
0.5
|
يمسوم /يضرع /تقؤم لمع
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
Distribution of Wage Employees by
|
|
|
|
|
:لمع دوقع رفوت بسح رجأب نيمدختسملا عيزوت
|
Contract Availability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Written Contract/ Limited Period
|
|
13.1
|
7.5
|
15.7
|
ةدودحم ةدمل بوتكم لمع دقع دجوي
|
|
|
|
|
With Written Contract/ Unlimited Period
|
|
16.5
|
16.3
|
16.6
|
ةدودحم ريغ ةدمل بوتكم لمع دقع دجوي
|
|
|
|
|
Verbal Agreement
|
|
|
19.1
|
0.2
|
27.7
|
يوفش قافتا بجومب لمعي
|
|
|
|
|
|
Without Work Contract
|
|
|
51.3
|
76.0
|
40.0
|
لمع دقع نودب لمعي
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wage Employees by Advantages Provided
|
|
|
|
يتلا تازايتملإا ضعب بسح رجأب نومدختسملا
|
by Employers:
|
|
|
|
|
|
:لمعلا بحاص اهمدقي
|
Percentage of Individuals
|
who Contribute
|
to
|
26.8
|
17.4
|
31.1
|
ليومت يف ةمىاسم ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن
|
the Pension Fund
|
|
|
ةمدخلا ةياين ةأفاكم /دعاقتلا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Individuals
|
who Received
|
|
28.4
|
18.5
|
32.9
|
ةعوفدم ةيونس تازاجا ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن
|
Annual Paid Leave
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Individuals
|
who Received Sick
|
30.5
|
19.2
|
35.7
|
ةعوفدم ةيضرم تازاجا ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن
|
Paid Leave
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Women who Received
|
|
46.5
|
*...1
|
46.3
|
ةعوفدم ةمومأ تازاجا ىمع نمصحي يتاوملا ةبسن
|
Maternity Paid Leave from Employed Women
|
تلاماعلا ءاسنلا نم رجلأا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
)*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high
|
.ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*(
|
.
|
|
|
91
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
،ةقطنملاو ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل ءامتنلااو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :35 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 35: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from
Palestine by Sex, Affiliation to Workers Vocational Union and Region,
October- December, 2019
|
Sex & Affiliation to Workers Union
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل باستنلااو سنجلا
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
|
|
|
روكذ
|
Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union
|
16.0
|
35.7
|
1.1
|
ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم
|
Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union
|
84.0
|
64.3
|
91.2
|
ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
|
Females
|
|
|
|
ثانا
|
Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union
|
26.8
|
.5..
|
20.6
|
ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم
|
Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union
|
73.2
|
57.4
|
51..
|
ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
|
Both Sexes
|
|
|
|
نيسنجلا لاك
|
Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union
|
17.7
|
36.8
|
10.7
|
ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم
|
Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union
|
82.3
|
63.2
|
89.3
|
ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ
|
Total
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا بسح نيطسمف يف )ةنس 51-51( لافطلأل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :36 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 36: Percentage Distribution of Children Aged (10-17 Years) in Palestine by Labour Force Status and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا
|
Labour Force Status
|
|
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
|
|
|
Palestine
|
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employed
|
|
3.2
|
1.4
|
4.5
|
لمعي
|
Not Working
|
|
1.6
|
2.2
|
1.1
|
لمعي لا
|
Outside Labour Force
|
|
95.2
|
96.4
|
94.4
|
ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ
|
Total
|
|
.88
|
.88
|
.88
|
عومجملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
ةقطنملاو ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ ءاقبلا ببسو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ دارفلأل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :37 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم(
Table 37: Percentage Distribution of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) who Outside Labour Force in Palestine by Sex, Reason and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
ىوقلا جراخ ءاقبلا ببسو سنجلا
|
Sex and Reason
|
|
|
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
ةمماعلا
|
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
|
|
|
روكذ
|
Old/ illness
|
.13.
|
...5
|
.5..
|
ضرملا /نسلا ربك
|
Housekeeping
|
8
|
.
|
.
|
لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا
|
Studying/ Training
|
283.
|
...1
|
2...
|
بيردتلا /ةساردلا
|
Others
|
.138
|
55.2
|
85..
|
ىرخأ بابسأ
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
Females
|
|
|
|
ثانا
|
Old/ illness
|
13.
|
1.2
|
...
|
ضرملا /نسلا ربك
|
Housekeeping
|
..35
|
2..1
|
...1
|
لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا
|
Studying/ Training
|
443.
|
58..
|
55.1
|
بيردتلا /ةساردلا
|
Others
|
53.
|
85..
|
...
|
ىرخأ بابسأ
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
|
Both Sexes
|
|
|
|
نيسنجلا لاك
|
Old/ illness
|
.838
|
81..
|
8..1
|
ضرملا /نسلا ربك
|
Housekeeping
|
2834
|
.1.5
|
.1.5
|
لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا
|
Studying/ Training
|
4531
|
55.2
|
51.2
|
بيردتلا /ةساردلا
|
Others
|
.83.
|
82..
|
5.2
|
ىرخأ بابسأ
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
عومجملا
،ةقطنملاو طاشنلا عون بسح نيطسمف نم رجلأا ةعوفدملا ريغ ةطشنلأا يف نيكراشملا )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأا ةبسن :38 لودج
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت
Table 38:Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) who Participated in Unpaid Activities from Palestine by Type of Unpaid Activity and Region, October- December, 2019
|
|
Region
|
|
ةقطنملا
|
|
Type of Unpaid Activity
|
نيطسمف
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
رجلأا عوفدملا ريغ طاشنلا عون
|
|
Palestine
|
Gaza Strip
|
West Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid Trainee Work
|
83.
|
...
|
..8
|
رجلأا عوفدم ريغ بردتم
|
Volunteer Work
|
831
|
..1
|
...
|
يعوطتلا لمعلا
|
Own- Use Production Work
|
431
|
5..
|
..8
|
يتاذلا كلايتسلال جاتنلاا
|
Own- Use Providers of Service for Household
|
..34
|
11.1
|
11..
|
ةرسلأا ىدل رجلأا عوفدم ريغ يتامدخ لمع
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS
9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف رسلاا سأرتت يتلا ثانلاا ةبسن :39 لودج
Table 39: Percentage of Females Headed Households in Palestine by Region,
October- December, 2019
|
Region
|
رسلاا سأرتت ىتلا ثانلاا ةبسن
|
ةقطنملا
|
Percentage of Females Headed
|
|
Households
|
|
|
|
|
West Bank
|
88.5
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
Gaza Strip
|
1.5
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
Palestine
|
10.8
|
نيطسمف
92
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
2019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن
2019 لوأ نوناك-لوأ نيرشت ،سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 18( ةمماعلا ىوقمل ةيسيئرلا تارشؤملا
Main Indicators of Labour Force (18 Years and Above) in Palestine by Region and Sex, October- December, 2019
|
|
Region and Sex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
سنجلاو ةقطنملا
|
|
|
Indicator
|
Palestine
|
|
نيطسمف
|
Gaza Strip
|
|
ةزغ عاطق
|
West Bank
|
ةيبرغلا ةفضلا
|
|
رشؤملا
|
عومجملا
|
|
ثانا
|
روكذ
|
عومجملا
|
|
ثانا
|
روكذ
|
عومجملا
|
ثانا
|
|
روكذ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Females
|
Males
|
Total
|
|
Females
|
Males
|
Total
|
Females
|
|
Males
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labour Force Participation Rate
|
48.2
|
|
19.5
|
76.2
|
45.5
|
|
20.9
|
70.1
|
49.8
|
18.7
|
79.8
|
|
ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن
|
Employment Rate
|
76.3
|
|
62.0
|
79.8
|
57.7
|
|
42.7
|
62.2
|
86.5
|
75.1
|
89.1
|
|
ةلامعلا ةبسن
|
Unemployment Rate
|
23.7
|
|
38.0
|
20.2
|
42.3
|
|
57.3
|
37.8
|
13.5
|
24.9
|
10.9
|
|
ةلاطبلا ةبسن
|
Percentage Distribution of Employed by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا
|
Economic Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
يداصتقلاا طاشنلا
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
6.7
|
|
7.1
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
|
1.4
|
7.6
|
6.7
|
9.3
|
6.3
|
|
امسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
11.5
|
|
6.5
|
12.5
|
5.6
|
|
2.5
|
6.3
|
13.7
|
8.0
|
14.8
|
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
Construction
|
17.9
|
|
0.2
|
21.3
|
2.8
|
|
-
|
3.4
|
23.4
|
0.3
|
27.8
|
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
21.5
|
|
10.4
|
23.6
|
21.1
|
|
4.4
|
24.5
|
21.6
|
12.8
|
23.3
|
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
6.1
|
|
2.2
|
6.9
|
8.1
|
|
0.9
|
9.6
|
5.4
|
2.7
|
5.9
|
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
Services and Other Branches
|
36.3
|
|
73.6
|
29.1
|
55.7
|
|
90.8
|
48.6
|
29.2
|
66.9
|
21.9
|
|
ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن
|
Craft and Related Trade Workers
|
|
|
4.9
|
23.2
|
9.3
|
|
3.8
|
10.4
|
24.3
|
5.4
|
27.9
|
|
نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا
|
20.2
|
|
|
|
Elementary Occupation Workers
|
16.8
|
|
5.3
|
19.1
|
13.1
|
|
2.5
|
15.3
|
18.2
|
6.4
|
20.4
|
|
ةيلولأا نهملا
|
Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements
|
13.2
|
|
0.8
|
15.6
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
18.0
|
1.1
|
21.3
|
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن
|
Percentage Distribution of Employed by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا
|
Employment Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيممعلا ةلاحلا
|
Employers
|
6.6
|
|
2.5
|
7.4
|
3.0
|
|
2.3
|
3.1
|
8.0
|
2.6
|
9.0
|
|
لمع بابرأ
|
Self - Employed
|
18.5
|
|
12.4
|
19.6
|
14.0
|
|
9.2
|
14.9
|
20.1
|
13.7
|
21.3
|
|
صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا
|
Wage Employees
|
71.7
|
|
75.9
|
70.9
|
81.4
|
|
85.3
|
80.6
|
68.2
|
72.2
|
67.4
|
|
رجأب نيمدختسملا
|
Unpaid Family Members
|
3.2
|
|
9.1
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
|
3.2
|
1.3
|
3.7
|
11.4
|
2.3
|
|
رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ
|
Average Weekly Work Hours*
|
41.1
|
|
34.9
|
42.8
|
35.2
|
|
31.4
|
36.2
|
44.1
|
36.5
|
46.2
|
|
*ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم
|
Average Monthly Work Days*
|
22.5
|
|
23.2
|
22.3
|
22.6
|
|
25.0
|
21.9
|
22.5
|
22.4
|
22.5
|
|
*ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم
|
Median Daily Net Wage in NIS*
|
96.2
|
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
40.3
|
|
80.6
|
38.5
|
103.8
|
100.0
|
103.8
|
|
*لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا
|
Average Daily Net Wage in NIS*
|
100.6
|
|
98.4
|
101.1
|
63.1
|
|
80.9
|
58.6
|
119.3
|
106.7
|
122.8
|
|
*لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
:ةظحلام
|
*: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:*
|
(-) in tables means observations are too small.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 20192019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن
2019-2017 ,نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا
Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and Above) in Palestine, 2017- 2019
|
Indicator
|
2019
|
Q4-2019
|
Q3-2019
|
Q2-2019
|
Q1-2019
|
2018
|
Q4-2018
|
Q3-2018
|
Q2-2018
|
Q1-2018
|
2017
|
Q4-2017
|
Q3-2017
|
Q2-2017
|
Q1-2017
|
رشؤملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labour Force Participation Rate
|
44.3
|
44.4
|
44.2
|
44.2
|
44.3
|
43.5
|
44.1
|
43.9
|
42.7
|
43.1
|
44.0
|
44.2
|
44.9
|
43.8
|
44.0
|
ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن
|
Employment Rate
|
74.7
|
76.0
|
75.4
|
74.0
|
73.2
|
73.8
|
75.8
|
73.1
|
72.6
|
73.5
|
74.3
|
75.3
|
73.3
|
73.7
|
75.9
|
ةلامعلا ةبسن
|
Revised Unemployment Rate
|
25.3
|
24.0
|
24.6
|
26.0
|
26.8
|
26.2
|
24.2
|
26.9
|
27.4
|
26.5
|
25.7
|
24.7
|
26.7
|
26.3
|
24.1
|
حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم
|
Time- related underemployment and unemployment
|
26.8
|
25.5
|
26.1
|
27.4
|
28.5
|
27.9
|
25.8
|
28.6
|
29.1
|
28.1
|
27.6
|
26.4
|
28.5
|
28.2
|
26.7
|
تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا
|
Unemployment and potential labour force
|
31.5
|
30.3
|
31.0
|
32.1
|
32.8
|
33.2
|
31.4
|
34.0
|
34.8
|
32.9
|
31.0
|
29.9
|
31.6
|
31.4
|
29.6
|
ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا
|
Labour Underutilization
|
32.9
|
31.7
|
32.4
|
33.4
|
34.4
|
34.7
|
32.8
|
35.5
|
36.2
|
34.4
|
32.0
|
31.5
|
33.2
|
33.1
|
32.0
|
لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا
|
Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا
|
Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
يداصتقلاا
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
6.1
|
7.0
|
6.1
|
5.7
|
5.4
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
5.9
|
7.0
|
6.5
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
6.3
|
7.0
|
6.8
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
12.3
|
11.7
|
12.2
|
13.0
|
12.2
|
13.0
|
13.3
|
13.2
|
13.1
|
12.6
|
13.1
|
13.0
|
12.8
|
13.1
|
13.4
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
Construction
|
17.4
|
17.7
|
18.0
|
16.9
|
16.8
|
17.7
|
18.2
|
18.5
|
17.4
|
16.7
|
17.2
|
17.2
|
18.1
|
16.4
|
16.9
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
22.6
|
21.9
|
22.9
|
22.7
|
22.8
|
21.7
|
20.9
|
22.3
|
22.2
|
21.4
|
21.6
|
21.5
|
22.5
|
21.5
|
20.8
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
5.9
|
6.0
|
5.4
|
5.9
|
6.1
|
6.2
|
5.8
|
6.4
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
6.5
|
6.0
|
6.6
|
6.9
|
6.5
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
Services and Other Branches
|
35.7
|
35.7
|
35.4
|
35.8
|
36.7
|
35.1
|
35.8
|
33.7
|
34.1
|
36.6
|
35.1
|
35.6
|
33.5
|
35.1
|
35.7
|
ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن
|
Craft and Related Trade Workers
|
20.1
|
20.1
|
20.3
|
20.1
|
19.9
|
19.8
|
19.2
|
20.3
|
20.8
|
19.0
|
18.9
|
18.9
|
19.1
|
19.1
|
18.7
|
نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا
|
Elementary Occupation Workers
|
17.3
|
17.5
|
17.3
|
17.7
|
17.0
|
17.5
|
18.1
|
17.3
|
16.9
|
17.8
|
18.9
|
18.2
|
19.0
|
18.8
|
19.6
|
ةيلولأا نهملا
|
Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements
|
13.2
|
12.9
|
13.8
|
13.1
|
12.9
|
13.3
|
13.1
|
13.7
|
13.6
|
13.0
|
13.0
|
12.3
|
12.7
|
13.1
|
13.8
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن
|
Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا
|
Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيممعلا
|
Employers
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
6.4
|
6.5
|
6.7
|
7.1
|
7.3
|
7.1
|
7.1
|
6.7
|
6.5
|
7.0
|
6.7
|
6.2
|
6.1
|
لمع بابرأ
|
Self - Employed
|
18.1
|
18.3
|
18.4
|
18.1
|
17.8
|
18.9
|
18.3
|
18.9
|
19.8
|
18.7
|
18.6
|
18.2
|
18.8
|
19.0
|
18.3
|
صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا
|
Wage Employees
|
71.4
|
71.5
|
71.2
|
71.3
|
71.8
|
69.7
|
70.1
|
69.5
|
68.5
|
70.7
|
70.4
|
70.1
|
69.7
|
70.5
|
71.3
|
رجأب نيمدختسملا
|
Unpaid Family Members
|
4.0
|
3.7
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
4.5
|
4.6
|
3.9
|
4.5
|
4.7
|
4.8
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ
|
Average Weekly Work Hours*
|
41.8
|
41.2
|
42.8
|
41.5
|
41.6
|
41.8
|
41.4
|
42.3
|
41.8
|
41.6
|
41.9
|
41.8
|
42.4
|
41.4
|
42.0
|
*ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم
|
Average Monthly Work Days*
|
22.7
|
22.5
|
22.8
|
23.2
|
22.5
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
23.0
|
22.5
|
22.8
|
23.1
|
23.1
|
22.9
|
22.2
|
*ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم
|
Median Daily Net Wage in NIS*
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
90.0
|
96.1
|
90.0
|
90.0
|
84.6
|
76.9
|
80.0
|
76.9
|
76.9
|
76.9
|
*لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا
|
Average Daily Net Wage in NIS*
|
100.9
|
99.7
|
105.7
|
100.0
|
98.3
|
94.7
|
97.9
|
95.3
|
93.3
|
91.8
|
87.2
|
88.6
|
85.2
|
88.5
|
86.5
|
*لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
:ةظحلام
|
*: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:*
|
Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q
|
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن
|
|
|
2019 -2017 ،ةيبرغلا ةفضلا يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and above) in the West Bank, 2017- 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator
|
2019
|
Q4-2019
|
Q3-2019
|
Q2-2019
|
Q1-2019
|
2018
|
Q4-2018
|
Q3-2018
|
Q2-2018
|
Q1-2018
|
|
2017
|
Q4-2017
|
Q3-2017
|
Q2-2017
|
Q1-2017
|
رشؤملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labour Force Participation Rate
|
46.4
|
46.2
|
46.1
|
46.5
|
46.7
|
45.9
|
47.1
|
46.6
|
45.1
|
44.8
|
|
45.6
|
45.7
|
46.2
|
45.8
|
45.6
|
ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن
|
Employment Rate
|
85.4
|
86.3
|
86.7
|
85.0
|
83.6
|
82.7
|
84.2
|
83.0
|
81.5
|
81.9
|
|
81.6
|
83.1
|
81.4
|
79.9
|
81.5
|
ةلامعلا ةبسن
|
Revised Unemployment Rate
|
14.6
|
13.7
|
13.3
|
15.0
|
16.4
|
17.3
|
15.8
|
17.0
|
18.5
|
18.1
|
|
18.4
|
16.9
|
18.6
|
20.1
|
18.5
|
حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم
|
Time- related underemployment and unemployment
|
15.9
|
15.0
|
14.4
|
16.2
|
17.8
|
18.8
|
17.2
|
18.7
|
19.9
|
19.5
|
|
20.2
|
18.3
|
20.5
|
21.9
|
20.8
|
تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا
|
Unemployment and potential labour force
|
15.7
|
14.8
|
14.6
|
16.0
|
17.3
|
18.1
|
16.5
|
17.8
|
19.5
|
18.8
|
|
19.2
|
17.6
|
19.5
|
21.0
|
19.4
|
ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا
|
Labour Underutilization
|
16.9
|
16.2
|
15.7
|
17.1
|
18.8
|
19.6
|
17.9
|
19.4
|
20.9
|
20.2
|
|
21.0
|
19.0
|
21.4
|
22.7
|
21.7
|
لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا
|
Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا
|
Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
يداصتقلاا
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
6.5
|
7.1
|
6.8
|
6.4
|
5.7
|
6.5
|
6.3
|
6.1
|
7.4
|
6.4
|
|
7.3
|
6.9
|
6.7
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
14.4
|
13.9
|
14.3
|
15.1
|
14.2
|
15.6
|
16.0
|
15.6
|
15.3
|
15.4
|
|
16.0
|
15.9
|
15.7
|
15.9
|
16.4
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
Construction
|
22.3
|
23.2
|
23.1
|
21.3
|
21.5
|
22.9
|
23.8
|
23.6
|
22.4
|
21.6
|
|
21.9
|
22.3
|
23.0
|
20.8
|
21.3
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
22.8
|
22.2
|
22.6
|
23.2
|
23.2
|
21.6
|
20.7
|
22.1
|
21.9
|
21.9
|
|
21.7
|
21.9
|
22.9
|
21.5
|
20.6
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
4.9
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
|
5.7
|
4.9
|
5.5
|
6.6
|
6.0
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
Services and Other Branches
|
29.1
|
28.4
|
29.0
|
29.1
|
30.1
|
28.1
|
28.5
|
27.1
|
27.5
|
29.2
|
|
27.4
|
28.1
|
26.2
|
27.3
|
27.8
|
ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن
|
Craft and Related Trade Workers
|
23.8
|
24.0
|
24.3
|
23.5
|
23.3
|
23.4
|
22.9
|
24.1
|
24.2
|
22.6
|
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
22.8
|
22.9
|
22.3
|
نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا
|
Elementary Occupation Workers
|
18.8
|
19.1
|
18.7
|
19.0
|
18.4
|
18.9
|
19.9
|
18.4
|
17.9
|
18.7
|
|
19.9
|
19.0
|
20.1
|
19.8
|
20.4
|
ةيلولأا نهملا
|
Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements
|
17.8
|
17.7
|
18.5
|
17.5
|
17.4
|
18.2
|
17.7
|
18.3
|
18.6
|
18.1
|
|
18.4
|
17.3
|
17.9
|
18.6
|
19.9
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن
|
Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا
|
Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيممعلا
|
Employers
|
7.7
|
7.8
|
7.6
|
7.8
|
7.6
|
8.4
|
8.7
|
8.3
|
8.5
|
8.1
|
|
7.8
|
8.5
|
7.9
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
لمع بابرأ
|
Self - Employed
|
19.5
|
19.8
|
19.6
|
19.5
|
19.1
|
20.1
|
19.8
|
19.9
|
20.7
|
20.0
|
|
20.4
|
20.1
|
20.0
|
21.2
|
20.2
|
صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا
|
Wage Employees
|
68.3
|
67.9
|
68.4
|
68.0
|
68.8
|
66.7
|
66.8
|
66.7
|
65.9
|
67.6
|
|
66.7
|
66.1
|
66.6
|
66.5
|
67.5
|
رجأب نيمدختسملا
|
Unpaid Family Members
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
4.4
|
4.7
|
4.5
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
4.3
|
|
5.1
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ
|
Average Weekly Work Hours*
|
44.1
|
44.2
|
45.1
|
43.7
|
43.6
|
43.8
|
43.5
|
43.8
|
43.8
|
44.2
|
|
44.2
|
44.1
|
44.4
|
43.8
|
44.4
|
*ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم
|
Average Monthly Work Days*
|
22.8
|
22.5
|
22.9
|
23.3
|
22.5
|
22.8
|
22.6
|
22.8
|
23.0
|
22.7
|
|
22.9
|
23.2
|
23.1
|
23.0
|
22.4
|
*ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم
|
Median Daily Net Wage in NIS*
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
103.9
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
96.2
|
92.3
|
*لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا
|
Average Daily Net Wage in NIS*
|
118.9
|
118.1
|
127.8
|
116.6
|
113.7
|
109.4
|
112.2
|
110.4
|
107.9
|
106.4
|
|
101.8
|
102.3
|
98.9
|
104.1
|
101.9
|
*لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
:ةظحلام
|
*: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:*
|
Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q
PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 20192019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن
2019 -2017 ،ةزغ عاطق يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا
Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and Above) in Gaza Strip, 2017- 2019
|
Indicator
|
2019
|
Q4-2019
|
Q3-2019
|
Q2-2019
|
Q1-2019
|
2018
|
Q4-2018
|
Q3-2018
|
Q2-2018
|
Q1-2018
|
2017
|
Q4-2017
|
Q3-2017
|
Q2-2017
|
Q1-2017
|
رشؤملا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labour Force Participation Rate
|
40.9
|
41.4
|
41.2
|
40.5
|
40.4
|
39.6
|
39.3
|
39.4
|
38.8
|
40.4
|
41.4
|
41.7
|
42.7
|
40.4
|
41.3
|
ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن
|
Employment Rate
|
54.9
|
57.3
|
54.9
|
53.3
|
53.7
|
56.9
|
59.1
|
54.1
|
55.7
|
58.3
|
61.2
|
60.6
|
58.3
|
61.6
|
65.2
|
ةلامعلا ةبسن
|
Revised Unemployment Rate
|
45.1
|
42.7
|
45.1
|
46.7
|
46.3
|
43.1
|
40.9
|
45.9
|
44.3
|
41.7
|
38.8
|
39.4
|
41.7
|
38.4
|
34.8
|
حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم
|
Time- related underemployment and unemployment
|
47.1
|
44.5
|
47.1
|
48.6
|
48.4
|
45.0
|
42.7
|
47.6
|
46.4
|
43.8
|
41.0
|
41.6
|
43.3
|
40.5
|
37.7
|
تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا
|
Unemployment and potential labour force
|
55.6
|
53.4
|
55.7
|
56.8
|
56.6
|
55.7
|
54.2
|
58.2
|
57.2
|
53.4
|
48.9
|
49.4
|
50.7
|
48.3
|
45.9
|
ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا
|
Labour Underutilization
|
57.2
|
54.9
|
57.3
|
58.3
|
58.3
|
57.2
|
55.6
|
59.6
|
58.8
|
55.0
|
50.7
|
51.2
|
52.0
|
50.1
|
48.3
|
لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا
|
Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا
|
Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
يداصتقلاا
|
Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry
|
4.7
|
6.8
|
3.9
|
3.6
|
4.3
|
5.7
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
5.7
|
6.8
|
5.4
|
6.2
|
5.5
|
5.1
|
4.7
|
كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا
|
Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing
|
6.2
|
5.7
|
6.0
|
6.7
|
6.4
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
6.8
|
5.3
|
6.1
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
6.5
|
6.4
|
ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا
|
Construction
|
3.4
|
2.8
|
3.3
|
4.1
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
2.6
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
4.1
|
5.8
|
4.8
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
6.9
|
دييشتلاو ءانبلا
|
Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels
|
22.0
|
21.4
|
24.0
|
21.3
|
21.6
|
21.8
|
21.5
|
23.0
|
23.1
|
20.0
|
21.1
|
20.3
|
21.7
|
21.2
|
21.2
|
قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا
|
Transportation, Storage and Communication
|
8.6
|
8.2
|
8.8
|
8.9
|
8.5
|
8.6
|
8.9
|
9.0
|
8.4
|
8.1
|
8.4
|
8.8
|
9.5
|
7.9
|
7.5
|
تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا
|
Services and Other Branches
|
55.1
|
55.1
|
54.0
|
55.4
|
56.0
|
54.4
|
56.0
|
53.1
|
52.4
|
55.7
|
53.2
|
54.0
|
51.6
|
53.7
|
53.3
|
ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا
|
Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن
|
Craft and Related Trade Workers
|
9.4
|
9.3
|
8.7
|
10.1
|
9.8
|
9.7
|
9.0
|
8.9
|
11.4
|
9.8
|
10.0
|
9.5
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
10.4
|
نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا
|
Elementary Occupation Workers
|
13.4
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
13.4
|
12.6
|
14.2
|
13.1
|
14.3
|
13.8
|
15.7
|
16.7
|
16.3
|
16.6
|
16.1
|
18.4
|
ةيلولأا نهملا
|
Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن
|
Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا
|
Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ةيممعلا
|
Employers
|
3.2
|
3.0
|
3.2
|
2.8
|
4.0
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
3.7
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.7
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
لمع بابرأ
|
Self - Employed
|
14.3
|
14.1
|
15.2
|
14.1
|
13.7
|
15.6
|
14.1
|
15.9
|
17.3
|
15.3
|
14.2
|
13.5
|
15.6
|
13.5
|
14.1
|
صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا
|
Wage Employees
|
80.5
|
81.2
|
79.2
|
80.8
|
80.5
|
78.0
|
79.3
|
77.7
|
75.6
|
78.8
|
79.3
|
80.0
|
77.1
|
80.2
|
79.8
|
رجأب نيمدختسملا
|
Unpaid Family Members
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
3.8
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ
|
Average Weekly Work Hours*
|
35.6
|
35.3
|
37.4
|
36.6
|
37.2
|
37.3
|
36.8
|
38.9
|
37.4
|
36.3
|
37.6
|
37.4
|
38.3
|
37.1
|
37.8
|
*ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم
|
Average Monthly Work Days*
|
22.7
|
22.5
|
22.8
|
22.8
|
22.6
|
22.6
|
22.8
|
22.6
|
23.0
|
22.1
|
22.6
|
22.9
|
23.0
|
22.8
|
21.9
|
*ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم
|
Median Daily Net Wage in NIS*
|
40.0
|
40.0
|
38.5
|
40.0
|
42.0
|
44.2
|
50.0
|
39.4
|
42.3
|
40.5
|
40.0
|
40.0
|
38.5
|
40.0
|
40.0
|
*لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا
|
Average Daily Net Wage in NIS*
|
61.2
|
62.6
|
55.9
|
62.5
|
63.2
|
63.1
|
67.0
|
60.2
|
62.6
|
62.1
|
59.5
|
62.4
|
56.8
|
59.9
|
58.7
|
*لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
:ةظحلام
|
*: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:*
|
Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q
|
(-) in tables means observations are too small.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-(
Disclaimer
|
|