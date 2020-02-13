The Labour Force Survey Results Fourth Quarter, 2019 (October - December, 2019) Round 0 02/13/2020 | 04:31am EST Send by mail :

All Rights Reserved. Citation: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 2020. Labour Force Survey: (October- December, 2019) Round, (Q4/2019). Press Report on the Labour Force Survey Results. Ramallah - Palestine. All correspondence should be directed to: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O. Box 1647, Ramallah, Palestine. Tel: (970/972) 2 298 2700 Fax: (970/972) 2 298 2710 Toll Free: 1800300300 diwan@pcbs.gov.ps E-Mail: Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 Table of contents Subject Page Main Results [7] Concepts and Definitions [9] Tables 11 Caution for Users Revision to Palestine's labour underutilization statistics Following ILO technical assessment mission in 2018, the PCBS implemented revisions to the concepts and definitions underpinning labour underutilization statistics, which the PCBS will release as of the first quarter of 2019. These methodological changes were carried out in order to bring PCBS statistics fully in line with the latest international standards pertaining to labour underutilization statistics, established by the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS, 2013). The following indicators were recommended by the 19th ICLS for measuring labour underutilization comprehensively: Unemployment rate (LU1); the concept of the unemployed was narrowed to include only those who didn't work during the reference period, seek seriously for work and have welling and ability to work. The people who didn't seek work during the last four weeks preceding the interview were excluded from the definition because they will start work in the near future, (Waiting employers reply, have already made arrangements for self-employed, who are waiting for work permits to work in Israel and the Israeli settlements, or have already found work to start later), while previously they were included in the definition of the unemployed. Combined rate of revised unemployment and underemployment (LU2); Combined rate of revised unemployment and potential labour force (LU3), including discouraged jobseekers; and Composite measure of labour underutilization (LU4); Refers to the mismatches between labour supply and demand which include: 1. Unemployment rate 2.Time- related underemployment. 3. Potential labour force. By adopting the latest standards and the full set of labour underutilization indicators, PCBS statistics will provide a more detailed picture of the different forms of labour underutilization in the Palestinian labour market. One important implication is that the PCBS is now applying the strict unemployment measure called for in the 19th ICLS, 2013 resolution (LU1). Discouraged jobseekers - those persons classified as: (1) available for work; (2) not currently seeking work; and (3) having sought work during the past six months - are no longer included in PCBS unemployment estimates. This results in lower estimated unemployment and labour force participation rates. The other measures of labour underutilization listed above will be calculated and disseminated by the PCBS alongside the strict LU1 unemployment rate in order to provide a more comprehensive view of different forms of labour underutilization in Palestine. For the West Bank, adoption of the strict unemployment rate (LU1) measure results in only a small change in the unemployment estimate, while for Gaza Strip, there is a much larger change. The reason for the large difference in Gaza Strip is that discouragement is widespread a large number of persons who were previously classified as unemployed are actually discouraged jobseekers. These individuals were previously seeking work and are still available to work, but are no longer actively seeking for a job. Large numbers of discouraged jobseekers in conjunction with a high rate of unemployment reflects the severe labour market distress in Gaza. With little hope to find employment, many jobseekers are giving up on their search for work. PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4-2019 Unemployment Rate in Gaza Strip is Three Times Higher than in the West Bank (Revised ILO Standards ICLS 19th) 24% was the unemployment rate among labour force participants 15 Years and Over in Palestine, total labour underutilization stands at 32%. Using the latest Revised ILO standards ICLS 19th, the number of unemployed was 329,600 in the 4th quarter of 2019, distributed as 208,200 in Gaza Strip and 121,400 in the West Bank. The unemployment rate in Gaza Strip was 43% compared with 14% in the West Bank, while the unemployment rate for males in Palestine was 21% compared with 38% for females. Total labour underutilization was 474,200 person including 73,100 discouraged jobseekers and 20,600 in time-related underemployment. Revised ILO Standards (ICLS 19th) Unemployment Rate by Region1, 1st Quarter of 2018 - Q4-2019 3rd quarter 2019 to 906 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019, which increased in Gaza Strip by 5.8%, and also in the West Bank increased by 1.6%, for the same period. The services sector and other branches (included education and health) was the biggest employer in the local market, where the percentage of employment was more than one third of the employed in the West Bank compared with more than the half in Gaza Strip. The average weekly hours worked by wage employees in the West Bank was 44.2 hours compared with 35.3 hours in Gaza Strip. And the average number of days worked per month was 22.5 days in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The number of employed in Israel and Israeli settlements decreased by about 6,000 between the 3rd quarter and the 4th quarter 2019 50 Palestine West Bank Gaza Strip 41.7 42.7 40 26.5 30 24.0 20 13.7 10 18.1 0 A large gap in the labour force participation rate between males and females About 7 out of 10 males participated in the labor force, compared with about 2 out of 10 females. Females participation in the labour force was 19% in Gaza Strip compared with 17% in the West Bank. The number of employed in the local market increased between the 3rd quarter and the 4th quarter 2019 The number of the employed in the local market increased from 881 thousand in the The number of employed in Israel and Israeli settlements was about 135 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019, and the largest share of those who had a permit as it reached 72%, and 20% for who worked without any permit, while the percentage of who had an Israeli identity card or foreign passport was about 8%. The number of employed in Israeli settlements was about 24 thousand in the 4th quarter 2019 compared with 22 thousand in the 3rd quarter 2019. The construction sector recorded the highest employment rate in Israel and Israeli settlements, which was 65% of the total Palestinian employment in Israel and Israeli settlements. The average daily wage for the wage employees in Israel and Israeli settlements decreased between the 3rd quarter 2019 and the 4th quarter 2019 from 261 NIS to 255 NIS respectively. 1 Return back to users caution [7] PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4-2119 About 7 out of 10 employed were wage employees 71% of employed were wage employees, 25% were self-employed and employers, while 4% were unpaid family members. About half of the wage employees in the private sector were hired without any contract. 51% of wage employees in the private sector were hired without any contract, and 27% of wage employees contributed to a pension fund. In contrast, less than half of wage female employees in private sector (47%) got a paid maternity leave. 31% of wage employees in the private sector received less than the minimum wage (1,450 NIS) in Palestine The percentage of wage employees in the private sector who received less than the minimum wage in the West Bank increased from about 8% in the 3rd quarter 2019 to about 9% in the 4thquarter 2019, while the percentage in Gaza Strip decreased from 87% to 80% during the same period. Despite the low percentage in Gaza Strip compared with last years the gap in the monthly wage percentage remained high; 652 NIS in Gaza Strip compared with 1,027 NIS in the West Bank. Child labour percentage in the West Bank was higher than in Gaza Strip 3% of children aged (10-17 years) were employed about (5% in the West Bank and 1% in Gaza Strip). For more information, please contact: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics Ramallah, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700 Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710 Toll free.: 0811311311 E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps [8] PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 Concepts and Definitions Population of Working Age: All persons aged 15 years and above. Reference Period: The week ending on Friday preceding the interviewer's visit to the household. Labour Force: All persons aged 15 years and above who are either employed or unemployed. Employed: Persons aged 15 years and over who were at work at least one hour during the reference period, or who were not at work during the reference period, but held a job or owned business from which they were temporarily absent (because of illness, vacation, temporarily stoppage, or any other reason) he she was employed, unpaid family member or other. The employed person is normally classified in one of two categories according to the number of weekly work hours, i.e. 1-14 work hours and 15 work hours and above. Also the absence due to sick leave, vacation, temporarily stoppage, or any other reason. Employed persons are classified according to employment status as follows: 1. Employer 2. Self-employed 3. Paid- employed (wage employee) 4. Unpaid family member Time related underemployment: All persons who were employed during a short reference period and the total actual hours worked in all jobs were less than 35 hours and they wanted to work additional hours, who were available to work additional hours if they given an opportunity for additional work. Unemployed (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th): Unemployed persons are those individuals aged 15 years and above who did not work at all during the reference period, who were not absent from a job, were available for work and actively seeking a job during the Last four weeks by one of the following methods news paper, registered at employment office, ask friends or relatives or any other method, where Discouraged jobseekers - those persons classified as: (1) available for work; (2) not currently seeking work; and (3) having sought work during the past six months are excluded. Discouraged jobseekers: All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were currently available but did not carry out activities to seek employment in the last four weeks because they sought for employment in the last six months and were discouraged to finding a job. Potential labour force: All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were neither in employment nor in unemployment were considered as either: Unavailable jobseekers:

All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period carried out activities to seek employment were not currently available. Available potential jobseekers:

All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period were currently available but did not carry out activities to seek employment. Willing potential jobseekers: [9] PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 All persons aged 15 years and above who during the reference period did not carry out activities to seek employment and were not currently available but want employment. Labour underutilization: Refers to mismatches between labour supply and demand which include: Unemployment rate Time- related underemployment Potential labour force Individuals Outside Labour Force: The individuals not economically active comprises all persons 15 years and above, who were neither employed nor unemployed accordingly to the definitions over. Because they don't have any desire to work or because of the availability of another source of income. Unpaid trainee: The person who performed any unpaid work to produce goods and services for others, in order to acquire experience or skills in the workplace in order to be able to find jobs, transportation or allowance or meals or gifts that offered to trainee are not considered as wage Own-use production: The person who performed any activity to produce goods or provide services for own final consumption or for his/ her family consumption, including producing or processing for storage agricultural, fishing, hunting and gathering products, and manufacturing household goods ( clothing, food, and furniture). Volunteer work: The person in volunteer work are who performed any unpaid activity, non compulsory activity to produce goods or provide services for others, it includes work done through, or for, self help, mutual aid or community based groups of which volunteer is a member, which transportation allowance or meals or gifts that offered to volunteer are not considered as wage, and unpaid work required as part of education or training programmers are excluded from volunteer work [01] PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلاو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :1 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 1: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region, Sex and Labour Force Status, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Labour Force Status لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا Region and Sex عومجملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ ةمماعلا ىوقلا لخاد سنجلاو ةقطنملا Total Outside Labour Force In Labour Force ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا (%) Number (%) Number (%) Number West Bank ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Males 100 975,100 52.2 248,700 5..2 726,400 روكذ Females 100 943,900 1..8 784,300 8..1 159,600 ثانا Total 100 1,919,000 8.35 1,033,000 2.34 886,000 عومجملا Gaza Strip ةزغ عاطق Males 100 593,700 ...5 215,100 ...1 378,600 روكذ Females 100 584,900 18.. 475,600 81.5 109,300 ثانا Total 100 1,178,600 853. 690,700 2.32 487,900 عومجملا Palestine نيطسمف Males 100 1,568,800 51.. 463,800 5... 1,105,000 روكذ Females 100 1,528,800 15.. 1,259,900 85.. 268,900 ثانا Total 100 3,097,600 883. 1,723,700 2232 1,373,900 عومجملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرمو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :2 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 2: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region, Sex and Revised Labour Force Components, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Revised Labour Force Components ةحقنملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرم عومجملا ةلاطبلا تقولاب ةلصتم ةصقان ةلامع ةمات ةلامع سنجلاو ةقطنملا Region and Sex Time Related Total Unemployment Full Employment Underemployment ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا (%) Number (%) Number (%) Number (%) Number West Bank ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Males 100 726,400 88.. 81,700 8.. 11,300 15.5 633,400 روكذ Females 100 159,600 5..1 39,700 ... 500 5..1 119,400 ثانا Total 100 886,000 ..31 121,400 .3. 11,800 5838 752,800 عومجملا Gaza Strip ةزغ عاطق Males 100 378,600 .1.2 145,700 5.. 7,500 21.2 225,400 روكذ Females 100 109,300 25.. 62,500 8.8 1,300 .8.. 45,500 ثانا Total 100 487,900 2431 208,200 .35 8,800 8838 270,900 عومجملا Palestine نيطسمف Males 100 1,105,000 5... 227,400 8.5 18,800 55.5 858,800 روكذ Females 100 268,900 .1.. 102,200 ..5 1,800 .8.. 164,900 ثانا Total 100 1,373,900 4238 329,600 .38 20,600 1238 1,023,700 عومجملا 00 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا لاكشأو سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا نمض رثكأف ةنس 51 دارفلأا ةبسنو ددع :3 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table .: Number and Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Labour Underutilization from Palestine by Region, Sex and Forms of Labour Underutilization, (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Revised Labour Force Components ةحقنملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا تابكرم لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا تقولاب ةمصتملا ةلاطبلا ةقطنملا Region and Unemployment and Labour Time- related Sex potential labour force Unemployment سنجلاو Underutilization underemployment and unemployment ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا (%) Number (%) Number (%) Number (%) Number West Bank ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Males 13.5 98,600 11.9 87,300 12.9 93,000 88.. 81,700 روكذ Females 28.0 46,500 27.7 46,000 25.2 40,200 5..1 39,700 ثانا Total 16.2 145,100 14.8 133,300 15.0 133,200 ..31 121,400 عومجملا Gaza Strip ةزغ عاطق Males 45.4 187,100 43.5 179,600 40.5 153,200 .1.2 145,700 روكذ Females 75.7 142,000 75.1 140,700 58.4 63,800 25.. 62,500 ثانا Total 54.9 329,100 53.4 320,300 44.5 217,000 2431 208,200 عومجملا Palestine نيطسمف Males 25.0 285,700 23.3 266,900 22.3 246,200 5... 227,400 روكذ Females 53.3 188,500 52.8 186,700 38.7 104,000 .1.. 102,200 ثانا Total 31.7 474,200 30.3 453,600 25.5 350,200 4238 329,600 عومجملا مومبد يممع لهؤم نوممحي نيذلا نيجيرخمل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :4 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( صصختلا بسح نيطسمف يف ىمعأف طسوتم Table 2: Labour Force Participation Rate and Unemployment Rate for Graduates who hold Associate Diploma Certificate and Above in Palestine by Specialization (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Specialization ةلاطبلا لدعم ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن صصختلا Unemployment Rate Participation Rate Teacher Training and Education Science 38.6 63.3 نيممعم دادعاو ةيوبرت مومع Humanities 32.9 66.8 ةيناسنإ مومع Social and Behavioral Science 33.4 68.3 ةيكومسلاو ةيعامتجلاا مومعلا Journalism and Information *49.6 75.3 ملاعلإاو ةفاحصلا Business and Administration 27.9 70.7 ةيرادلإاو ةيراجتلا لامعلأا Law 17.9 74.5 نوناقلا Life Sciences 18.2 73.0 ةيعيبطلا مومعلا Mathematics and Statistics 19.4 75.4 ءاصحلإاو تايضايرلا Computer Science 30.1 74.6 بوساحلا ممع Engineering and Engineering Occupations 23.0 84.7 ةيسدنيلا نيملاو ةسدنيلا Architectural and Construction 29.5 80.5 ءانبلاو ةيرامعملا مومعلا Health 26.0 78.2 ةحصلا Personal Services 7.9 *60.0 ةيصخشلا تامدخلا Other Specialization 24.7 64.0 تاصصختلا يقاب Total 29.8 70.2 عومجملا )*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high .ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*( . 09 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS سنجلاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :5 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 5: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Age Group Sex سنجلا ةيرمعلا ةئفلا Total عومجملا Females ثانإ Males روكذ 15-19 16.7 0.7 32.0 81-82 20-24 44.7 19.4 68.9 5.-5. 25-29 60.7 29.7 90.2 51-52 30-34 59.7 26.8 91.9 ..-.. 35-39 57.8 24.0 91.6 .1-.2 40-44 56.8 22.4 90.7 ..-.. 45-49 54.6 20.6 87.4 .1-.2 50+ 31.1 9.8 52.5 +2. Total 44.4 17.6 70.4 عومجملا ةقطنملاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :6 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 6: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا ةيرمعلا ةئفلا Age Group نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank 15-19 16.7 12.2 19.6 81-82 20-24 44.7 43.4 45.6 5.-5. 25-29 60.7 61.7 59.9 51-52 30-34 59.7 58.5 60.6 ..-.. 35-39 57.8 56.9 58.3 .1-.2 40-44 56.8 52.5 59.3 ..-.. 45-49 54.6 50.3 56.8 .1-.2 50+ 31.1 21.6 36.0 +2. Total 44.4 41.4 46.2 عومجملا سنجلاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :7 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 7: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Years of Schooling Sex سنجلا ةساردلا تاونس Total عومجملا Females ثانإ Males روكذ 0 5.3 2.7 13.7 . 1-6 40.8 7.1 65.9 . -8 7-9 42.8 5.9 69.7 1 -5 10-12 39.0 5.2 71.5 85-8. 13+ 56.4 41.4 73.4 +8. Total 44.4 17.6 70.4 عومجملا 01 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ةقطنملاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :8 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 8: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا ةساردلا تاونس Years of Schooling نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank 0 5.3 2.9 6.3 . 1-6 40.8 41.1 40.6 .-8 7-9 42.8 34.5 47.4 1-5 10-12 39.0 31.2 43.8 85-8. 13+ 56.4 58.8 54.6 +8. Total 44.4 41.4 46.2 عومجملا ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نم ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :9 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ءوجملا ةلاحو Table 9: Labour Force Participation Rate and Unemployment Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Region, Refugee Status and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن Region and Refugee Unemployment Rate and Sex Participation Rate and Sex ءوجملا ةلاحو ةقطنملا Status عومجملا ثانإ روكذ عومجملا ثانإ روكذ Total Females Males Total Females Males West Bank ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Refugee 13.0 24.5 10.1 46.5 18.9 73.7 ئجلا Non-Refugee 14.0 25.0 11.7 46.1 16.2 74.8 ئجلا ريغ Total 13.7 24.9 11.3 46.2 16.9 74.5 عومجملا Gaza Strip ةزغ عاطق Refugee 43.7 59.1 38.6 41.7 20.9 62.5 ئجلا Non-Refugee 40.8 52.6 38.2 40.8 14.6 66.0 ئجلا ريغ Total 42.7 57.3 38.5 41.4 18.7 63.8 عومجملا Palestine نيطسمف Refugee 30.5 46.0 25.9 43.6 20.1 67.0 ئجلا Non-Refugee 19.6 30.9 17.2 44.8 15.8 72.8 ئجلا ريغ Total 24.0 38.0 20.6 44.4 17.6 70.4 عومجملا 01 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :10 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةيجاوزلا ةلاحلاو ةقطنملا Table 10: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) and Unemployment Rate among Participated Individuals in Palestine by Region, Marital Status and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن Region and Marital Unemployment Rate and Sex Participation Rate and Sex ةيجاوزلا ةلاحلاو ةقطنملا Status عومجملا ثانإ روكذ عومجملا ثانإ روكذ Total Females Males Total Females Males West Bank ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Never Married 22.3 33.8 19.6 42.5 19.0 60.3 ًادبأ جوزتي مل Currently Married 9.1 19.8 7.0 50.7 16.1 85.2 ًايلاح جوزتم Other 18.1 19.9 *13.5 18.3 14.9 *41.6 ىرخأ Total 13.7 24.9 11.3 46.2 16.9 74.5 عومجملا Gaza Strip ةزغ عاطق Never Married 62.3 66.1 61.1 36.2 20.3 48.5 ًادبأ جوزتي مل Currently Married 33.5 53.3 28.4 46.2 18.6 74.7 ًايلاح جوزتم Other 44.8 *43.1 *49.9 14.3 12.4 *26.9 ىرخأ Total 42.7 57.3 38.5 41.4 18.7 63.8 عومجملا Palestine نيطسمف Never Married 35.9 46.5 33.0 40.1 19.5 55.9 ًادبأ جوزتي مل Currently Married 18.0 34.1 14.6 48.9 17.0 81.2 ًايلاح جوزتم Other 25.8 26.9 *22.9 16.9 14.0 36.5 ىرخأ Total 24.0 38.0 20.6 44.4 17.6 70.4 عومجملا )*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high .ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*( . عونو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعمو ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف ةكراشملا ةبسن :11 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو عمجتلا Table 11: Labour Force Participation Rate of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) and Unemployment Rate among Participated Individuals in Palestine by Region, Type of Locality and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 سنجلاو ةلاطبلا لدعم سنجلاو ةكراشملا ةبسن Region and Type of Unemployment Rate and Sex Participation Rate and Sex عمجتلا عونو ةقطنملا locality عومجملا ثانإ روكذ عومجملا ثانإ روكذ Total Females Males Total Females Males West Bank ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Urban 13.7 24.3 88.. 45.4 16.3 73.7 رضح Rural 13.1 25.4 8... 48.3 18.4 76.8 فير Camps 17.3 29.5 8... 47.3 19.0 75.0 تاميخم Total 13.7 24.9 ..3. 46.2 16.9 74.5 عومجملا Gaza Strip ةزغ عاطق Urban 41.7 55.7 .5.1 41.3 18.5 64.0 رضح Camps 48.3 66.4 .5.1 41.8 20.1 62.3 تاميخم Total 42.7 57.3 .538 41.4 18.7 63.8 عومجملا Palestine نيطسمف Urban 25.0 38.7 58.5 43.6 17.2 69.6 رضح Rural 13.1 25.4 8... 48.3 18.4 76.8 فير Camps 36.2 53.4 .8.. 43.8 19.7 66.8 تاميخم Total 24.0 38.0 483. 44.4 17.6 70.4 عومجملا 01 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS سنجلاو ةقطنملاو لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا بسح نيطسمف يف )ةنس 92-51( بابشمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :59 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 12: Percentage Distribution of Youth Aged (15-29 Years) in Palestine by Labour Force Status, Region and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region and Sex سنجلاو ةقطنملا Labour Force Status نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank عومجملا ثانإ روكذ عومجملا ثانإ روكذ عومجملا ثانإ روكذ Total Female Males Total Female Males Total Female Males In Labour Force 39.7 16.0 62.5 38.3 18.7 57.2 40.7 14.1 66.0 ةمماعلا ىوقلا لخاد Outside Labour Force 60.3 84.0 37.5 61.7 81.3 42.8 59.3 85.9 34.0 ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ Total 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 عومجملا Full Employment 61.1 38.9 66.7 36.3 21.5 41.0 76.6 54.3 81.2 ةماتلا ةلامعلا Time Related 1.9 0.7 2.1 2.4 1.1 2.8 1.6 0.4 1.8 تقولاب ةلصتم ةصقان ةلامع Underemployment ةلاطبلا Unemployment 37.0 60.4 31.2 61.3 77.4 56.2 21.8 45.3 17.0 Total .88 .88 .88 .88 .88 .88 .88 100 .88 عومجملا سنجلاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :53 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 13: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Age Group Sex سنجلا ةيرمعلا ةئفلا Total عومجملا Females ثانإ Males روكذ 15-19 ..3. - 33.5 81-82 20-24 41.5 63.5 35.6 5.-5. 25-29 34.4 58.9 26.8 51-52 30-34 23.4 44.0 17.6 ..-.. 35-39 15.0 23.6 12.7 .1-.2 40-44 13.0 13.2 12.9 ..-.. 45-49 9.5 6.9 10.1 .1-.2 50+ 8.3 1.9 9.6 +2. Total 24.0 38.0 20.6 عومجملا (-) in tables means observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( 01 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ةقطنملاو ةيرمعلا ةئفلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 14: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Age Group and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا ةيرمعلا ةئفلا Age Group نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank 15-19 ..3. 58.5 23.5 81-82 20-24 41.5 69.3 24.2 5.-5. 25-29 34.4 56.0 19.1 51-52 30-34 23.4 38.2 14.0 ..-.. 35-39 15.0 26.1 8.2 .1-.2 40-44 13.0 26.1 6.2 ..-.. 45-49 9.5 20.5 4.5 .1-.2 50+ 8.3 14.3 6.5 +2. عومجملا Total 24.0 42.7 13.7 سنجلاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 15: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Years of Schooling Sex سنجلا ةساردلا تاونس Total عومجملا Females ثانإ Males روكذ 0 - - - . 1-6 21.2 9.4 22.2 .-8 7-9 20.8 12.3 21.3 1-5 10-12 21.1 17.4 21.4 85-8. 13+ 28.6 44.0 18.6 +8. عومجملا Total 24.0 38.0 20.6 (-) in tables means observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( ةقطنملاو ةساردلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأل ةمماعلا ىوقلا يف نيكراشملا نيب ةلاطبلا لدعم :51 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 16: Unemployment Rate of Participants in the Labour Force Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Years of Schooling and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا ةساردلا تاونس Years of Schooling نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank 0 - - - . 1-6 21.2 40.9 12.1 .-8 7-9 20.8 44.3 11.5 1-5 10-12 21.1 41.4 12.2 85-8. 13+ 28.6 43.3 17.1 +8. عومجملا Total 24.0 42.7 13.7 (-) in tables means observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( 01 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف لمعلا نع نيمطاعلا دارفلأل رهشلأاب لطعتلا ةرتف لدعم :17 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 17: The Average of Unemployment Duration in Months in Palestine by Region and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Sex سنجلا ةقطنملا Region عومجملا ثانإ روكذ Total Females Males West Bank 838 *9.1 *3.7 ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Gaza Strip ..38 25.4 16.2 ةزغ عاطق Palestine .238 19.1 11.7 نيطسمف )*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high .ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*( Note: Unemployed period means the period of being Unemployed ءدب ذنم درفلا لطعت ةرتف يى لطعتلا ةرتفب دصقي :ةظحلام since the individual was available for work or leaving last work. .ريخلأا لمعمل وكرت وا لمعمل هدادعتسا ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( لمعلا ناكمو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :18 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 18: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Place of work لمعلا ناكم ةقطنملا Region عومجملا تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ ىرخأ ةظفاحم ةظفاحملا سفن Total Israel and Settlements Other Governorate Same Governorate West Bank .88 85.5 1.. 5... ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Gaza Strip .88 0.. 15.. 84.4 ةزغ عاطق Palestine .88 13.8 .834 76.5 نيطسمف لمعلا ناكمو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :19 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 19: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Economic Activity and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Place of work لمعلا ناكم Economic Activity عومجملا تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا يداصتقلاا طاشنلا Total Israel and Gaza West Settlements Strip Bank Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 7.0 6.9 6.8 7.1 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 11.7 13.0 5.8 14.0 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 17.7 64.6 2.8 14.3 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 21.9 9.2 21.4 24.9 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and 6.0 1.7 8.2 6.0 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Communication Services and Other Branches 35.7 4.6 55.0 33.7 ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا Total .88 .88 .88 .88 عومجملا 01 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ناكم بسح نيطسمف نم رثكأف ةنس 51 نيمماعلا ددع :20 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 20: Number of Employed Individuals Aged 15 Years and Above from Palestine by Place of Work and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Place of work* Region ةقطنملا *لمعلا ناكم نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank West Bank 627,600 100 627,500 ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Gaza Strip 278,800 278,800 - ةزغ عاطق Israel 111,400 - 111,400 ليئارسا Settlements 23,500 - 23,500 تارمعتسملا Total 1,041,300 278,900 762,400 عومجملا (*): Workers abroad are excluded. .جراخلا يف نيمماعلا لمشت لا :)*( (-) in tables means observations are too small. .ةيلخلا يف تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ناكم بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعلا عيزوت :21 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 21: Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Place of Work and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا Place of Work* نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا *لمعلا ناكم Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا ةبسنلا ددعلا (%) Number (%) Number (%) Number Palestine 87.1 906,500 11.1 278,900 82.3 627,600 نيطسمف Israel and Settlements 9.3 97,100 - - 12.7 97,100 )لمع حيرصت لمحي( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ (Individuals who have Permit) Israel and Settlements حيرصت لمحي لا( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ (Individuals who not have 2.5 26,500 - - 3.5 26,500 )لمع Permit) Israel and Settlements نوممحي نيذلا دارفلأا( تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ (Individuals who have Israeli 1.1 11,300 - - 1.5 11,300 )يبنجأ رفس زاوج /ةيميئارسا ةقاطب Identity or foreign passport) Total .88 1,041,400 .88 278,900 .88 762,500 عومجملا (*): Workers abroad are .جراخلا يف نيمماعلا لمشت لا :)*( excluded. (-) in tables means observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( 02 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشت لا( ةقطنملاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :22 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( )تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا Table 22: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) in Palestine by Economic Activity and Region (Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded) (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا Economic Activity نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا يداصتقلاا طاشنلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 7.0 6.8 7.1 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 11.5 5.7 14.0 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 10.8 2.8 14.3 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 23.8 21.4 24.9 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 6.7 8.2 6.0 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Education 12.8 17.0 10.9 ميمعتلا Health 4.5 5.6 3.9 ةحصلا Services and Other Branches 22.9 32.5 18.9 ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا Total 100 100 100 عومجملا 91 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو سنجلاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :23 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 23: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Economic Activity, Sex and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا سنجلاو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا Economic Activity and Sex نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق *ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank* Males روكذ Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 7.0 7.9 6.6 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 12.7 6.4 15.0 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 21.1 3.4 27.4 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 24.1 24.8 23.9 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 6.8 9.7 5.7 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 28.3 47.8 21.4 ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا Total 100 100 100 عومجملا Females ثانإ Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 7.2 1.4 9.4 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 6.5 2.5 8.0 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 0.2 - 0.3 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 10.4 4.4 12.8 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 2.2 0.9 2.7 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 73.5 90.8 66.8 ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا Total 100 100 100 عومجملا Both Sexes نيسنجلا لاك Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 7.0 6.8 7.1 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 11.7 5.7 13.9 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 17.7 2.8 23.2 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 21.9 21.4 22.2 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 6.0 8.2 5.2 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 35.7 55.1 28.4 ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا Total 100 100 100 عومجملا *: Includes workers in Israel and Settlements تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيمماعلا لمشي :* (-): means that the observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( 90 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس ددعو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :24 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 24: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Economic Activity and Weekly Work Hours (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس يداصتقلاا طاشنلا Economic Activity Weekly Work Hours عومجملا +.2 ..-8 Total Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 7.3 5.9 12.3 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 12.1 13.1 8.3 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 17.9 17.3 19.9 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 22.9 25.7 12.8 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 6.2 6.6 4.7 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 33.6 31.4 42.0 ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا Note: Does not include absent workers ميلامعأ نع نيبئاغلا نيمماعلا لمشت لا :ةظحلام ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو ةنهملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :25 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 25: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Occupation and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا ةنهملا Occupation نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank Legislators, Senior Officials & Managers 2.9 2.0 3.2 ايمعلا ةرادلإا وفظومو نوعرشملا Professionals, Technicians, Associates and Clerks 28.0 39.8 23.7 ةبتكلاو نودعاسملاو نوصصختملاو نوينفلا Service, Shop & Market Workers 18.8 25.0 16.5 قاوسلأا يف ةعابلاو تامدخلا لامع Skilled Agricultural & Fishery Workers 3.7 1.6 4.4 ديصلاو ةعارزلا يف ةريملا لامعلا Craft and Related Trade Workers 20.1 9.3 24.0 نيملا نم اييلإ امو فرحلا يف نومماعلا Plant & Machine Operators & Assemblers 9.0 8.6 9.1 اىوعمجمو تلالآا ومغشم Elementary Occupations 17.5 13.7 19.1 ةيلولأا نيملا Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا 99 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ةقطنملاو ةيممعلا ةلاحلاو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :26 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 26: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Sex, Employment Status and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Sex and Employment Region ةقطنملا ةيممعلا ةلاحلاو سنجلا نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Status Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank Males روكذ Employer 7.2 3.1 8.7 لمع بابرأ Self Employed 19.4 15.0 20.9 صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي Wage Employee 70.6 80.4 67.1 رجأب نومدختسم Unpaid Family Member 2.8 1.5 3.3 رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا Females ثانإ Employer 2.5 2.3 2.6 لمع بابرأ Self Employed 12.4 9.2 13.7 صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي Wage Employee 75.8 85.3 72.1 رجأب نومدختسم Unpaid Family Member 9.3 3.2 11.6 رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا Both Sexes نيسنجلا لاك Employer 6.5 3.0 7.8 لمع بابرأ Self Employed 18.3 14.1 19.8 صاخلا ميباسحل نوممعي Wage Employee 71.5 81.2 67.9 رجأب نومدختسم Unpaid Family Member 3.7 1.7 4.5 رجأ نودب ةرسأ ءاضعأ Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( عاطقلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :27 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 27: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Region and Sector (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Sectorعاطقلا Region ةقطنملا عومجملا تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا ىرخأ تاعاطق صاخ عاطق *ماع عاطق Israel and Other Total Private Sector Public Sector* Settlements Sectors West Bank .88 85.5 5.. ...5 82.. ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Gaza Strip .88 0.0 8.0 56.5 35.5 ةزغ عاطق Palestine .88 13.0 3.8 62.5 20.7 نيطسلف *: Palestinian govermental sector ينيطسمفلا يموكحلا عاطقلا :* 91 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS بسح )رثكأف ةنس 51( رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعمو ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعمو ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم :28 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( لمعلا ناكم Table 28: Average Weekly Work Hours, Monthly Work Days and Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees Aged (15 Years and Above) by Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Place of work لمعلا ناكم Indicator عومجملا تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا رشؤملا Total Israel and Gaza Strip West Bank Settlements Average Weekly Work Hours 41.1 40.2 35.3 44.2 ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم Average Monthly Work Days* 21.9 19.1 22.5 22.5 *ةيريشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم Median Daily Wage in NIS 100.0 250.0 40.0 100.0 لقيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا Average Daily Wage in NIS 125.6 254.8 62.6 118.1 لقيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم *: Includes usual or paid work days .ةيمعفلا وأ ةيدايتعلإا لمعلا مايأ لمشت :* ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( عاطقلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :29 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 29: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Region and Sector (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Sector عاطقلا Region عومجملا تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا ىرخأ تاعاطق صاخ عاطق **ماع عاطق ةقطنملا Israel and Total Settlements Other Sector Private Sector Public Sector** West Bank 149.6 254.8 164.3 114.5 119.4 ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Gaza Strip 62.6 - 105.6 31.1 95.5 ةزغ عاطق Palestine 125.6 254.8 130.8 91.0 110.4 نيطسمف **: Palestinian govermental sector ينيطسمفلا يموكحلا عاطقلا :** . (-): means that the observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :30 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 30: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees in Palestine by Region and Sex (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Sex سنجلا ةقطنملا Region عومجملا ثانإ روكذ Total Females Males West Bank 118.1 106.7 121.1 ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Gaza Strip 62.6 80.9 58.0 ةزغ عاطق Palestine 99.7 98.4 100.1 نيطسمف Note: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشت لا :ةظحلام 91 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS لمعلا ناكمو يداصتقلاا طاشنلا بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يمويلا رجلأا لدعم :31 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 31: Average Daily Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Economic Activity and Place of Work (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Place of work لمعلا ناكم Economic Activity عومجملا ليئارسا ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا يداصتقلاا طاشنلا تارمعتسملاو Total Israel and Gaza West Strip Bank Settlements Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 84.2 163.0 21.0 90.7 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 117.7 219.2 *30.6 103.5 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 208.9 283.3 *37.5 126.8 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 89.6 217.7 28.1 101.6 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage & Communication 88.9 - *29.5 *138.3 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 113.2 211.2 87.7 126.4 ىرخلأا عورفلاو تامدخلا Total 125.6 254.8 62.6 118.1 عومجملا )*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high .ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*( . (-): means that the observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( يممعلا لهؤملاو ةمدخلا تاونس بسح نيطسمف نم رجأب نيمدختسممل لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم :32 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 32: Average Monthly Wage in NIS for Wage Employees from Palestine by Length of Services in Years and Educational Qualification (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Educational Qualification يممعلا لهؤملا Length of Services in عومجملا ىمعأف طسوتم مومبد لقأف يوناث ةمدخلا تاونس Years Total Intermediate Diploma Secondary & Less and Above 0-3 2,724 2,337 2,896 .-. 4-9 3,426 3,317 3,490 1-. 10+ 3,809 3,758 3,851 +8. Total 3,265 3,164 3,326 عومجملا لكيش 55111 نم لقأ ًايرهش ًرجأا نوضاقتي نيذلا *صاخلا عاطقلا يف رجأب نيمدختسملا ددعو لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم :33 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رجلأل ىندلأا دحلا( Table 33: Average Monthly Wage in NIS and Number of Wage Employees in the Private Sector* Who Receive Less Than 1,450 NIS (Minimum Wage) in Palestine by Region, October- December, 2019 رجأب نيمدختسملا ددع لقيشلاب يرهشلا رجلأا لدعم ةقطنملا Region Number of Wage Average Monthly Wage Employees NIS West Bank 5.,1.. 1,027 ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Gaza Strip 95,600 652 ةزغ عاطق Palestine ...,288 727 نيطسمف *: Workers in Israel and Settlements and Abroad are excluded جراخلاو تارمعتسملاو ليئارسا يف نيلماعلا لمشي لا: * 91 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ،ةقطنملاو لمعلا تازايتماب ةصاخلا تارشؤملا ضعب بسح نيطسمف يف صاخلا عاطقلا يف رجأب نيمدختسممل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :34 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 34: Percentage Distribution for Wage Employees in Private Sector in Palestine by Some Indicators of Work Advantages and Region, October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا رشؤملا Indicator نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank Distribution of Wage Employees by Nature :ماودلا ةعيبط بسح رجأب نيمدختسملا عيزوت of Work: Full Time/ Permanently 96.2 91.4 98.4 مظتنم لماك تقو Part Time 1.2 1.5 1.1 يئزج لمع Temporarily / Seasonal / Casual 2.6 7.1 0.5 يمسوم /يضرع /تقؤم لمع Total 100 100 100 عومجملا Distribution of Wage Employees by :لمع دوقع رفوت بسح رجأب نيمدختسملا عيزوت Contract Availability: With Written Contract/ Limited Period 13.1 7.5 15.7 ةدودحم ةدمل بوتكم لمع دقع دجوي With Written Contract/ Unlimited Period 16.5 16.3 16.6 ةدودحم ريغ ةدمل بوتكم لمع دقع دجوي Verbal Agreement 19.1 0.2 27.7 يوفش قافتا بجومب لمعي Without Work Contract 51.3 76.0 40.0 لمع دقع نودب لمعي Total 100 100 100 عومجملا Wage Employees by Advantages Provided يتلا تازايتملإا ضعب بسح رجأب نومدختسملا by Employers: :لمعلا بحاص اهمدقي Percentage of Individuals who Contribute to 26.8 17.4 31.1 ليومت يف ةمىاسم ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن the Pension Fund ةمدخلا ةياين ةأفاكم /دعاقتلا Percentage of Individuals who Received 28.4 18.5 32.9 ةعوفدم ةيونس تازاجا ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن Annual Paid Leave Percentage of Individuals who Received Sick 30.5 19.2 35.7 ةعوفدم ةيضرم تازاجا ىمع نومصحي نيذلا ةبسن Paid Leave Percentage of Women who Received 46.5 *...1 46.3 ةعوفدم ةمومأ تازاجا ىمع نمصحي يتاوملا ةبسن Maternity Paid Leave from Employed Women تلاماعلا ءاسنلا نم رجلأا )*( Refer that the variance in this category is too high .ةئفلا هذه يف عفترم نيابتلا نا ىلا ريشت )*( . 91 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ،ةقطنملاو ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل ءامتنلااو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف نم )رثكأف ةنس 51( نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :35 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 35: Percentage Distribution of Employed Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) from Palestine by Sex, Affiliation to Workers Vocational Union and Region, October- December, 2019 Sex & Affiliation to Workers Union Region ةقطنملا ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل باستنلااو سنجلا نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank Males روكذ Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union 16.0 35.7 1.1 ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union 84.0 64.3 91.2 ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا Females ثانا Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union 26.8 .5.. 20.6 ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union 73.2 57.4 51.. ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا Both Sexes نيسنجلا لاك Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union 17.7 36.8 10.7 ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم Not Affiliated to Workers Vocational Union 82.3 63.2 89.3 ةينيملا /ةيلامعلا تاباقنمل بستنم ريغ Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( ةقطنملاو لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا بسح نيطسمف يف )ةنس 51-51( لافطلأل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :36 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 36: Percentage Distribution of Children Aged (10-17 Years) in Palestine by Labour Force Status and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا لمعلا ةوقب ةقلاعلا Labour Force Status نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank Employed 3.2 1.4 4.5 لمعي Not Working 1.6 2.2 1.1 لمعي لا Outside Labour Force 95.2 96.4 94.4 ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ Total .88 .88 .88 عومجملا 91 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ةقطنملاو ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ ءاقبلا ببسو سنجلا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 51( ةمماعلا ىوقلا جراخ دارفلأل يبسنلا عيزوتلا :37 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،)ICLS-19th ةحقنملا ILOريياعم( Table 37: Percentage Distribution of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) who Outside Labour Force in Palestine by Sex, Reason and Region (Revised ILO Standards ICLS-19th), October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا ىوقلا جراخ ءاقبلا ببسو سنجلا Sex and Reason نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا ةمماعلا Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank Males روكذ Old/ illness .13. ...5 .5.. ضرملا /نسلا ربك Housekeeping 8 . . لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا Studying/ Training 283. ...1 2... بيردتلا /ةساردلا Others .138 55.2 85.. ىرخأ بابسأ Total 100 100 100 عومجملا Females ثانا Old/ illness 13. 1.2 ... ضرملا /نسلا ربك Housekeeping ..35 2..1 ...1 لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا Studying/ Training 443. 58.. 55.1 بيردتلا /ةساردلا Others 53. 85.. ... ىرخأ بابسأ Total 100 100 100 عومجملا Both Sexes نيسنجلا لاك Old/ illness .838 81.. 8..1 ضرملا /نسلا ربك Housekeeping 2834 .1.5 .1.5 لزنملا لامعلأ غرفتلا Studying/ Training 4531 55.2 51.2 بيردتلا /ةساردلا Others .83. 82.. 5.2 ىرخأ بابسأ Total 100 100 100 عومجملا ،ةقطنملاو طاشنلا عون بسح نيطسمف نم رجلأا ةعوفدملا ريغ ةطشنلأا يف نيكراشملا )رثكأف ةنس 51( دارفلأا ةبسن :38 لودج 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت Table 38:Percentage of Individuals Aged (15 Years and Above) who Participated in Unpaid Activities from Palestine by Type of Unpaid Activity and Region, October- December, 2019 Region ةقطنملا Type of Unpaid Activity نيطسمف ةزغ عاطق ةيبرغلا ةفضلا رجلأا عوفدملا ريغ طاشنلا عون Palestine Gaza Strip West Bank Unpaid Trainee Work 83. ... ..8 رجلأا عوفدم ريغ بردتم Volunteer Work 831 ..1 ... يعوطتلا لمعلا Own- Use Production Work 431 5.. ..8 يتاذلا كلايتسلال جاتنلاا Own- Use Providers of Service for Household ..34 11.1 11.. ةرسلأا ىدل رجلأا عوفدم ريغ يتامدخ لمع 91 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 9102 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةمماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS 9152 ،لوأ نوناك -لوأ نيرشت ،ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف رسلاا سأرتت يتلا ثانلاا ةبسن :39 لودج Table 39: Percentage of Females Headed Households in Palestine by Region, October- December, 2019 Region رسلاا سأرتت ىتلا ثانلاا ةبسن ةقطنملا Percentage of Females Headed Households West Bank 88.5 ةيبرغلا ةفضلا Gaza Strip 1.5 ةزغ عاطق Palestine 10.8 نيطسمف 92 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 2019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن 2019 لوأ نوناك-لوأ نيرشت ،سنجلاو ةقطنملا بسح نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 18( ةمماعلا ىوقمل ةيسيئرلا تارشؤملا Main Indicators of Labour Force (18 Years and Above) in Palestine by Region and Sex, October- December, 2019 Region and Sex سنجلاو ةقطنملا Indicator Palestine نيطسمف Gaza Strip ةزغ عاطق West Bank ةيبرغلا ةفضلا رشؤملا عومجملا ثانا روكذ عومجملا ثانا روكذ عومجملا ثانا روكذ Total Females Males Total Females Males Total Females Males Labour Force Participation Rate 48.2 19.5 76.2 45.5 20.9 70.1 49.8 18.7 79.8 ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن Employment Rate 76.3 62.0 79.8 57.7 42.7 62.2 86.5 75.1 89.1 ةلامعلا ةبسن Unemployment Rate 23.7 38.0 20.2 42.3 57.3 37.8 13.5 24.9 10.9 ةلاطبلا ةبسن Percentage Distribution of Employed by بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا Economic Activity يداصتقلاا طاشنلا Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 6.7 7.1 6.6 6.6 1.4 7.6 6.7 9.3 6.3 امسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 11.5 6.5 12.5 5.6 2.5 6.3 13.7 8.0 14.8 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 17.9 0.2 21.3 2.8 - 3.4 23.4 0.3 27.8 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 21.5 10.4 23.6 21.1 4.4 24.5 21.6 12.8 23.3 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 6.1 2.2 6.9 8.1 0.9 9.6 5.4 2.7 5.9 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 36.3 73.6 29.1 55.7 90.8 48.6 29.2 66.9 21.9 ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن Craft and Related Trade Workers 4.9 23.2 9.3 3.8 10.4 24.3 5.4 27.9 نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا 20.2 Elementary Occupation Workers 16.8 5.3 19.1 13.1 2.5 15.3 18.2 6.4 20.4 ةيلولأا نهملا Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements 13.2 0.8 15.6 - - - 18.0 1.1 21.3 تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن Percentage Distribution of Employed by بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا Employment Status ةيممعلا ةلاحلا Employers 6.6 2.5 7.4 3.0 2.3 3.1 8.0 2.6 9.0 لمع بابرأ Self - Employed 18.5 12.4 19.6 14.0 9.2 14.9 20.1 13.7 21.3 صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا Wage Employees 71.7 75.9 70.9 81.4 85.3 80.6 68.2 72.2 67.4 رجأب نيمدختسملا Unpaid Family Members 3.2 9.1 2.0 1.7 3.2 1.3 3.7 11.4 2.3 رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ Average Weekly Work Hours* 41.1 34.9 42.8 35.2 31.4 36.2 44.1 36.5 46.2 *ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم Average Monthly Work Days* 22.5 23.2 22.3 22.6 25.0 21.9 22.5 22.4 22.5 *ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم Median Daily Net Wage in NIS* 96.2 96.2 96.2 40.3 80.6 38.5 103.8 100.0 103.8 *لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا Average Daily Net Wage in NIS* 100.6 98.4 101.1 63.1 80.9 58.6 119.3 106.7 122.8 *لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم Note: :ةظحلام *: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:* (-) in tables means observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( 30 2019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ن PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 2019-2017 ,نيطسمف يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and Above) in Palestine, 2017- 2019 Indicator 2019 Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Q1-2019 2018 Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q2-2018 Q1-2018 2017 Q4-2017 Q3-2017 Q2-2017 Q1-2017 رشؤملا Labour Force Participation Rate 44.3 44.4 44.2 44.2 44.3 43.5 44.1 43.9 42.7 43.1 44.0 44.2 44.9 43.8 44.0 ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن Employment Rate 74.7 76.0 75.4 74.0 73.2 73.8 75.8 73.1 72.6 73.5 74.3 75.3 73.3 73.7 75.9 ةلامعلا ةبسن Revised Unemployment Rate 25.3 24.0 24.6 26.0 26.8 26.2 24.2 26.9 27.4 26.5 25.7 24.7 26.7 26.3 24.1 حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم Time- related underemployment and unemployment 26.8 25.5 26.1 27.4 28.5 27.9 25.8 28.6 29.1 28.1 27.6 26.4 28.5 28.2 26.7 تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا Unemployment and potential labour force 31.5 30.3 31.0 32.1 32.8 33.2 31.4 34.0 34.8 32.9 31.0 29.9 31.6 31.4 29.6 ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا Labour Underutilization 32.9 31.7 32.4 33.4 34.4 34.7 32.8 35.5 36.2 34.4 32.0 31.5 33.2 33.1 32.0 لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا Activity يداصتقلاا Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 6.1 7.0 6.1 5.7 5.4 6.3 6.0 5.9 7.0 6.5 6.7 6.7 6.3 7.0 6.8 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 12.3 11.7 12.2 13.0 12.2 13.0 13.3 13.2 13.1 12.6 13.1 13.0 12.8 13.1 13.4 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 17.4 17.7 18.0 16.9 16.8 17.7 18.2 18.5 17.4 16.7 17.2 17.2 18.1 16.4 16.9 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 22.6 21.9 22.9 22.7 22.8 21.7 20.9 22.3 22.2 21.4 21.6 21.5 22.5 21.5 20.8 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 5.9 6.0 5.4 5.9 6.1 6.2 5.8 6.4 6.2 6.2 6.5 6.0 6.6 6.9 6.5 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 35.7 35.7 35.4 35.8 36.7 35.1 35.8 33.7 34.1 36.6 35.1 35.6 33.5 35.1 35.7 ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن Craft and Related Trade Workers 20.1 20.1 20.3 20.1 19.9 19.8 19.2 20.3 20.8 19.0 18.9 18.9 19.1 19.1 18.7 نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا Elementary Occupation Workers 17.3 17.5 17.3 17.7 17.0 17.5 18.1 17.3 16.9 17.8 18.9 18.2 19.0 18.8 19.6 ةيلولأا نهملا Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements 13.2 12.9 13.8 13.1 12.9 13.3 13.1 13.7 13.6 13.0 13.0 12.3 12.7 13.1 13.8 تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا Status ةيممعلا Employers 6.5 6.5 6.4 6.5 6.7 7.1 7.3 7.1 7.1 6.7 6.5 7.0 6.7 6.2 6.1 لمع بابرأ Self - Employed 18.1 18.3 18.4 18.1 17.8 18.9 18.3 18.9 19.8 18.7 18.6 18.2 18.8 19.0 18.3 صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا Wage Employees 71.4 71.5 71.2 71.3 71.8 69.7 70.1 69.5 68.5 70.7 70.4 70.1 69.7 70.5 71.3 رجأب نيمدختسملا Unpaid Family Members 4.0 3.7 4.0 4.1 3.7 4.3 4.3 4.5 4.6 3.9 4.5 4.7 4.8 4.3 4.3 رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ Average Weekly Work Hours* 41.8 41.2 42.8 41.5 41.6 41.8 41.4 42.3 41.8 41.6 41.9 41.8 42.4 41.4 42.0 *ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم Average Monthly Work Days* 22.7 22.5 22.8 23.2 22.5 22.7 22.7 22.7 23.0 22.5 22.8 23.1 23.1 22.9 22.2 *ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم Median Daily Net Wage in NIS* 96.2 96.2 96.2 96.2 96.2 90.0 96.1 90.0 90.0 84.6 76.9 80.0 76.9 76.9 76.9 *لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا Average Daily Net Wage in NIS* 100.9 99.7 105.7 100.0 98.3 94.7 97.9 95.3 93.3 91.8 87.2 88.6 85.2 88.5 86.5 *لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم Note: :ةظحلام *: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:* Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017 2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q 31 PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 2019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBSن 2019 -2017 ،ةيبرغلا ةفضلا يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and above) in the West Bank, 2017- 2019 Indicator 2019 Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Q1-2019 2018 Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q2-2018 Q1-2018 2017 Q4-2017 Q3-2017 Q2-2017 Q1-2017 رشؤملا Labour Force Participation Rate 46.4 46.2 46.1 46.5 46.7 45.9 47.1 46.6 45.1 44.8 45.6 45.7 46.2 45.8 45.6 ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن Employment Rate 85.4 86.3 86.7 85.0 83.6 82.7 84.2 83.0 81.5 81.9 81.6 83.1 81.4 79.9 81.5 ةلامعلا ةبسن Revised Unemployment Rate 14.6 13.7 13.3 15.0 16.4 17.3 15.8 17.0 18.5 18.1 18.4 16.9 18.6 20.1 18.5 حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم Time- related underemployment and unemployment 15.9 15.0 14.4 16.2 17.8 18.8 17.2 18.7 19.9 19.5 20.2 18.3 20.5 21.9 20.8 تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا Unemployment and potential labour force 15.7 14.8 14.6 16.0 17.3 18.1 16.5 17.8 19.5 18.8 19.2 17.6 19.5 21.0 19.4 ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا Labour Underutilization 16.9 16.2 15.7 17.1 18.8 19.6 17.9 19.4 20.9 20.2 21.0 19.0 21.4 22.7 21.7 لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا Activity يداصتقلاا Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 6.5 7.1 6.8 6.4 5.7 6.5 6.3 6.1 7.4 6.4 7.3 6.9 6.7 7.8 7.8 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 14.4 13.9 14.3 15.1 14.2 15.6 16.0 15.6 15.3 15.4 16.0 15.9 15.7 15.9 16.4 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 22.3 23.2 23.1 21.3 21.5 22.9 23.8 23.6 22.4 21.6 21.9 22.3 23.0 20.8 21.3 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 22.8 22.2 22.6 23.2 23.2 21.6 20.7 22.1 21.9 21.9 21.7 21.9 22.9 21.5 20.6 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 4.9 5.2 4.2 4.9 5.3 5.3 4.7 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.7 4.9 5.5 6.6 6.0 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 29.1 28.4 29.0 29.1 30.1 28.1 28.5 27.1 27.5 29.2 27.4 28.1 26.2 27.3 27.8 ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن Craft and Related Trade Workers 23.8 24.0 24.3 23.5 23.3 23.4 22.9 24.1 24.2 22.6 22.7 22.7 22.8 22.9 22.3 نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا Elementary Occupation Workers 18.8 19.1 18.7 19.0 18.4 18.9 19.9 18.4 17.9 18.7 19.9 19.0 20.1 19.8 20.4 ةيلولأا نهملا Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements 17.8 17.7 18.5 17.5 17.4 18.2 17.7 18.3 18.6 18.1 18.4 17.3 17.9 18.6 19.9 تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا Status ةيممعلا Employers 7.7 7.8 7.6 7.8 7.6 8.4 8.7 8.3 8.5 8.1 7.8 8.5 7.9 7.4 7.4 لمع بابرأ Self - Employed 19.5 19.8 19.6 19.5 19.1 20.1 19.8 19.9 20.7 20.0 20.4 20.1 20.0 21.2 20.2 صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا Wage Employees 68.3 67.9 68.4 68.0 68.8 66.7 66.8 66.7 65.9 67.6 66.7 66.1 66.6 66.5 67.5 رجأب نيمدختسملا Unpaid Family Members 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.7 4.5 4.8 4.7 5.1 4.9 4.3 5.1 5.3 5.5 4.9 4.9 رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ Average Weekly Work Hours* 44.1 44.2 45.1 43.7 43.6 43.8 43.5 43.8 43.8 44.2 44.2 44.1 44.4 43.8 44.4 *ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم Average Monthly Work Days* 22.8 22.5 22.9 23.3 22.5 22.8 22.6 22.8 23.0 22.7 22.9 23.2 23.1 23.0 22.4 *ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم Median Daily Net Wage in NIS* 100.0 100.0 103.9 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 96.2 96.2 96.2 96.2 92.3 *لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا Average Daily Net Wage in NIS* 118.9 118.1 127.8 116.6 113.7 109.4 112.2 110.4 107.9 106.4 101.8 102.3 98.9 104.1 101.9 *لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم Note: :ةظحلام *: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:* Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017 2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q 32 2019 عبارلا عبرلا ،ةلماعلا ىوقلا حسم :PCBS ن PCBS: labour Force Survey, Q4- 2019 2019 -2017 ،ةزغ عاطق يف )رثكأف ةنس 15( ةمماعلا ىوقلا ىمع تأرط يتلا ةيساسلأا تاريغتلا Basic Changes in the Labour Force Indicators (15 Years and Above) in Gaza Strip, 2017- 2019 Indicator 2019 Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Q1-2019 2018 Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q2-2018 Q1-2018 2017 Q4-2017 Q3-2017 Q2-2017 Q1-2017 رشؤملا Labour Force Participation Rate 40.9 41.4 41.2 40.5 40.4 39.6 39.3 39.4 38.8 40.4 41.4 41.7 42.7 40.4 41.3 ةكراشملا ةمماعلا ىوقلا ةبسن Employment Rate 54.9 57.3 54.9 53.3 53.7 56.9 59.1 54.1 55.7 58.3 61.2 60.6 58.3 61.6 65.2 ةلامعلا ةبسن Revised Unemployment Rate 45.1 42.7 45.1 46.7 46.3 43.1 40.9 45.9 44.3 41.7 38.8 39.4 41.7 38.4 34.8 حقنملا ةلاطبلا لدعم Time- related underemployment and unemployment 47.1 44.5 47.1 48.6 48.4 45.0 42.7 47.6 46.4 43.8 41.0 41.6 43.3 40.5 37.7 تقولاب ةمصتملا ةصقانلا ةلامعلاو ةلاطبلا Unemployment and potential labour force 55.6 53.4 55.7 56.8 56.6 55.7 54.2 58.2 57.2 53.4 48.9 49.4 50.7 48.3 45.9 ةممتحملا ةمماعلا ىوقلاو ةلاطبلا Labour Underutilization 57.2 54.9 57.3 58.3 58.3 57.2 55.6 59.6 58.8 55.0 50.7 51.2 52.0 50.1 48.3 لمعمل صقانلا مادختسلاا Percentage Distribution of Employed by Economic طاشنلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا Activity يداصتقلاا Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry 4.7 6.8 3.9 3.6 4.3 5.7 5.2 5.2 5.7 6.8 5.4 6.2 5.5 5.1 4.7 كامسلأا ديصو ةجارحلاو ديصلاو ةعارزلا Mining, Quarrying and Manufacturing 6.2 5.7 6.0 6.7 6.4 6.0 5.8 6.0 6.8 5.3 6.1 5.9 5.7 6.5 6.4 ةيميوحتلا ةعانصلاو رجاحملاو نيدعتلا Construction 3.4 2.8 3.3 4.1 3.2 3.5 2.6 3.7 3.6 4.1 5.8 4.8 5.9 5.7 6.9 دييشتلاو ءانبلا Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels 22.0 21.4 24.0 21.3 21.6 21.8 21.5 23.0 23.1 20.0 21.1 20.3 21.7 21.2 21.2 قدانفلاو معاطملاو ةراجتلا Transportation, Storage and Communication 8.6 8.2 8.8 8.9 8.5 8.6 8.9 9.0 8.4 8.1 8.4 8.8 9.5 7.9 7.5 تلااصتلااو نيزختلاو لقنلا Services and Other Branches 55.1 55.1 54.0 55.4 56.0 54.4 56.0 53.1 52.4 55.7 53.2 54.0 51.6 53.7 53.3 ىرخلاا عورفلاو تامدخلا Percentage of Employment by Selected Occupations ةراتخملا نهملا ضعب يف نيمماعلا ةبسن Craft and Related Trade Workers 9.4 9.3 8.7 10.1 9.8 9.7 9.0 8.9 11.4 9.8 10.0 9.5 10.0 10.0 10.4 نهملا نم اهيلإ امو فرحلا Elementary Occupation Workers 13.4 13.7 13.7 13.4 12.6 14.2 13.1 14.3 13.8 15.7 16.7 16.3 16.6 16.1 18.4 ةيلولأا نهملا Percentage of Employment in Israel & Settlements - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيمماعلا ةبسن Percentage Distribution of Employed by Employment ةلاحلا بسح نيمماعمل يبسنلا عيزوتلا Status ةيممعلا Employers 3.2 3.0 3.2 2.8 4.0 3.4 3.5 3.7 3.3 3.2 3.4 3.4 3.7 3.3 3.2 لمع بابرأ Self - Employed 14.3 14.1 15.2 14.1 13.7 15.6 14.1 15.9 17.3 15.3 14.2 13.5 15.6 13.5 14.1 صاخلا مهباسحل نيمماعلا Wage Employees 80.5 81.2 79.2 80.8 80.5 78.0 79.3 77.7 75.6 78.8 79.3 80.0 77.1 80.2 79.8 رجأب نيمدختسملا Unpaid Family Members 2.0 1.7 2.4 2.3 1.8 3.0 3.1 2.7 3.8 2.7 3.1 3.1 3.6 3.0 2.9 رجأ نودب ةرسلأا ءاضعأ Average Weekly Work Hours* 35.6 35.3 37.4 36.6 37.2 37.3 36.8 38.9 37.4 36.3 37.6 37.4 38.3 37.1 37.8 *ةيعوبسلأا لمعلا تاعاس لدعم Average Monthly Work Days* 22.7 22.5 22.8 22.8 22.6 22.6 22.8 22.6 23.0 22.1 22.6 22.9 23.0 22.8 21.9 *ةيرهشلا لمعلا مايأ لدعم Median Daily Net Wage in NIS* 40.0 40.0 38.5 40.0 42.0 44.2 50.0 39.4 42.3 40.5 40.0 40.0 38.5 40.0 40.0 *لكيشلاب يمويلا طيسولا رجلأا Average Daily Net Wage in NIS* 61.2 62.6 55.9 62.5 63.2 63.1 67.0 60.2 62.6 62.1 59.5 62.4 56.8 59.9 58.7 *لكيشلاب ةيمويلا ةرجلأا لدعم Note: :ةظحلام *: Workers in Israel and Settlements are excluded تارمعتسملاو ليئارسإ يف نيطسمف نم نيمماعلا لمشي لا:* Q: Quarter, Example: Q1-2017 means: First Quarter of 2017 2017 ماع نم لولأا عبرلا ينعت Q1-2017 :ًلاثمف ،ةنسلا نم عبرلا ينعت :Q (-) in tables means observations are too small. .تادهاشملا نم يفاك ددع دوجو مدع ينعت )-( 33 Attachments Original document

