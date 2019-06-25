Log in
The Lanier Law Firm's Rick Meadow Named to Board of Directors of Guatemalan Charity

06/25/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

HOUSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran attorney Rick Meadow, the National Mass Tort Leader and Director of Business Development for The Lanier Law Firm, has been named to the board of directors of the Guatemala SANA Children's Project, a nonprofit that provides much-needed health care and educational services in the troubled nation.

The Guatemala SANA Children's Project was founded in 2008 by Dr. Rafael Espada, a Houston heart surgeon who served as Vice President of Guatemala from 2008 to 2012. The organization is based in the mountainous southern region of the country in the town of Santa Maria de Jesus, which has a population of 30,000. In 2018, the organization provided health care and dental services to more than 5,000 residents, in addition to preschool education and support for other community projects.

"The firm has supported Guatemala SANA for several years, and I have come to know the staff of the organization through my firm's tireless work," says Mr. Meadow. "I am honored to now have a more active role in helping to guide this mission and increase awareness of the needs and opportunities in the region."

Mr. Meadow has advocated for the rights of individuals who have been harmed by pharmaceuticals, medical devices, asbestos, negligent doctors, defective products, construction defects, lead poisoning, and by motor vehicles. He is a member of Plaintiffs' Steering Committees for several multidistrict litigations across the U.S. and has served on numerous panels exploring issues affecting the medical and legal communities.

"Rick is passionate and collaborative in every aspect of his life, and Guatemala SANA will benefit greatly from his active involvement," said firm founder Mark Lanier. "I'm confident that by providing these basic services we also provide building blocks of hope for the future of the country."

Learn more about the Guatemala SANA Children's Project at: http://www.guatemalasana.com.

The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. For close to 30 years, the firm has worked tirelessly to find unique solutions to its clients' unique needs. The firm is composed of more than 60 skilled attorneys, practicing in a broad array of areas, including business fraud, asbestos exposure, entertainment law, and others. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:
J.D. Cargill
713-659-5200
jdc@lanierlawfirm.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lanier-law-firms-rick-meadow-named-to-board-of-directors-of-guatemalan-charity-300874496.html

SOURCE Lanier Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2019
