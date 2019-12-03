The Lash Lounge : Achieves Major Milestone with 100th Salon Opening in New Orleans

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lash Lounge ®, the premier eyelash salon franchise, is proud to announce the milestone opening of its 100th location. Marking the brand's debut in Louisiana, the 100th salon is located in New Orleans at 421 N. Carrollton Avenue, Suite 2A, and will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. Attendees will receive a limited-time offer to book a full set of classic lashes for $99; meet The Lash Lounge Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Anna Phillips; The Lash Lounge CEO and President Meg Roberts and enter for a chance to win giveaways, including gift certificates to local fitness and beauty brands and more.

Over the past year, The Lash Lounge has experienced explosive growth, fueled by its partnership with franchise-focused growth equity firm Franworth ®. Led by a team of franchise industry experts, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. In addition to its 100th milestone opening, Franworth's support has positioned The Lash Lounge for continued expansion over the next several years, with nearly 200 units currently under development nationwide.

"Since enlisting Franworth to assist us with rapidly scaling our business, we have consistently accelerated our growth throughout the country, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate the monumental opening of our 100th salon," said Meg Roberts, CEO and President of The Lash Lounge. "As pioneers in the single-service boutique beauty segment, we offer premium services and high-quality products that simply can't be found anywhere else. We look forward to celebrating our most recent grand opening with the residents of this one-of-a-kind city and introducing the New Orleans community to The Lash Lounge's signature experience."

The Lash Lounge New Orleans – Mid City salon is owned and operated by new franchisees Jeremie Ertle and Jamie Larson. Both are experienced sales and management professionals in the New Orleans community. Larson has been a lash artist for seven years and recently became a certified trainer for The Lash Lounge. Together, the duo will bring two additional salons to Louisiana over the next few years.

"Jeremie and I are extremely excited and honored to be a part of this milestone achievement for The Lash Lounge brand," said Larson. "We've been interested in opening an eyelash franchise for several years and are so thankful to have finally found a partner whose values align with ours. With advancements in resources, training and capital, the brand has truly refined the art of customized lash applications and we're excited to become New Orleans's destination for premier eyelash extensions and services."

The Lash Lounge in New Orleans, located at 421 N. Carrollton Avenue, will be open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.thelashlounge.com/la-new-orleans-mid-city/ or call (504) 569-5364.

The Lash Lounge is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, with franchise opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S., including Denver, Chicago, Nashville and Baton Rouge. For more information about franchising opportunities with The Lash Lounge, visit thelashloungefranchising.com .

For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com .

About The Lash Lounge

The Lash Lounge is a premier eyelash salon headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. and currently operates 100 franchise and corporate salons across the United States. The company was founded in 2006 by Anna Phillips and is the first franchise concept of its kind, specializing in customized eyelash extensions and other non-invasive beauty services, including lash lifts, tinting and threading, among others. A comprehensive training model has been developed to ensure a visit to any Lash Lounge exceeds industry standards and guest satisfaction. The tried and true methods have been seamlessly replicated in each salon to simplify beauty routines and help guests face the world with confidence. For more information about The Lash Lounge and franchise opportunities, please visit www.thelashlounge.com .

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. The company's executive board includes Founder, CEO and Managing Director John Rotche, CFE; Managing Director and Partner David Barr; and Partner Drew Brees. Franworth's Leadership Team includes seasoned franchise executives President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Keil; General Counsel and Chief of Staff Jonathan Koudelka; and Chief Financial Officer David Taccolini. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes Title Boxing Club®, The Lash Lounge®, CITYROW®, LIVE WELL® and SPRINGWELL Exercise Clinic®, Madison Reed Color Bar® and skoah®. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Alexya Williams

(754) 888-6302

awilliams@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lash-lounge-achieves-major-milestone-with-100th-salon-opening-in-new-orleans-300968187.html

SOURCE The Lash Lounge