The Latest Black Friday Cell Phone Deals (2019): Top iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, OnePlus & Android Smartphone Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

We’re listing the top cell phone Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on top-selling line plans & unlocked Google, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Motorola & Huawei

Cell phone Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8, OnePlus 7T Pro and Huawei P30 Pro mobile phone deals by clicking the links below.

Best cell phone deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Whether for communicating with family or using maps while traveling in a new country, cell phones have become a staple in one’s everyday life. Choosing a smartphone can be a daunting task with the plethora of mobile options available at different price points. However, one can avail of smartphone plans and unlocked iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, LG and more Android cell phones from trusted carriers. Sprint, Verizon Wireless and Boost Mobile are among the top carriers that offer a wide range of affordable monthly plans and unlocked versions of the latest mobile phones. Existing Apple or Android users can further taken their phones to their telecom of choice and avail of trade in options for more savings.

What store has the best deals on Black Friday? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.

According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. In addition to offering free shipping with no minimum order during Black Friday last year, Amazon’s extensive selection of items, hassle-free shopping experience, and customized gift guides makes it the most attractive shopping option for holiday shoppers.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005095/en/