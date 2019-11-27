The Latest Black Friday Cell Phone Deals (2019): Top iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, OnePlus & Android Smartphone Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

Cell phone Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8, OnePlus 7T Pro and Huawei P30 Pro mobile phone deals by clicking the links below.
Best cell phone deals:
-
Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10+ & more Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest flagship S10 and Note10 Samsung Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage, at Sprint.com
-
Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB iPhone 11 models with leases and line plans at Sprint
-
Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - check the latest discounts on flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers at Sprint
-
Save up to $1,000 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
-
Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
-
Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40
-
Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
-
Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a
Whether for communicating with family or using maps while traveling in a new country, cell phones have become a staple in one’s everyday life. Choosing a smartphone can be a daunting task with the plethora of mobile options available at different price points. However, one can avail of smartphone plans and unlocked iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, LG and more Android cell phones from trusted carriers. Sprint, Verizon Wireless and Boost Mobile are among the top carriers that offer a wide range of affordable monthly plans and unlocked versions of the latest mobile phones. Existing Apple or Android users can further taken their phones to their telecom of choice and avail of trade in options for more savings.
What store has the best deals on Black Friday? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.
According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. In addition to offering free shipping with no minimum order during Black Friday last year, Amazon’s extensive selection of items, hassle-free shopping experience, and customized gift guides makes it the most attractive shopping option for holiday shoppers.
Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005095/en/