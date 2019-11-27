Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Latest Black Friday Cell Phone Deals (2019): Top iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, OnePlus & Android Smartphone Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 07:41pm EST

We’re listing the top cell phone Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on top-selling line plans & unlocked Google, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Motorola & Huawei

Cell phone Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8, OnePlus 7T Pro and Huawei P30 Pro mobile phone deals by clicking the links below.

Best cell phone deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Whether for communicating with family or using maps while traveling in a new country, cell phones have become a staple in one’s everyday life. Choosing a smartphone can be a daunting task with the plethora of mobile options available at different price points. However, one can avail of smartphone plans and unlocked iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, LG and more Android cell phones from trusted carriers. Sprint, Verizon Wireless and Boost Mobile are among the top carriers that offer a wide range of affordable monthly plans and unlocked versions of the latest mobile phones. Existing Apple or Android users can further taken their phones to their telecom of choice and avail of trade in options for more savings.

What store has the best deals on Black Friday? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.

According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. In addition to offering free shipping with no minimum order during Black Friday last year, Amazon’s extensive selection of items, hassle-free shopping experience, and customized gift guides makes it the most attractive shopping option for holiday shoppers.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pNest Thermostat and Hello Video Doorbell Black Friday 2019 Deals Listed by Deal Answers
BU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 【Delayed】Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Revision to Earnings Forecast
PU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Summary for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020.
PU
09:02pSouth Korea plans to shut down up to 15 coal-fired power plants for winter
RE
09:02pOil drops as U.S. inventory build, record output rekindles supply worries
RE
09:01pGlobal Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
08:58pNATIONAL ELECTRONICS : $540M Business Growth Fund adds to Australia's $30B private capital investment sector
PU
08:55pCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : to be taken private for up to $1.2 billion
RE
08:49pREADING INTERNATIONAL : Consolidated Theatres Announces Exciting Renovation Plans for Kahala Location
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources
3ACRUX LIMITED : ACRUX : AGM Script Opens in a new Window
4ALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to Double U.S. Seasonal Hiring --Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group