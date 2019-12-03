Log in
The Latest Bluetooth Speaker & Subwoofer Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Top Klipsch, Bose, UE, Bose, Sonos & JBL Speaker Deals Shared by Retail Fuse

12/03/2019

Save on Bluetooth speaker & subwoofer deals during Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best Bang & Olufsen, JBL, Klipsch, Sonos, UE & Bose speaker deals

In search of the best speaker deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Retail Fuse have found the best savings on UE, Klipsch, Bang and Olufsen, Sonos, JBL and Bose Bluetooth speakers, subwoofers and home theater speaker systems. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best speaker & subwoofer deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Quality, style and reliability are all important when setting up a home theater system. Combining a UE Bluetooth speaker with a Klipsch subwoofer would provide high-fidelity sound when watching movies or listening to music. Another option for a portable speaker is the BeoLab 50 from Bang and Olufsen with high levels of bass power and reach, giving a loud and clear sound experience even without a subwoofer.

How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday? Black Friday discounts on items generally last through the weekend up to Cyber Monday. Most retailers attempt to finish the annual shopping holiday strongly by offering new online-only deals and other special promotions on Cyber Monday.

Due to the wide variety of sales offered by both Walmart and Amazon, last year the two retailers garnered over 80% of total sales made on Cyber Monday.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
