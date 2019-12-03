The Latest Bluetooth Speaker & Subwoofer Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Top Klipsch, Bose, UE, Bose, Sonos & JBL Speaker Deals Shared by Retail Fuse

In search of the best speaker deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Retail Fuse have found the best savings on UE, Klipsch, Bang and Olufsen, Sonos, JBL and Bose Bluetooth speakers, subwoofers and home theater speaker systems. Links to the best live deals are listed below.
Best speaker & subwoofer deals:
Save up to 66% off on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless, portable, home theater & smart speakers at Walmart - click the link for the latest speaker deals from top-rated brands such as Bose, Sonos, JBL, Sony & more audio brands
Save up to 60% off on JBL Charge & Flip Bluetooth speakers, JBL Boomboxes, soundbars & wireless headphones - at the JBL online store
Shop the full range of Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday holiday deals and save up to 20% - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com sale (starts 11/28)
Save up to $150 on select UE, Klipsch & Bang & Olufsen at the Guitar Center Online Store
Save up to 50% on Bang & Olufsen, Logitech UE & Klipsch speakers and subwoofers at Amazon
Save on Logitech UE (Ultimate Ears) portable & wireless Bluetooth speakers at Amazon
Save up to $400 on Klipsch speakers, subwoofers & home theater systems at Amazon
Save up to $200 on Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speakers at Amazon
Save up to $199 on Bose SoundLink, SoundTouch & Companion Series wireless & home theater speakers at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Quality, style and reliability are all important when setting up a home theater system. Combining a UE Bluetooth speaker with a Klipsch subwoofer would provide high-fidelity sound when watching movies or listening to music. Another option for a portable speaker is the BeoLab 50 from Bang and Olufsen with high levels of bass power and reach, giving a loud and clear sound experience even without a subwoofer.
How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday? Black Friday discounts on items generally last through the weekend up to Cyber Monday. Most retailers attempt to finish the annual shopping holiday strongly by offering new online-only deals and other special promotions on Cyber Monday.
Due to the wide variety of sales offered by both Walmart and Amazon, last year the two retailers garnered over 80% of total sales made on Cyber Monday.
