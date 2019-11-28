Log in
The Latest Facebook Portal Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Facebook Portal Mini, Portal TV & Portal+ Deals Listed by Retail Fuse

11/28/2019

Deals experts compare the best Facebook Portal smart video calling device deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019

Compare the top Portal by Facebook deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Facebook Portal, Portal TV, Portal Mini and Portal Plus smart video calling devices listed below by the deals team at Retail Fuse.

Best Facebook Portal deals:

Save up to $50 on Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling Devices - check live prices on the top-rated Facebook Portal and Portal Plus devices at Amazon

Portal by Facebook available at Walmart - check the latest price on the top-rated Facebook Portal video calling device

Save on Facebook Portal TV at Amazon - enables video calls with TVs and comes with Amazon Alexa voice controls and Augmented Reality visual effects

Save on Facebook Portal Plus at Amazon - featuring 1080p HD video, 15.6” display, Smart Camera AI technology, call encryption and built-in Alexa

Best smart home deals:

Save up to $60 on Lenovo smart displays with Google Assistant at Walmart - enjoy all the functionality of Google Assistant with an 8 inch smart display

Save up to 82% on a wide range of smart home security cameras, thermostats, smart locks & assistants - at Walmart

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Facebook Portal is the right device for those looking to enjoy seamless video calling experience. It is engineered with a smart camera that can automatically zoom and pan. This device also comes with an inbuilt Alexa. Facebook is offering different Portal models such as Portal Mini, Portal+, and Portal TV.

What is the origin of Black Friday? Black Friday’s informal name stems from its impact on major US cities, as the high volume of shoppers rushing to take advantage of big discounts from retailers would cause severe traffic along with vehicular accidents.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
