Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Latest Luggage Black Friday Deals of 2019: Top Away Travel, Olympia, TUMI, Samsonite & Travelpro Suitcase Deals Listed by Saver Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Check out our list of the top luggage & suitcase Black Friday 2019 deals and save on top-selling soft & hard luggage from trusted brands such as Samsonite, Away Travel, American Tourister & Briggs & Riley

Black Friday luggage and suitcase deals are here. Experts at Saver Trends have compared the best Away Travel, TUMI, Samsonite, Olympia, Briggs and Riley, Travelpro and American Tourister hard luggage and soft side suitcase deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best luggage deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Packing and securing belongings for travel is made easier with the right suitcase or hard luggage. Away Travel carries a wide range of lightweight suitcases designed with modern travelers in mind. Samsonite has zipperless luggage for greater security while American Tourister has luggage sets offering better versatility when traveling. Briggs and Riley has suitcases that are expandable by a few inches for added space. Meanwhile, Olympia has the best bags for adventure seekers and TravelPro has the most stylish options.

Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Retail giants Walmart and Amazon deliver the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the widest selection of products.

Amazon reported sales of 180 million items online in 2018 during the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday. With an impressive selection of products to choose from, shoppers can take advantage of the convenient shopping experience and curated gift recommendations made available by the retailer.

Walmart’s online revenues increased by 23% year-on-year during Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year, whilst Amazon’s grew by 25% (according to data from research firm Edison Trends).

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:07pLSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Provides Update on Its Pryor, Oklahoma and El Dorado, Arkansas Facilities
BU
04:07pHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
04:06pHow LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
04:06pBLUESCOPE STEEL : Affirms Solid First Half Outlook
AQ
04:06pPHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:06pMAYNE PHARMA : Aspires To Specialisation
AQ
04:06pBIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pBENEFITFOCUS : Awarded the 2019 Excellence in Workplace Diversity Award
PR
04:06pBGC PARTNERS : Scheduled to Webcast Presentation at Nasdaq's 41st Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019
PR
04:06pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Maggie Yuen Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of Penumbra
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group