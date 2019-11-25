The Latest Luggage Black Friday Deals of 2019: Top Away Travel, Olympia, TUMI, Samsonite & Travelpro Suitcase Deals Listed by Saver Trends

Check out our list of the top luggage & suitcase Black Friday 2019 deals and save on top-selling soft & hard luggage from trusted brands such as Samsonite, Away Travel, American Tourister & Briggs & Riley

Black Friday luggage and suitcase deals are here. Experts at Saver Trends have compared the best Away Travel, TUMI, Samsonite, Olympia, Briggs and Riley, Travelpro and American Tourister hard luggage and soft side suitcase deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best luggage deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Packing and securing belongings for travel is made easier with the right suitcase or hard luggage. Away Travel carries a wide range of lightweight suitcases designed with modern travelers in mind. Samsonite has zipperless luggage for greater security while American Tourister has luggage sets offering better versatility when traveling. Briggs and Riley has suitcases that are expandable by a few inches for added space. Meanwhile, Olympia has the best bags for adventure seekers and TravelPro has the most stylish options.

Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Retail giants Walmart and Amazon deliver the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the widest selection of products.

Amazon reported sales of 180 million items online in 2018 during the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday. With an impressive selection of products to choose from, shoppers can take advantage of the convenient shopping experience and curated gift recommendations made available by the retailer.

Walmart’s online revenues increased by 23% year-on-year during Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year, whilst Amazon’s grew by 25% (according to data from research firm Edison Trends).

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005077/en/