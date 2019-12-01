Log in
The Latest OnePlus Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top OnePlus 6T, 6, 5T, 7T & 7 Pro Cell Phone Deals Rated by Save Bubble

12/01/2019 | 08:11pm EST

Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday OnePlus smartphone deals for shoppers in 2019

Find the best OnePlus Cyber Monday deals listed below, including instant savings on line plans and unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 from Sprint and Amazon.

Best OnePlus cell phone deals:

Best cell phone deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

From being a niche brand to a mainstream player, OnePlus has some of the best Android phones in the middle and lower price ranges. Their latest offering, the OnePlus 7T, features a 90Hz AMOLED screen and 8GB RAM. The premium OnePlus 7 Pro has an even sharper 3120x1440 resolution. Those looking to save have a better choice in the OnePlus 6T over the OnePlus 7 with its lower price range, but still impressive specs.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday marks the final day of the majority of Black Friday offers. It takes its name from the heightened focus on electronics and online-exclusive deals during that day.

Last year’s Cyber Monday event was the largest online shopping day of all time in the US with an estimated $7.9 billion in sales.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
