Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Latest Version of MiTek® Deck Designer™ Adds Customization of Deck Levels and the Direction, Size, and Color of Planks, Among Other New Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

MiTek® announced that it has released a new version of the highly popular MiTek® Deck Designer™ (formerly USP® Deck Designer) that offers a series of improvements.

MiTek® Deck Designer™ is a free online interactive software program that helps building material retailers and their customers design their dream decks. The newest version of the software allows advanced customization of deck levels, as well as the direction, color and size of deck planks, among other features.

Users of MiTek® Deck Designer™ can easily design and shape multi-level decks in a 3D environment and create platform stairs, while visualizing their projects using a variety of decking and construction materials, ranging from wood to composite decking and metal. MiTek® Deck Designer™ even allows the design of glass infill railing and the creation of a complete material list once the design phase is complete.

Users of the MiTek Deck Designer software work through a simple, menu-driven system that can be used by anyone from beginner homeowners to the professional deck builders. The MiTek Deck Designer’s output also provides a materials cut list, along with permit submittals that can be saved, printed, emailed, and exported, so users can collaborate on designs and quickly share ideas.

“For building material dealers and retailers that deploy MiTek® Deck Designer™, this software tool has proved to be an extremely cost-efficient lead generator, with great ‘stickiness’ once a prospect is engaged in the design process,” said Michael Heisler, President of DIY Technologies, a MiTek company. “Now that we can use the tool to specify a wider range of building products, we expect our already expansive user base to grow even more.”

About MiTek Deck Designer

MiTek® Deck Designer™ (developed by DIY Technologies, which was acquired by MiTek in 2017) is a cloud-based software tool focused on designing decks, fencing and other outdoor living projects. MiTek® Deck Designer™ software provides its users with innovative software that offers a wide range of capabilities, from generating project layout sheets, to creating cut sheets and material lists, to identifying and locating specific manufacturer’s products at local retail and building material stores. Learn more: www.DIYTechnologies.com

About MiTek

MiTek is a diversified global supplier of software, engineered products, services, and equipment to the residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors. MiTek Industries’ passion for its associates’ well-being, and its customers’ success, is the company’s hallmark. A Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B) since 2001, MiTek has operations in more than 40 countries on six continents. Learn more: www.MiTek-us.com and www.mii.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11pDEERE MPANY : Singing plow solved prairie soil challenges
AQ
09:10pNanotechnology Innovations for Agriculture, Healthcare, Data Storage, Construction, Implants, and Batteries, 2018 Research Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:10pSTANFORD GRADUATE SCHOOL OF BUSINESS : Announces 2018-2019 Recipients of Stanford USA MBA Fellowship
BU
09:10pKobrand Corporation Announces Seventh Annual Tour d’Italia
GL
09:08pINSPERITY : Announces Relationship with Mylo, a Lockton Company
PR
09:07pTVA : Quebecor’s media outlets go to court to defend their rights against the Québec Press Council
PU
09:07pTRENDS IN PRIVATE SECURITY SOLUTIONS : The Bet of Motorola Solutions and Avigilon at the Security Exhibition
PU
09:07pSYNOPSYS : Synopsys, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:06pBANK OF AMERICA : Uber appoints a new CFO
AQ
09:06pPAPA JOHN 'L : won't go away
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.