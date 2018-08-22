The Latest Version of MiTek® Deck Designer™ Adds Customization of Deck Levels and the Direction, Size, and Color of Planks, Among Other New Features

MiTek® announced that it has released a new version of the highly popular MiTek® Deck Designer™ (formerly USP® Deck Designer) that offers a series of improvements.

MiTek® Deck Designer™ is a free online interactive software program that helps building material retailers and their customers design their dream decks. The newest version of the software allows advanced customization of deck levels, as well as the direction, color and size of deck planks, among other features.

Users of MiTek® Deck Designer™ can easily design and shape multi-level decks in a 3D environment and create platform stairs, while visualizing their projects using a variety of decking and construction materials, ranging from wood to composite decking and metal. MiTek® Deck Designer™ even allows the design of glass infill railing and the creation of a complete material list once the design phase is complete.

Users of the MiTek Deck Designer software work through a simple, menu-driven system that can be used by anyone from beginner homeowners to the professional deck builders. The MiTek Deck Designer’s output also provides a materials cut list, along with permit submittals that can be saved, printed, emailed, and exported, so users can collaborate on designs and quickly share ideas.

“For building material dealers and retailers that deploy MiTek® Deck Designer™, this software tool has proved to be an extremely cost-efficient lead generator, with great ‘stickiness’ once a prospect is engaged in the design process,” said Michael Heisler, President of DIY Technologies, a MiTek company. “Now that we can use the tool to specify a wider range of building products, we expect our already expansive user base to grow even more.”

About MiTek Deck Designer

MiTek® Deck Designer™ (developed by DIY Technologies, which was acquired by MiTek in 2017) is a cloud-based software tool focused on designing decks, fencing and other outdoor living projects. MiTek® Deck Designer™ software provides its users with innovative software that offers a wide range of capabilities, from generating project layout sheets, to creating cut sheets and material lists, to identifying and locating specific manufacturer’s products at local retail and building material stores. Learn more: www.DIYTechnologies.com

About MiTek

MiTek is a diversified global supplier of software, engineered products, services, and equipment to the residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors. MiTek Industries’ passion for its associates’ well-being, and its customers’ success, is the company’s hallmark. A Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B) since 2001, MiTek has operations in more than 40 countries on six continents. Learn more: www.MiTek-us.com and www.mii.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005593/en/