The Latin Recording Academy :® Announces the First Roster of Performers for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Alessia Cara, Alejandro Fernández, Alex Fernández, Vicente Fernández, Natalia Jiménez, Juanes, Mariachi Sol de México, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech, Olga Tañón, and Sebastián Yatra to Perform at the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

Alejandro Fernández, Alex Fernández, and Vicente Fernández will perform together for the first time accompanied by Mariachi Sol de México

The Latin Recording Academy® has announced the first roster of performers for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, which includes current nominees Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Alessia Cara, Alex Fernández, Vicente Fernández, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech, and Sebastián Yatra, in addition to Latin GRAMMY® winners Alejandro Fernández, Natalia Jiménez, and Olga Tañón. The 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year™ and current Latin GRAMMY nominee Juanes will also perform a medley from his iconic repertoire. Mariachi Sol de México will accompany the Fernándezes as the musical dynasty performs together for the first time.

Three-time Latin GRAMMY winner, 2006 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, and two-time GRAMMY winner Ricky Martin, alongside internationally renowned actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega, will host The Biggest Night in Latin Music® live on the Univision Network Nov. 14 from 8–11 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This year's landmark 20th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards will showcase a historic star-studded celebration, including historic moments, reunions, tributes, and one-of-a-kind performances from nominees, past winners, and legends who will come together to honor 20 years of Latin music legacy and excellence.

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® will have a unique presence at The Biggest Night in Latin Music when eight of the 200 scholarship recipients accompany presenters onstage to deliver the night's statuettes to the winners, symbolizing the next generation of artists fostered through the Foundation's remarkable international programs. Since its establishment five years ago, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has allocated a remarkable $5 million USD toward scholarships, grants, musical instrument donations, and educational events in the United States and Ibero-America.

A very limited number of tickets for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards are still available for purchase through www.axs.com.

Latin GRAMMYs Facebook LIVE will offer exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The live stream will include interviews from various locations, including the red carpet, Latin GRAMMY Premiere® ceremony, backstage, and the media center, beginning at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Preceding the Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast, the Univision Network will present the exclusive "Noche de Estrellas" ("Night of Stars") coverage of talent arrivals live from the Latin GRAMMY Red Carpet, starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central). "Noche de Estrellas" will feature live interviews and commentary and will provide viewers with an intimate look at Latin music's most prestigious event while connecting fans with their favorite artists via social media using #LatinGRAMMY.

The 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards is supported by Univision's multiple platforms, which include digital, social, and radio, featuring video interviews and photos, an extensive archive of past shows, a live blog, behind-the-scenes footage, and dedicated forums for fans to share their excitement leading up to the show on www.univision.com/latingrammy. Univision Radio is the official Spanish-language radio network of the Latin GRAMMY Awards. Additionally, the telecast will be distributed internationally to more than 80 countries.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers, and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC.:

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs, and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports, and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio, and digital platforms. The company's top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series, and a robust digital audio footprint. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network, and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.

