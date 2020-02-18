Log in
The Launch of Interoperable QR Payment Linkage between Cambodia and Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand.

02/18/2020 | 09:33pm EST
The Launch of Interoperable QR Payment Linkage between Cambodia and Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand.
2020-02-19

On 18th February 2020, H.E. Chea Chanto, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia and Dr. Veerathai Santiprabhob, Governor of the Bank of Thailand presided over the Launch of Interoperable QR Payment Linkage between Cambodia and Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand. This project aims to promote the usage of local currencies and financial inclusion, facilitate retail payment activities, and boost tourism in both countries. From 18th February 2020 onwards, Cambodians who are customer of sponsoring bank or member of sponsoring bank, and intend to travel to Thailand, are able to pay for goods or services through mobile banking application by scanning QR code at retail merchants in Thailand. Moreover, Thai tourists will also be able to pay for goods and services at merchants in Cambodia by using their mobile banking application to scan QR code starting from the third quarter of 2020.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Cambodia published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 02:32:05 UTC
