The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Airbus SE (EADSY, EADSF) on Behalf of Investors

08/07/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Airbus SE (“Airbus” or the “Company”) (OTC: EADSY, EADSF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 15, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to internal documents related to the Company’s $4 billion bribery settlement, Airbus executives had previously raised red flags about fees paid to a number of middlemen working with its helicopter division, which was led at the time by the now-Chief Executive Officer, that may have violated global bribery and corruption rules.

On this news, Airbus ADRs fell $3.44 per share, or nearly 16%, to close at $18.46 per share on March 16, 2020, and Airbus foreign ordinaries fell $7.97 per share, or about 9%, to close at $77.75 per share on March 16, 2020.

Then, on July 30, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.K. Serious Fraud Office had charged an Airbus subsidiary and three individuals with corruption in connection with a defense contract the U.K. had arranged with Saudi Arabia.

On this news, Airbus ADRs fell $0.67 per share, or about 3%, to close at $18.13 per share on July 31, 2020, and Airbus foreign ordinaries fell $2.85 per share, or about 4%, to close at $72.10 per share on July 31, 2020.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Airbus securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
