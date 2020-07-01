Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CytoDyn Inc. Investors (CYDY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of CytoDyn Inc. (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 27, 2020, CytoDyn issued a press release indicating it had submitted a "Biologics License Application ('BLA') to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Leronlimab as a combination therapy with HAART for highly treatment experienced HIV patients."

Then, on May 7, 2020, CytoDyn announced that its BLA for Leronlimab "will be considered completed after the clinical datasets are submitted on May 11, 2020."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $0.225, or more than 7%, during intraday trading on May 8, 2020.

On June 30, 2020, Citron Research issued a report stating, among other things, that despite CytoDyn's "aggressively tout[ing] its investigational drug candidate, Leronlimab, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 . . . there is zero scientific data to support this view."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.09, or over 35%, to close at $5.68 per share on June 30, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased CytoDyn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Investors
GL
05:58pC&W COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Its B2B Operations in the Cayman Islands
BU
05:56pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- 4th Update
DJ
05:55pFUJITSU : PFU Canada Inc. ("PCI") established to strategically focus on the sale and distribution of scanners in Canada.
AQ
05:52pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:51pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:51pScott's Liquid Gold Announces New Credit Facility with UMB
BU
05:50pDriven Deliveries Reports Unaudited Pro-Forma Revenue of $2.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2020
PR
05:49pDelta-Montrose Electric Association Officially Flips the Switch with Guzman Energy Partnership
BU
05:46pENBRIDGE : Resumes Partial Operation of Line 5 Dual Pipelines
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Police raid Wirecard headquarters as administrator kicks off asset sales
2WIRECARD AG : Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : WORKPLACES WITH COVID-19 CASES FACE A QUESTION: What to Tell the Rest of the Staff?
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
5MODERNA, INC. : China's Sinopharm unit completes new COVID-19 vaccine plant, doubles capacity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group