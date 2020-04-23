Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of SCWorx Corp. Investors (WORX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of SCWorx Corp. ("SCWorx" or the Company") (NASDAQ: WORX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 13, 2020, before the market opened, SCWorx announced that it had received a committed purchase order of two million COVID-19 rapid testing kits, “with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, valued at $35M per week.”

On this news, the Company’s share price increased by $9.77, to close at $12.02 per share on April 13, 2020.

Then, on April 17, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report doubting the validity of the deal, calling it "completely bogus," considering Chief Executive Officer Marc Schessel's checkered past, questionable credibility of supplier Promedical, and the relatively small size of its client Rethink My Healthcare.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during trading on April 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors. On April 22, 2020, the SEC halted trading of the Company’s stock.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased SCWorx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48pBHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queensland
PU
08:47pBrokerages tell clients - no buying oil for two months
RE
08:47pTalonvest Gets Storage Construction Loan Closed Amidst the Market Chaos
GL
08:46pCC NEUBERGER PRINCIPAL HOLDINGS I : Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
08:46pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- Pillows Market 2019-2023 | Need for Cervical Pillows to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:41pOceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results
GL
08:31pPULSE SEISMIC INC. : Announces Voting Results at Shareholders' Annual Meeting
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates 3PL as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates AMP as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates IPL as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
4KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
5KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group