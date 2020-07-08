Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wirecard AG Investors (WCAGY, WRCDF)

07/08/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Wirecard AG (“Wirecard,” the “Group,” or the “Company”) (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 18, 2020, the Company announced the need to further delay publication of its financial results and revealed that about €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash had gone missing. The Company also warned that loans up to €2 billion could be terminated. Additionally, the Company stated that Ernst & Young was unable to confirm the location of the cash in certain trust accounts and there was evidence that "spurious balance confirmations" had been provided.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $69.74, or over 69%, to close at $29.90 per share on June 18, 2020.

On June 23, 2020, CNN reported that Wirecard’s former CEO, Markus Braun, was arrested “after a $2.1 billion hole exploded in [Wirecard’s] accounts.” The article further stated that “Munich prosecutors confirmed that Braun, Wirecard's former CEO, was arrested on suspicion of having inflated the digital payment company's balance sheet and sales through fake transactions in order to make it more attractive to investors and customers.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.85, or over 34%, to close at $11.41 on June 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Wirecard securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
